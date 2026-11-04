Diamond Dixie Announces Five-Track EP TIME WELL WASTED, Due November 20

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With more than one million followers across social media, Nashville's modern country duo Diamond Dixie — sisters Bianca and Gabriela LeDuc — have announced their new EP Time Well Wasted, arriving Friday, November 20. The five-track project ushers in the duo's most confident era yet and follows a string of singles that have steadily built anticipation for the release, most recently 'Bad Habits,' out now alongside its official music video.

''Time Well Wasted' marks a new era of Diamond Dixie defined by unapologetic confidence and incorporating heavy sounds that make you want to shout these songs at the top of your lungs,' Bianca shares.

Written after a year of playing more than 40 live shows, Time Well Wasted was born from the sisters' desire to refresh their setlist with songs that reflect who they are now, both as artists and as sisters. Rooted in modern country with clear classic rock influence, the EP captures the same high-energy intensity fans experience at a Diamond Dixie show. 'The majority of these songs were definitely written from real life experiences,' Bianca says. 'When writing for 'Time Well Wasted,' we wanted to get very specific with some lyrics based on true events because we realized there's a level of relatability with the oddly specific details.'

Across the EP, the sisters explore heartbreak, emotional resilience, and personal growth. 'Time is going by no matter what you do in life. If you're doing something you love or even if you're miserable, time is going to keep moving. You might as well spend it right, doing what you love with the people you love,' Bianca and Gabriela share. 'As we've lived out the experiences that we write about in this EP, we've learned to go all in and love to the fullest. Sometimes after a while, you realize some of those relationships aren't meant for you and it's time to move on because you want to spend your time well.'

The EP was co-written by the duo alongside Hannah Huntley, Sam Shelton, Kailyn Robertson, and John Stephens, with Gabriela shaping the melodies and Bianca building the chord structures and lyrical frameworks. This collaborative process makes the music feel both deeply personal and instantly anthemic. Bianca LeDuc sings lead vocals and plays banjo, with Gabriela LeDuc on background vocals, joined by Brent Wilson on guitars, Chris Haughey on bass, and Jerry Roe on drums. Brent McCollough produced, mixed, and mastered the project, giving it a polished yet emotionally raw sound.

The Rollout

The rollout began with 'Broken Boy' (October 17, 2025). Next came 'Ain't Enough Bars' (February 27, 2026), a bold breakup anthem that gave fans a first taste of the EP's confident, high-energy sound. 'Made A Liar' (May 1, 2026) followed as a slow-burning look at losing yourself in a relationship. 'It's about slowly losing yourself in a relationship but not realizing it until the end,' the sisters explain. 'Looking back on the past two years, you see how someone can slowly turn you into someone you're not.' Its official music video, produced by Jon Snip, features Bianca's two-tone mint green 1977 Ford F-150 Ranger XLT on Tennessee backroads, with the open road reflecting what it means to move on.

Most recently, the duo released 'Bad Habits' (July 10, 2026) and its music video, an introspective track about the intoxicating pull of emotional dependency and the blurred line between infatuation and obsession. ''Bad Habits' is about being so infatuated by someone that they become your new vice,' Gabriela and Bianca share. 'We relate the feeling of having a crush on someone to being better than any high you can get from anything else.'

The EP closes with 'Bad For Yourself,' the project's only previously unreleased track, which they describe as 'a grungy, angsty anthem about escaping a toxic relationship, thriving without him, and watching him spiral while you're better off than ever.'

Time Well Wasted Tracklisting

'Bad Habits'

'Made A Liar'

'Ain't Enough Bars'

'Broken Boy'

'Bad For Yourself'

Additional track on physical CD only: 'Made A Liar' (LIVE in Studio)

About Diamond Dixie

Diamond Dixie is a Nashville-based country duo made up of sisters Gabriela and Bianca LeDuc. Born and raised in Orlando, Florida, the sisters started making music at home, learning guitar from their father and performing publicly from a young age. Their sound lives where '70s and '80s hard rock grit meets contemporary country storytelling, and it's carried by an undeniable sisterly chemistry. They're champions of Ole Red's nationwide Battle of the Bands. The duo has opened for Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Little Texas, and Neal McCoy, performed VIP sets for Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, and Luke Bryan, and played House of Blues, CMA Fest, Hard Rock Tampa, and Runaway Country Music Festival. They've also built a community of more than one million followers across social platforms. Their new EP, Time Well Wasted, arrives November 20, 2026.

Photo Credit: Jon Snip



Photo Credit: Jon Snip

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