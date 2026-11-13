Devon Gabriella to Release EP ALL AT ONCE, Headline Tour Begins November 13

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Singer-songwriter Devon Gabriella releases her new EP, ALL AT ONCE, via BMG. It arrives as she gears up for a run of headline tour dates beginning November 13 at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, with December dates in Chicago (Dec. 1), Washington, DC (Dec. 3), Philadelphia (Dec. 5), Toronto (Dec. 7), and New York City (Dec. 9), followed by two London shows on December 12 and 13. Tickets and show details are available on Bandsintown. Listen to the EP here.

Across eight tracks, Devon explores the complexities of relationships and personal growth, expanding her signature confessional storytelling and stripped-down sound with propulsive pop production elements and a more playful lyrical sensibility. ALL AT ONCE balances easy, mid-tempo warmth with hushed, tension-filled ballads, culminating in her most dynamic collection of work to date.

Sonically, the project sees Devon leaning further into pop, incorporating driving percussion, layered vocal production, bright, guitar-led arrangements, and infectious melodic hooks that bring a new energy to her diaristic songwriting. The project is tender and self-assured all at once, reflecting the evolution of Devon's lyrical voice and artistic identity.

The EP features previously released singles 'Miss Us,' 'Charlie,' 'Blood On Our Hands,' and 'Crash and Burn,' each capturing different perspectives on the complexities of moving on. 'Miss Us' finds Devon reflecting on the often-overlooked grief of losing not only a partner, but someone who once knew you best, balancing vulnerability with sonic confidence driven by dynamic live drums, layered synths, and textured percussion.

On the atmospheric, bittersweet 'Charlie,' Devon confronts lingering memories of a past relationship, capturing the tension between moving on and remaining connected to someone who is no longer part of her life.

The EP also features her latest single, 'Blood On Our Hands,' an urgent, emotionally charged pop anthem that finds Devon revisiting a relationship she knows she should leave behind. Set against the backdrop of a late-night drive down the 405, the track captures the familiar pull of an old connection and the difficulty of resisting something that feels comfortable, even when it is no longer right. 'Blood On Our Hands' and standout track, 'Crash and Burn,' use driving basslines and punchy rhythmic percussion to build forward momentum through the project, while offering glimpses into the emotional complexity at the center of ALL AT ONCE.

Originally from the Bay Area and now based in Los Angeles, Devon has built a devoted fan community known as 'the garden' through years of releases and touring. Earlier this year, she embarked on her first headlining tour, made her performance debut at SXSW, and was named one of Austin Monthly's 'Artists Everyone Will Be Talking About at SXSW 2026.' In 2025, GRAMMY Best New Artist nominee sombr personally selected her to join the North American leg of his Late Nights & Young Romance Tour. She has also supported Christian French and Sadie Jean, and sold out her debut Los Angeles headline show at the Moroccan Lounge in under a minute.

ALL AT ONCE 2026 Tour Dates

Friday, November 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour

Tuesday, December 1 - Chicago, IL - Schubas

Thursday, December 3 - Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd Music House

Saturday, December 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Nikki Lopez Philly

Monday, December 7 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Hotel Underground

Wednesday, December 9 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

Saturday, December 12 - London, UK - Courtyard Theatre

Sunday, December 13 - London, UK - Courtyard Theatre

For more information, visit devongabriella.com.







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