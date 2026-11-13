Devon Again Releases New Single “SLUG” Ahead of Olivia Rodrigo Tour Dates

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Emerging alt-pop artist Devon Again has released her new single 'slug,' out now via Amusement / Interscope Records. The song arrives as she begins a 40-date run opening for Olivia Rodrigo on The Unraveled Tour. Arriving just as that run begins, 'slug' is a four-minute portrait of self-doubt, pairing raw emotional honesty with the deadpan humor and hyper-specific lyricism that have made her one of alternative pop's most distinctive new voices.

The song, produced by Jon Buscema and co-written by Devon, Buscema and Kate Brown, opens subdued with Devon wondering who she's 'letting down today' before building into a restless rush. Through sharp, wryly honest imagery, she casts herself as a broken ballpoint pen, slumped over the sink and moving like a slug. The instrumentation drops away before crashing back in for a final rush of confessions, each attempt at self-reassurance ending with the feeling that it still isn't enough.

Also out today are Devon's VEVO performances of viral song 'Cherry Cola' and 'slug,' arriving after her inclusion in VEVO DSCVR's artist class, announced earlier this week.

'slug' follows 'snake the drain,' released earlier this year as part of a two-pack, alongside the more intimate 'this time it's different.' A defiant, southern rock-tinged track packed with infectious hooks and sharp lyrics, 'snake the drain' introduced a new chapter for Devon, expanding on the playful, unpredictable sound she had been developing independently. The release also brought Devon to Apple Music Radio 1's New Music Daily, with 'snake the drain' featured at the top of the New Music Daily playlist and Devon appearing on its cover.

Devon is currently on the road supporting Olivia Rodrigo across 40 dates of her sold-out The Unraveled Tour, marking a major milestone as she brings her music to arenas across North America. The run includes Rodrigo's 10-night residencies at Los Angeles' Intuit Dome and Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Raised in Colorado and inspired as much by Hayley Williams as by Hannah Montana, Devon began writing songs as a teenager, certain she was headed for stardom. She first turned heads with 2022's self-released PEE EP, followed by 2025's indie breakout In Order EP and its calling-card single 'Cherry Cola.' Their blend of hyper-specific lyricism, glitchy textures and bursts of punkish rock energy established her as an emerging voice in alternative pop and caught the attention of Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan), who signed her to Amusement Records, his imprint with Interscope.

In August, she stepped in at the eleventh hour to play Rodrigo's inaugural Daisy Chain Fields festival in Irvine, and Rodrigo has praised how completely Devon's sound and aesthetic reflect who she is as an artist, telling the Los Angeles Times that her music feels 'vulnerable, raw and beautiful.'

With sold-out headline shows behind her and her debut album on the way, 'slug' is proof that Devon Again's messiest feelings make for her biggest songs.

Supporting Olivia Rodrigo on The Unraveled Tour

2026

November 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

November 12 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

November 15 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

November 16 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

November 19 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

November 20 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

November 22 – Nashville, TN – In Order Anniversary Show

November 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

November 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

December 1 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

December 2 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

December 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

December 8 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

December 11 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

December 12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

December 15 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

December 16 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

December 19 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

December 20 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

2027

January 12 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

January 13 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

January 16 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

January 17 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

January 20 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

January 21 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

January 24 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

January 25 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

January 28 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

January 29 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

February 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

February 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

February 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

February 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

February 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

February 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

February 23 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

February 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

February 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

February 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

About Devon Again

Devon Again is a Los Angeles-based artist crafting emotionally vivid, off-kilter pop songs that balance raw honesty with playful experimentation, capturing both the intensity and absurdity of modern life. Now signed to Interscope Records in partnership with Amusement Records, the label run by Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan), she is hard at work on her most unexpected, unrestrained, and unable-to-be-ignored songs yet.

Building on the world she established so distinctly with In Order, Devon is pushing further into the things that have always made her music unmistakably her own: emotionally direct songwriting, strange and playful production choices, sharp humor, and moments of explosive release. Her inaugural major label single 'Snake the Drain' feels like a natural extension of that world, wrapping deadpan humor around a sharp emotional core before bursting wide open.

With sold-out headline shows and a rapidly growing audience, Devon Again is continuing to expand that world, as she prepares to release her debut album.

Photo Credit: Mikayla LoBasso









Photo Credit: Mikayla LoBasso

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