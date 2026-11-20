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Denver Jazz Fest, a 501 (c) (3) Colorado nonprofit corporation, announced its latest slate of festival shows featuring a wide array of nationally renowned headliners and local favorites set for April 6-11, 2027. The third annual edition will showcase the breadth of jazz vibrance in celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month, welcoming jazz icons, legacy artists, big bands that swing hard, funky and soulful jam bands, tributes to yesteryear and emerging diamonds in the rough.

The newly announced headline shows feature Butcher Brown, Brandee Younger, Isaiah Collier and Tauk. Also on the lineup are James Bradon Lewis, Adam O'Farrill, Matt Wilson & Good People, Ben Markley Big Band, Joe Anderies, Gabriel Santiago and Mark Walker in Tribute to Lyle Mays. They join Ron Carter, Veronica Swift, Kurt Elling & the CJRO.

The 3rd annual Denver Jazz Fest is now on sale, with 12 venues, 30 shows and a community free Saturday stage. The final headline and local programming will be announced January 14. Tickets and more information are available at denverjazz.org.

'For many years, Colorado's front range has produced a distinctive cross-section of high caliber players. They learned their craft here and elsewhere in time honored university institutions and settled here for work and lifestyle opportunities, says Denver Jazz Fest, co-founder, David Froman.' Our festival celebrates this convergence of Denver's finest players who interact with nationally recognized musicians, supported by knowledgeable, supportive and curious music fans.'

Pre-Season Shows

Four pre-season Fall and Winter shows in partnership with Dazzle are scheduled prior to Denver Jazz Fest.

Tuesday, November 24 and Wednesday, November 25, 2026

Brian Blade and Fellowship perform in Denver for the first time since 2017, and only a limited number of seats for all four shows are still available. The esteemed drummer has played with a wide range of musical icons including Charles Lloyd, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Wayne Shorter, Norah Jones, Bill Frisell and Ron Miles.

Thursday, December 10, 2026

Tenor and soprano saxist, Azar Lawrence is making his long overdue Denver debut as a leader closing out the Coltrane centenary year in a program titled, Culminating Coltrane. More than informed, and deeply influenced by the jazz icon, Lawrence also spent serious time playing in groups led by Coltrane sidemen McCoy Tyner and Elvin Jones. Lawrence also recorded with Miles Davis, among other esteemed performers.

Thursday, February 7, 2027

The New York based tenor titan Eric Alexander will perform two distinctly different shows that will feature music from his forthcoming Smoke Sessions album The Fifth Quadrant, and Mostly Sugar, in tribute to Stanley Turrentine. This will be Alexander's first time doing an entire set dedicated to one of his beloved influences. States Alexander, 'Stanley Turrentine has had a profound influence on my musical development and a profound effect on every component of my musical aesthetic.'

March 11, 2027

Helen Sung, the award winning, pianist, composer and bandleader who released a stunning big band album returns to Denver after a 9-year absence. Her current Grammy nominated album, Oracles, pays homage to her most profound influences, Ron Carter, Wayne Shorter, Jimmy Heath, Herbie Hancock, among select other music luminaries.

Her quartet arrives as part of a regional tour in support from the Western Jazz Presenters Network (WJPN) and the NEA.

For tickets and further Denver Jazz Fest info visit denverjazz.org.

For more information on the Denver Jazz Fest, visit the website at denverjazz.org, or follow the festival on Facebook and Instagram at @denjazzfest.





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