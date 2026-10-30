Dead Pioneers to Return for WAGON BURNER Tour, March 2027

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Dead Pioneers, the Indigenous fronted band from Denver, have announced that they will return to the UK and EU in March 2027 for the highly anticipated 'Wagon Burner' tour.

Released in June this year on Hassle Records, 'Wagon Burner', Dead Pioneers third album, was critically acclaimed across the board. An explosive blend of incendiary art, words and ideas, the forward-thinking musical style and confrontational attack on the rise of far right politics saw the album strike a defiant chord with people of all ages looking for a band with something to say. The 'Wagon Burner' tour will be a celebration of everything the band have achieved so far.

'It feels repetitive to keep saying 'we're coming back', but we are,' says frontman Gregg Deal. 'We are so excited to be back in the EU and UK with a chance to spend time with those that would share space with us. New songs, new ideas, and the hope that comes with it. We've been building a community, and we are so grateful to have you in it and share it with us. Come out, sing, shout, dance and fill your cup with the indignation this world deserves! We can't wait to see you!'

Tickets are available from 10am this Friday from the band's website.

'Wagon Burner' Tour March 2027

22 Belfast, Voodoo

23 Dublin, Whelans

25 Bristol, The Fleece

26 London, The Dome

27 Manchester Punk Festival

29 Glasgow, G2

30 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Dead Pioneers are:

Gregg Deal – vocals

Josh Rivera – guitar

Abe Brennan - guitar

Lee Tesche – bass

Shane Zweygardt – drums







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