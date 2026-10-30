Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Dead Pioneers to Return for WAGON BURNER Tour, March 2027
The Denver-based band will perform across seven UK and EU cities following the release of their third album.
Dead Pioneers, the Indigenous fronted band from Denver, have announced that they will return to the UK and EU in March 2027 for the highly anticipated 'Wagon Burner' tour.
Released in June this year on Hassle Records, 'Wagon Burner', Dead Pioneers third album, was critically acclaimed across the board. An explosive blend of incendiary art, words and ideas, the forward-thinking musical style and confrontational attack on the rise of far right politics saw the album strike a defiant chord with people of all ages looking for a band with something to say. The 'Wagon Burner' tour will be a celebration of everything the band have achieved so far.
'It feels repetitive to keep saying 'we're coming back', but we are,' says frontman Gregg Deal. 'We are so excited to be back in the EU and UK with a chance to spend time with those that would share space with us. New songs, new ideas, and the hope that comes with it. We've been building a community, and we are so grateful to have you in it and share it with us. Come out, sing, shout, dance and fill your cup with the indignation this world deserves! We can't wait to see you!'
Tickets are available from 10am this Friday from the band's website.
'Wagon Burner' Tour March 2027
22 Belfast, Voodoo
23 Dublin, Whelans
25 Bristol, The Fleece
26 London, The Dome
27 Manchester Punk Festival
29 Glasgow, G2
30 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
Dead Pioneers are:
Gregg Deal – vocals
Josh Rivera – guitar
Abe Brennan - guitar
Lee Tesche – bass
Shane Zweygardt – drums
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