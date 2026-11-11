Dea Matrona to Headline UK & Ireland Tour from November 22 with New Single “SONG FROM 2009”

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Dea Matrona have returned with a new single, 'Song From 2009,' a dark, guitar-driven indie-rock track exploring the push and pull of a complicated relationship and the unhealthy habits that make it hard to let go. Following their recent self-written and self-produced album 'Hate That I Care,' released earlier this year, the new track sees the Belfast duo continue to build on their distinctive alternative rock sound, pairing moody guitars and infectious hooks with their melodic sensibilities.

Listen to 'Song From 2009' here.

Speaking about the song, the band shares: 'It all started with a vintage drum machine and an idea from a voice note on tour. Creating this song really felt like an exploration of so many different feelings. We're taught as women to suppress our desires and sensual selves, and we wanted to write a song that reclaimed that. Something you might once have felt a little guilty for loving. Like that song on the radio that you loathe but secretly love.'

Having recently supported Wolf Alice in their hometown of Belfast at the end of the summer, and following summer festival appearances at Kendal Calling and Isle of Wight Festival, Dea Matrona will be heading out on their UK & Ireland headline tour later this month, starting in Leeds on 22nd November. The run includes a London headline show at Islington Assembly Hall, alongside dates in Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin. Tickets are on sale now at deamatrona.co.uk.

Hate That I Care 2026 UK & Eire Tour

Sunday 22 November 2026 — Leeds, Wardrobe

Monday 23 November 2026 — London, Islington Assembly Hall

Tuesday 24 November 2026 — Bristol, Thekla

Thursday 26 November 2026 — Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse

Friday 27 November 2026 — Manchester, New Century Locker

Saturday 28 November 2026 — Dublin, The Academy

About the Album

Released in June, Hate That I Care marked another step forward for Dea Matrona. Written, recorded and produced entirely by Mollie McGinn and Orláith Forsythe, the 10-track album saw the duo explore a wider range of sounds and subjects, from the personal themes of 'Aisling' to the more politically charged 'Rebel Song.' The record received strong reviews, with Clash awarding it 8/10 and praising its 'songwriting at its most rebellious,' while Amped Magazine UK gave it four stars, describing it as a record that 'doesn't just continue Dea Matrona's rise. It cements it' and Hot Press described it as 'crammed with potential chart-toppers.'

Written and recorded together largely on the road, Hate That I Care moves between moments of vulnerability and defiance. From the introspective title track and 'My Own Party' to the politically charged 'Rebel Song' and deeply personal 'Aisling,' the album captures a band growing increasingly confident in their voice while retaining the melodies and harmonies that have become their trademark.

About Dea Matrona

Irish rock duo Dea Matrona first met under competitive circumstances. In their early teens, vocalists and multi-instrumentalists Mollie McGinn and Orláith Forsythe forged the foundations of their friendship as contenders in an Irish language singing competition, before uniting to go busking together on the streets of Belfast, which marked the beginning of a near decade-long journey as musical partners.

Dea Matrona's ascent has been driven by a vehement DIY attitude, honing their sound through years of performing live to build up a loyal fanbase and self-funding their own releases. Their 2024 debut album, For Your Sins, reached No.1 on the Independent Breakers Chart, received airplay on BBC Radio 1, took them to Glastonbury and also secured them a slot supporting Canadian rock favourites The Beaches on tour. In 2026, the duo joined music icon Sting on the road, bringing their genre-blending sounds to even bigger stages.

With their sophomore album, Hate That I Care, released on 5th June 2026 via AWAL, Dea Matrona have upped the ante, tackling both the personal and political issues that have moulded them into the band – and the young women – that they are today. The record explores themes of female empowerment and identity from an Irish perspective, as well as the feeling of being an outsider, in both a musical and deeply personal sense. McGinn sums this up eloquently: 'We're excited to release this album. We feel like it's more ourselves and it's more aware of the world around us, how we feel we fit into it and being more bold with what we want to say.'

Whilst there is a strong sense of nostalgia running through their music, reminiscent of the dreamy hooks crafted by legendary bands like Fleetwood Mac and The Cranberries, Dea Matrona's perceptive lyrics are firmly rooted in the present. Predominantly writing and recording songs together in the back of the van that they share to go on tour, the duo work through feelings of imposter syndrome and their frustrations at the world around them to create their high-energy, swaggering rock-inspired sounds.

Photo Credit: Jane Donnelly









Photo Credit: Jane Donnelly

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