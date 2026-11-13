Day Joy Shares "Closed Caption for the Horror" Single and Video Ahead of New Record

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Austin-based indie rock band Day Joy are returning with a new single, 'Closed Caption for the Horror.' Featuring an entirely acoustic guitar arrangement, drums by Noah Gordon, engineering by Austin Barker and mixing by Andy LeMaster (Bright Eyes, Phoebe Bridgers, Jason Isbell), the track follows 2025's critically acclaimed single, 'JFC.'

At its heart, 'Closed Caption for the Horror' is about the apology you waited for but never received, and the unsettling realization that you've failed to offer that same apology yourself. The song traces the cycle of generational trauma, substance abuse and destructive behaviors passed between the people we love, as the wounds inflicted by one person become the very behaviors we inflict on someone else. Through the horror imagery of vampires, vultures and drinking potions, frontman Michael Serrin explores the contagious nature of addiction and the ways we perpetuate the suffering we once hoped to escape.

'I wanted to explore what happens when you go from being the one who's scared and running away to being the one doing the chasing,' Serrin explains.

As the song unfolds, its protagonist recognizes that the vices once used to numb the pain no longer offer relief. The repeated realization that the 'potion doesn't work' becomes a turning point: an acknowledgment that the cycle cannot continue unchanged. The song ultimately imagines the death of a former self as a necessary step toward breaking that cycle, exploring the difficult process of confronting the harm we carry and the harm we pass on.

'Closed Caption for the Horror' is out November 13, 2026.

Listen to the single on all streaming platforms.

About Day Joy

Day Joy began as a bedroom project, crafting melancholic ballads with lo-fi recordings that blended ethereal ambience with bursts of distortion and raw emotion. These early tracks, recorded on laptops and iPhones, captured the feeling of a beautiful dream slipping into a subtle nightmare. The critical acclaim garnered from these initial recordings led to a signing with Small Plates Records and the release of their debut LP, Go to Sleep, Mess.

After assembling a live band, Day Joy toured nationally, earning praise from Paste, Consequence of Sound, Brooklyn Vegan, Rolling Stone, and others. However, the band's upward momentum was tragically interrupted by the sudden death of frontman Michael Serrin's younger brother.

Following a five-year hiatus, Day Joy returned in 2020 with Great Satan, Mass Appeal, a haunting LP that fused antique piano recordings, lo-fi ballads, and confessional folk songs. The album earned the band a broader audience than ever before despite the challenges of releasing it during the pandemic, which prevented touring. During this time, they began collaborating with Austin Barker, Dave Hanson, and Andy LeMaster on new music.

Currently based in Austin, TX, Day Joy's live lineup consists of a four-to-six-piece band. Their atmospheric performances are marked by massive harmonies, vintage synths, catchy vocal melodies, and funky bass and drum rhythms.

Day Joy is preparing for the release of their third concept album, Closed Caption for the Horror, set to release later this fall. The album draws parallels between modern American life and horror films. Working with producer Andy LeMaster (Bright Eyes, Phoebe Bridgers, R.E.M.), the band has elevated the project's sound to new heights, creating an eerie yet beautiful atmosphere that is both unsettling and captivating. The first two singles, Apparition Last Night Hysteria and jfc, have already been featured in multiple publications. The next single and title track for the LP, Closed Caption for the Horror, is scheduled for release on November 13, 2026. The full LP will be released later this fall.

Day Joy online: Instagram | TikTok | | Bandcamp | | Apple Music | SoundCloud

Photo Credit: Devil Studio









Photo Credit: Devil Studio

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