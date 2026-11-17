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Drummer Dave Potter will release Dave Potter & Retro Groove: 3 on January 15, 2027. The album is the third part of a Retro Groove trilogy of jazz renditions of MTV-soaked classics, including Prince's 'I Feel For You,' Madonna's 'Like A Prayer,' Chaka Khan and Rufus' 'Ain't Nobody,' and Anita Baker's 'Sweet Love,' among others. It features vibraphonist Jason Marsalis and pianist Marcus Roberts.

After years of playing original music and jazz standards with Jason Marsalis, Greg Tardy, Marcus Roberts, Eric Reed and others, Potter grew accustomed to receiving praise from audience members, but he also often heard a familiar question. 'Why don't you guys play anything that we know?' He pondered this idea a lot while planning for his second album as a leader and decided to see if it was possible to pull more modern popular music into the jazz realm authentically, without sacrificing the spirit of the original composition. Out of that simple question, the Retro Groove project was born.

Following the success of the first two Retro Groove volumes, Potter will release Dave Potter & Retro Groove: 3 on January 15, 2027. The new album features Potter's former bandleader and NEA Jazz Master Jason Marsalis on vibes as well as special guest Marcus Roberts on piano, who Potter first worked with in 2005. Continuing to draw from the MTV-soaked well of his childhood, Potter and his band breathe new life into chart-topping classics like Prince's 'I Feel for You,' Madonna's 'Like A Prayer,' Chaka Khan and Rufus' 'Ain't Nobody,' Anita Baker's 'Sweet Love,' among others.

In a conversation following the session, Roberts told Potter, 'One of the biggest challenges in jazz music is playing enough melody for people to follow but, still allowing room to get to the abstract part of your vision…You achieved it.'

Although the process for selecting and co-arranging these songs was difficult, Potter viewed it as a labor of love. 'This is the music I grew up with,' Potter says. 'I was raised by my mom, who's Latina, but the stuff that we mainly listened to was the popular music on the radio, movies, and TV. Learning and playing standards from the Great American Songbook is a necessary part of any jazz musician's development, but I also want the people that come to our shows to feel a connection to the music in that same way that we do.'

'The cats all love to swing,' Potter says. 'For anyone that plays in my band, that's a pre-requisite. But they also have wide musical palettes in which each of them brings in different influences that we can draw from.'

The Band

This specific line-up has been playing together for the last 4 years. Jason Marsalis, the youngest of the Marsalis brothers, began his recording career at age 14 and has played with a veritable who's who in the jazz world. He and Potter first met while Marsalis was teaching a masterclass at Florida State University where Potter was a student. This eventually led to Potter joining his newly formed Vibes Quartet, where the two would go on to record four albums, do countless international tours, and continue a musical relationship still active today.

Miguel Alvarado, who plays tenor sax and also co-arranged most of the material on the album, recently released a solo project on Jeff Coffin's Ear Up Records. Currently living in Nashville after relocating from New York City, Alvarado has been performing in various configurations with Potter for over 20 years.

Pianist Angelo Versace began playing with Potter in 2019 and currently heads the jazz program at The University of Arizona. Prior to that, he was a pupil of Mulgrew Miller before becoming a mainstay on the Miami Jazz scene.

The youngest and newest member of the ensemble is bassist Rob 'El Tón' Linton, nicknamed for the big sound he gets on his instrument and 6'4 frame. Fresh off recent performances with Jeremey Pelt and Jazzmeia Horn, Linton maintains a busy touring schedule while also teaching Jazz bass at Vanderbilt University.

Retro Groove:3 is designed for jazz fans and non-jazz fans alike. The hard-driving shuffle on 'Sweet Love,' the deep Brazilian groove on Sergio Mendes' 'Never Gonna Let You Go,' and the dance club funk on 'I Feel For you' each give listeners a plethora of flavors to choose from.

About Dave Potter

Fascinated with the pyrotechnics and grooves of funk/fusion drummers such as Billy Cobham and Dennis Chambers, Potter arrived at a musical crossroads when introduced to the early recordings of Tony Williams. Although he had a basic understanding of the techniques and rhythms of backbeat-based music, Jazz was a complete and total mystery. A furious schedule of practice, listening, and transcribing gave him the necessary tools to earn a scholarship to attend The Florida State University. It was there that Potter came under the tutelage of piano master Marcus Roberts, and began an educational and professional relationship with Jason Marsalis that has spanned over twenty years.

Following his graduation from Florida State, Potter was chosen from a national pool of applicants to be a member of the Louis Armstrong Quintet at the University of New Orleans. Unfortunately, the tragedy of hurricane Katrina temporarily ended his hopes for a career in Louisiana. Soon after, Potter was awarded a full scholarship to The Juilliard School in New York City. However, after several days of intense meditation he declined the offer and returned to Florida State University, where he received his master's degree after further collaboration with his mentor Marcus Roberts.

Potter was featured in the 2010 book The New Face of Jazz about the next generation of jazz musicians. Potter is located in Atlanta where he maintains a busy teaching and performing schedule while also touring with Jason Marsalis, Greg Tardy, and Marcus Roberts, as well as his new project as a leader, Retro Groove.

2027 Tour Dates

January 15: The Nash, Phoenix, AZ

January 16: Beaver St. Theatre, Flagstaff, AZ

January 17: Tucson Jazz Festival, Tucson, AZ

January 18: Center for Musical Arts, Sacramento, CA

January 20: Mr. Tipples, San Francisco, CA

February 24: Barking Legs Theater, Chattanooga, TN

February 26: Rudy's Jazz Room, Nashville, TN

February 27: Rudy's Jazz Room, Nashville, TN

March 5: Piccolo 241 Jazz, Auburn, AL

March 6: Churchill Grounds, Atlanta, GA

June 11: The Jazz Corner, Hilton Head, SC

June 12: The Jazz Corner, Hilton Head, SC

Dave Potter & Retro Groove: 3 is self-released, with a release date of January 15, 2027.

For more information on Dave Potter, visit www.davepottermusic.com.

Photo Credit: Andy Majors









Photo Credit: Andy Majors

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