Darren Jessee of Ben Folds Five Releases New Single "Shoulder Season" Produced by Josh Kaufman

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North Carolina-based singer-songwriter Darren Jessee (Ben Folds Five, Hotel Lights) is proud to present 'Shoulder Season,' the acclaimed multi-instrumentalist's brand new single lifted from his forthcoming solo album that will see a 2027 release. Recorded by GRAMMY-winning musician and producer Josh Kaufman of Bonny Light Horseman and mixed by Peter Katis (The National, Kurt Vile), 'Shoulder Season' traces the paths people chart in and around our lives over the years. The track also invites close listening, which in turn draws attention to Jessee's evocative lyrics as well as the nuanced instrumental performances he and Kaufman captured on tape. ''Shoulder Season' … I liked the words by themselves,' Jessee says. 'They suggest perseverance and resilience during a season of time. The term shoulder season means a transitional time of year.'

Darren Jessee was in a period of personal upheaval. His mother had recently passed away after a short illness. He was also touring as a drummer for the Americana act Chatham County Line, a gig that he enjoyed but one that kept him from performing much as a solo artist. And then his label rep at Bar/None, home of Jessee's last seven albums, retired. In the wake of it all, Jessee found himself wondering if it was perhaps time to set aside the burden of managing a songwriting career and simply lean into his work as a drummer. 'But then I just kept finding these songs and enjoying them,' he says of his forthcoming solo showcase that symbolizes a new beginning for the veteran musician — an organic, hushed and transcendent sound very much inspired by the blizzard that the album was recorded in.

More music and information on Jessee's forthcoming solo album will be announced in the coming weeks. Jessee will be making the following appearances in November.

November Dates

12 — Wake Forest, NC — Wake Forest Listening Room

18 — Greensboro, NC — Flat Iron (w/ Natalie Jane Hill)

Photo Credit: Dustin Condren



Photo Credit: Dustin Condren

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