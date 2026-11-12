Darlingside to Perform Two Passim Hometown Shows at Arrow Street Arts March 24 and 25, 2027

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Passim will present indie-folk group Darlingside for two hometown performances on March 24 and March 25, 2027 at Arrow Street Arts in Cambridge's Harvard Square. The pair of shows will anchor the group's upcoming North American headline tour in support of their new studio album Blood Moon Dreams, due out January 29, 2027. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, November 13th at 10:00 A.M. ET. For tickets and more information, visit arrowstarts.org.

For nearly two decades, Darlingside has cultivated a distinct sound. With five celebrated albums under their belt, the quartet has toured domestically and internationally while building a dedicated fanbase with their mesmerizing live performances that seamlessly balance their striking musicality with wit and warmth. Darlingside has garnered high critical praise from a wide range of press including coverage in The New Yorker, NPR, Rolling Stone, The Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press, Paste, No Depression, The Huffington Post, American Songwriter and performed a brilliant set for their NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

The path to Blood Moon Dreams began with a period of uncertainty. Following the 2023 departure of longtime member Dave Senft, the band expanded its touring lineup and embraced a fuller musical palette on 2023's Everything Is Alive. Following the tour, the demands of life, growing families and creative exhaustion prompted the remaining members – vocalists / multi-instrumentalists Don Mitchell, Auyon Mukharji and Harris Paseltiner – to take a step back and reconsider the band's future. Following the hiatus, they felt a unified sense of renewal that revealed a clear vision with a fresh approach to move forward as a trio.

That vision became the guiding principle for Blood Moon Dreams. Recording at Ghost Hit Recording, a studio housed in a historic New England church, the new trio embraced a less-is-more philosophy. The result is an album that is both sonically immersive and strikingly intimate with a sound closer to the band's live performances than anything in its catalog.

The album's title references a total lunar eclipse, long associated with upheaval, transformation and new beginnings. It's an apt metaphor for Darlingside's own transition with a renewed sense of purpose. With Blood Moon Dreams, Darlingside delivers its most personal and unguarded work to date, finding fresh creative possibility not by adding more, but by rediscovering the power of what was there all along.

The lead single, ' ,' offers beauty in its simplicity, closely pairing woven harmonies with a sparse, churning guitar arrangement. The track ' ,' inspired by a nostalgic childhood memory, gradually builds from a delicate guitar line into an atmospheric finale.

Pre-order/pre-save Blood Moon Dreams HERE.

Event Details

Passim Presents Darlingside at Arrow Street Arts on Wednesday, March 24th and Thursday, March 25th, 2027. Doors are at 6:00 PM; show at 7:00 PM. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, November 13th at 10:00 A.M. ET. For tickets and more information, visit arrowstarts.org. Arrow Street Arts is located at 2 Arrow Street, Cambridge, MA 02138.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their careers, and to build a vibrant, inclusive music community. Passim does so through its legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants, and community programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of its predecessors- the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and the for-profit Passim (1969-1994). Passim cultivates a diverse mix of musical traditions, emphasizing the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national, and International Artists. Its ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of the community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.

About Arrow Street Arts

This unique and one of a kind venue has the belief that the arts create community and community creates belonging, Arrow Street Arts offers accessible, multi-arts spaces and production opportunities to artists and organizations who gather, engage, and connect their communities through the transformative powers of live, in-person performances.









Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone