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For three-time GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter Darius Rucker, a conversation with his son, Jack, about the message behind his song 'I Believe' sparked something much bigger than a music video. It became an opportunity to share a message of hope with the families who need it most and carry forward a mission that has been close to their family's heart for nearly two decades: supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

After hearing the song, Jack immediately connected its message of hope and healing to the children and families of St. Jude. Recognizing the opportunity to bring the two together, he took matters into his own hands, creating a commercial concept that same night. That initial idea ultimately grew into a full campaign surrounding 'I Believe,' including a new music video, with Jack serving as an honorary executive producer.

'The next morning I woke up, played the commercial, and I started crying,' Darius recalled. 'I realized... 'wow, Jack just made something that can impact real people and families.' When I showed it to my record label, they all thought it was amazing and started crying.'

For Jack, the connection was immediate and deeply personal.

'I remember the first time I heard 'I Believe,' and I just knew it was a song that was meant to connect with the world,' said Jack. 'I knew that it needed to be connected to something bigger than just my dad, and I knew that it needed to be St. Jude.'

The moment represents a meaningful continuation of a commitment Darius has carried for nearly 20 years. His relationship with St. Jude began when fellow country artist Dierks Bentley invited him to visit the hospital while they were on tour together.

'I remember the first time I visited St. Jude like it was yesterday,' said Darius. 'I was just starting out in country and the first-of-three on the Brad Paisley/Dierks Bentley tour. We were in Memphis, and Dierks and I decided we were going to go to St. Jude that day. I just remember going and I was truly moved.'

That visit inspired Darius to turn his desire to help into action, launching his annual 'Darius and Friends' benefit concert and golf tournament in 2010. Now in its 17th year, the event has become a cornerstone of his philanthropic work, raising a record $1.1 million this past year and bringing its lifetime fundraising total to more than $6.2 million for Music Gives to St. Jude Kids. In recognition of his longstanding dedication, Darius received the Angels Among Us Award in 2017, honoring artists for their outstanding commitment and service to the mission of St. Jude.

Over the years, that commitment has become part of the Rucker family's story, with Jack growing up alongside his father's efforts to give back. Now, he's finding his own way to carry that mission forward.

'Since 2010 when he started 'Darius and Friends,' I learned about St. Jude, and it's been such a big part of my life,' said Jack. 'At this point in my dad's career, it is about helping other people, and it's about giving back. There is nothing more we need. And that's really important.'

For Darius, seeing his son take ownership of that mission has been one of the most meaningful parts of the experience.

'To have my son step up like that... to not just come up with an idea that was great but to come up with an idea that blew people away, I'm just so proud of him,' said Darius. He hopes the campaign inspires others to recognize that everyone has something meaningful to give, and that even one idea can make a difference in the lives of children and families facing unimaginable challenges.

At its heart, the song 'I Believe' is a reminder of the power of hope, the importance of showing up for one another and the difference that can come from putting those beliefs into action. What began as a song that resonated with one father and son has become an opportunity to reach a much wider audience in support of the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

Music Gives to St. Jude Kids is one of the most successful music fundraising programs in the United States, with more than 350 radio and music partners. Through radiothons, events, social media and more, people across the music world use their voices to support the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. It costs nearly $2 billion annually to operate and expand the work of St. Jude.

Supporters can join Darius in supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through the 2026-2027 'I Believe' Campaign by giving at musicgives.org. To learn more about Music Gives to St. Jude Kids and to get a This Shirt Saves Lives Tee, visit musicgives.org.

About Darius Rucker

Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide including their Double Diamond-certified (22x Platinum) debut Cracked Rear View, which remains among the top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart plus 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and he won his third career GRAMMY Award in 2014 for Best Solo Country Performance with his Diamond-certified (11x Platinum) version of 'Wagon Wheel,' one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time and one of the few Country songs to amass over a billion streams on Spotify. Following his 2023 album Carolyn's Boy plus his New York Times bestselling memoir 'Life's Too Short,' released via Dey Street in 2024, his new single 'I Believe' is available everywhere now and soundtracks a national St. Jude campaign. Rucker is also profiled in a new documentary, 'Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie,' streaming now on Hulu.

As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. and has raised over $6.2 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through his annual Darius and Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. In addition, Rucker has advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and serves as a National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tenn. Rucker is also an avid sports fan, with his Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics line of NFL, MLB, NHL, NCAA and WWE apparel available via Fanatics.com, and he is part of the Music City Baseball investment group working to bring an MLB team to Tennessee in addition to serving as a partner at the MGC Sports & Entertainment agency.

For more information, visit www.dariusrucker.com and follow on social media @DariusRucker.





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