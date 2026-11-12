Danny Worsnop Releases “Thought You Oughta Know” Single and Music Video

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Danny Worsnop pairs rock's intensity with country's storytelling backbone, and his gravel-voiced, unfiltered delivery cuts through every time. His new single 'Thought You Oughta Know' is out now, along with its official music video. The song arrived out of nowhere during his first day at RCA and quickly became one of his favorites on his forthcoming album (details TBA). It follows his recent full re-record of 'Ain't No Use.'

'I wrote this song on our 'setup' day at RCA completely unexpectedly,' Worsnop explains. 'It fell right into my lap and I just had to grab a hold of it while I could and try to remember it the next day when we started recording. It's one of my favorite songs on my forthcoming album, if not THE favorite. I haven't been able to 'jam' in years, and it felt so good to do it with such a great room of musicians and to have such a cool song come out of it.'

On its surface, 'Thought You Oughta Know' is a breakup song told by a man insisting he's doing just fine. The narrator rattles off the evidence (the upside-down routine, the dust gathering on the front door, the truck sitting idle in the yard) all while swearing his ex hasn't crossed his mind. Then their song comes on the radio, and the whole act gives him away.

That tension is drawn straight from Worsnop's own life. 'Moving on and/or letting go is hard, and I, better than most, am a master of pushing it down and pretending everything's fine,' he shares. 'That's where this song was born from. I love it so much and am so glad that it's getting its moment in the spotlight by itself.'

The accompanying music video takes fans inside the studio, with behind-the-scenes footage of Worsnop and his band recording 'Thought You Oughta Know' at RCA. It's a firsthand look at the loose, live-in-the-room energy that turned an unplanned jam into one of the standout songs on his forthcoming album.

As the former frontman of Asking Alexandria, Worsnop became one of modern rock's most recognizable voices, balancing intensity with melody across years of global touring. Over time, that pace led to reflection, and eventually to a search for something more authentic.

His first two solo records, The Long Road Home (2017) and Shades of Blue (2019), were part of that search. Later releases 'I Tried To Write A Sad Song' and 'Somewhere in the Middle' sharpened his direction toward a country and roots-driven sound shaped by storytelling, blues, and classic rock. Now firmly grounded in that rugged style, Worsnop is preparing a prolific wave of new music, his most expansive and fully realized body of work to date.

'I'm just the stenographer,' he says of his writing process. 'An idea shows up, and I go figure it out.' Few songs prove that better than 'Thought You Oughta Know.' With faith as a grounding force and his music rooted in lived experience, Worsnop has arrived at a place where who he is and what he makes finally move in the same direction. 'This is me... for maybe the first time ever,' he says.

Photo Credit: Rich Brown



Photo Credit: Rich Brown

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