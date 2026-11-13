Daimen Seid Releases Debut Album TANGLED IN THE LIGHT, Indie-Folk Record on Miner Street Recordings

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Daimen Seid has unveiled his debut album, Tangled In The Light, available for streaming on digital platforms worldwide. The album arrives after a slew of indie-folk singles including , , and .

Featuring ten indie-folk tracks that focus on the difficulties of maintaining romantic relationships while inflicted with depression and insecurities, Tangled In The Light is the latest offering from Miner Street Recordings. Containing songs that have been in fruition for nearly a decade, the new album was crafted by a unique personnel including production, engineering, and mixing by Brian McTear and Amy Morrissey (The War On Drugs, Espers, Matt Pond, Kurt Vile). In addition, The War On Drugs' Charlie Hall and Robbie Bennett play drums and keys (respectively) on various tracks throughout the album. The record was made by a team of musicians that also includes Joe Lambert (The National, Deerhunter), who mastered the entire album.

One of the standout tracks on the album is focus track 'Tangled In The Light.' At its core, the title track summates the overall themes the album carries throughout, indicating how life-changing it can feel to meet someone that overwhelms your senses in an instant.

Tangled In The Light is positioned as a listen for fans of Phoebe Bridgers, Alex G, Sufjan Stevens, or The Tallest Man On Earth, with a gentle yet effective sonic palette that marks the start of the young artist's sonic journey.

Tracklist

1. Walking Blind

2. It'll Be Alright

3. Carnival Ride

4. Tangled in the Light

5. Nothing To Do With It

6. Vices

7. Smothering

8. Chrysalis Skies

9. Vision

10. Sentinel

About Daimen Seid

Daimen Seid is a San Francisco-based singer-songwriter whose childhood was spent moving across the USA, Europe, and Central America where he picked up a range of musical influences. After spending years bouncing around the East and West Coasts and playing in various bands, Daimen decided to start releasing original music under his own name. After capping off 2025 with his first single as a solo artist ('Climb'), Daimen is preparing for the release of his debut album on which he is accompanied by a number of other musicians including Charlie Hall of The War on Drugs (who plays drums on the whole album), Robbie Bennett of The War on Drugs (who plays keys on much of the album), Peter English of The Sun Line (who plays piano on some tracks), and his longtime multi-instrumentalist collaborator David Sorokanich.

Out today, Tangled In The Light marks Daimen's official launch into his music career, making it his debut record releasing via Miner Street Recordings.

Connect With Daimen Seid

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DAIMEN SEID PRESENTS HIS DEBUT RECORD TANGLED IN THE LIGHT OUT NOW





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