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Death metal band DYING FETUS have announced a 24-date US tour for this winter alongside Cryptopsy and Gorg*sm. Kicking off February 11th in Washington, DC, the tour will bring the bands to smaller rooms across the country for an old-school set, wrapping up March 16th in Durham, NC. Special area openers will also join the bill on select dates, to be announced.

VIP tickets are on sale now through Sound Rink, ahead of the general on-sale. VIP is the only presale opportunity for this tour, offering fans the first chance to secure tickets before the public on-sale. General on-sale begins Friday, November 20th at 10am local time.

Drummer Trey Williams comments: 'I got a secret for y'all. DYING FETUS is going on tour with Cryptopsy and Gorg*sm. We're only playing small clubs. That means there's nowhere to hide, less security, more fun. It's gonna be awesome. Hope to see y'all there!'

Tour Dates

DYING FETUS Live: Feat. Support from Cryptopsy and Gorg*sm + Special Area Openers on Select Dates

February 11th - Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

February 12th - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore

February 13th - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

February 14th - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

February 16th - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

February 17th - Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

February 19th - Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar

February 20th - Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground

February 21st - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's

February 23rd - Detroit, MI @ Catacombs @ TSDMAAC

February 24th - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

February 26th - Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

February 27th - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

March 1st - Seattle, WA @ Baba Yaga

March 2nd - Portland, OR @ High Limit Room

March 4th - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

March 6th - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

March 7th - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

March 9th - Dallas, TX @ Puzzles Deep Ellum

March 10th - Austin, TX @ Brushy Street Commons

March 12th - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) *

March 13th - Winter Park, FL @ The Conduit *

March 14th - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum *

March 16th - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

* No Gorg*sm

About Dying Fetus

Self-reliance and musical integrity are the two principles to which DYING FETUS have always lived by. Formed in 1991, during the height of the death metal explosion, DYING FETUS have matured into one of the premiere extreme death metal/grindcore acts to emerge from the massive global metal underground. Combining an innovative mix of technical virtuosity and catchy song structures to create the ultimate blend of death metal, hardcore and grind, the band is recognized worldwide as a prime example of songwriting perfection across nine studio albums: 'Purification Through Violence' (1996), 'Killing On Adrenaline' (1998), 'Destroy The Opposition' (2001), 'Stop At Nothing' (2003), 'War Of Attrition' (2007), 'Descend Into Depravity' (2009), 'Reign Supreme' (2012), 'Wrong One to Fu*k With' (2017), and their latest album, 'Make Them Beg for Death' (2023). Now over 25+ years into their distinguished career, DYING FETUS cement their legacy and uphold their position as the most dominant force in death metal today.

DYING FETUS are:

John Gallagher – Vocals/Guitar

Sean Beasley – Bass

Trey Williams – Drums









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