"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
DYING FETUS to Headline Winter 2027 US Tour with Cryptopsy and Gorgasm From February 11
The small-club run will feature Cryptopsy and Gorgasm, with stops including Baltimore, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Toronto.
Death metal band DYING FETUS have announced a 24-date US tour for this winter alongside Cryptopsy and Gorg*sm. Kicking off February 11th in Washington, DC, the tour will bring the bands to smaller rooms across the country for an old-school set, wrapping up March 16th in Durham, NC. Special area openers will also join the bill on select dates, to be announced.
VIP tickets are on sale now through Sound Rink, ahead of the general on-sale. VIP is the only presale opportunity for this tour, offering fans the first chance to secure tickets before the public on-sale. General on-sale begins Friday, November 20th at 10am local time.
Drummer Trey Williams comments: 'I got a secret for y'all. DYING FETUS is going on tour with Cryptopsy and Gorg*sm. We're only playing small clubs. That means there's nowhere to hide, less security, more fun. It's gonna be awesome. Hope to see y'all there!'
Tour Dates
DYING FETUS Live: Feat. Support from Cryptopsy and Gorg*sm + Special Area Openers on Select Dates
February 11th - Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse
February 12th - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore
February 13th - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club
February 14th - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
February 16th - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
February 17th - Cambridge, MA @ Sonia
February 19th - Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar
February 20th - Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground
February 21st - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's
February 23rd - Detroit, MI @ Catacombs @ TSDMAAC
February 24th - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge
February 26th - Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
February 27th - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
March 1st - Seattle, WA @ Baba Yaga
March 2nd - Portland, OR @ High Limit Room
March 4th - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
March 6th - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
March 7th - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
March 9th - Dallas, TX @ Puzzles Deep Ellum
March 10th - Austin, TX @ Brushy Street Commons
March 12th - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) *
March 13th - Winter Park, FL @ The Conduit *
March 14th - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum *
March 16th - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *
* No Gorg*sm
About Dying Fetus
Self-reliance and musical integrity are the two principles to which DYING FETUS have always lived by. Formed in 1991, during the height of the death metal explosion, DYING FETUS have matured into one of the premiere extreme death metal/grindcore acts to emerge from the massive global metal underground. Combining an innovative mix of technical virtuosity and catchy song structures to create the ultimate blend of death metal, hardcore and grind, the band is recognized worldwide as a prime example of songwriting perfection across nine studio albums: 'Purification Through Violence' (1996), 'Killing On Adrenaline' (1998), 'Destroy The Opposition' (2001), 'Stop At Nothing' (2003), 'War Of Attrition' (2007), 'Descend Into Depravity' (2009), 'Reign Supreme' (2012), 'Wrong One to Fu*k With' (2017), and their latest album, 'Make Them Beg for Death' (2023). Now over 25+ years into their distinguished career, DYING FETUS cement their legacy and uphold their position as the most dominant force in death metal today.
DYING FETUS are:
John Gallagher – Vocals/Guitar
Sean Beasley – Bass
Trey Williams – Drums
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