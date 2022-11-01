DVSN Announce 'Working on My Karma' World Tour
Tickets will be available to the public on November 4th at 10 am local.
DVSN announces the Working On My Karma World Tour. This will be DVSN's third headlining tour since the start of their journey as a duo. Following the release of their debut album, Sept. 5th, DVSN launched their debut North American tour in 2016.
Shortly after, DVSN also opened for Drake and Future's Summer Sixteen Tour across the US and Canada. The following year, the OVO Sound duo released their sophomore album, The Morning After, and in 2018 completed The Morning After World Tour. Later that year, DVSN also joined The Ascension Tour alongside fellow R&B artist, Miguel.
The Working On My Karma Tour kicks off January 22nd with 13 shows overseas starting in Denmark, with stops in Norway, Germany, France, United Kingdom, and more. The duo will then hit 31 cities across the US and Canada beginning on February 17th in Boston, and ending on April 6th in their hometown, Toronto, CA.
DVSN will also perform in Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta. Tickets will be available to the public on November 4th at 10 am local. Tickets can be purchased here. DVSN is offering exclusive VIP packages on the Working on My Karma Tour including a meet & greet, early entry into the venue, signed merchandise, and more; available at dvsnvip.com.
In addition to the previously released music, the tour follows DVSN's newest album Working On My Karma. This tour will be their first time the duo performs the majority of the songs in front of a live audience. "I'm excited to perform the new songs for the first time," says Daniel. "But it will also be fun to perform some of the old stuff to see fan reactions in person for the first time again, and really feel the emotions with the audience as they sing along."
Tour Dates
January 22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
January 23 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena
January 24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Münchenbryggeriet
January 26 - Berlin, Germany - Astra
January 27 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
January 28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg
January 30 - Cologne, Germany - Die Kantine
January 31 - Paris, France - Bataclan
February 2 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
February 3 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
February 5 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3
February 6 - Bristol, UK - SWX
February 8 - London, UK - HERE at Outernet
February 17 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
February 18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
February 21 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
February 24 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
February 25 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
February 26 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
February 28 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
March 1 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
March 3 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
March 4 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
March 5 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
March 7 - Denver, CO - Summit
March 9 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
March 10 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
March 11- San Diego, CA - House of Blues
March 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
March 16 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
March 18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
March 19 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
March 21 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre
March 23 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
March 24 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
March 25 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
March 27 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
March 28 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
March 30 - Chicago, IL - Radius
March 31 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
April 1 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
April 3 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
April 4 - Ottawa, Ontario - Bronson Centre Music Theatre
April 6 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
