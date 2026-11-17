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Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony, the major orchestral concert co-produced by Dolly Parton, is to tour the UK in March and April 2027, with dates in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool, Bristol, London, Gateshead, Sheffield, Birmingham and Nottingham.

Created by Dolly Parton with Schirmer Theatrical and Sony Music Publishing, Threads: My Songs in Symphony is a full-evening concert for orchestra built around the songs and the stories behind them. Dolly appears on screen throughout, in film made for the show at her studios in 2025, taking audiences through her songs, her life and the people and places that shaped them. A cast of guest vocalists and musicians joins the Novello Orchestra, performing new orchestrations by David Hamilton.

The concert premiered with the Grammy Award-winning Nashville Symphony in March 2025, selling out, and has since toured to orchestras across the United States. Dolly Parton died in August 2026, aged 80. These UK dates are a chance to celebrate her music, and the life and legacy behind it, together.

Few artists have had the reach of Dolly Parton. She wrote more than 3,000 songs and sold over 100 million albums worldwide. She had 25 number one singles on the Billboard Country chart and earned 29 RIAA-certified gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards. Her songs include 'Jolene', 'Coat Of Many Colors' and '9 to 5', and 'I Will Always Love You', which she wrote and took to number one twice (in 1974 and 1982). Whitney Houston's version of it spent 14 weeks at number one in 1992. 'Jolene' has been covered and reworked by artists in every genre.

British audiences were among her most devoted. Dolly sold out arena and stadium tours across the UK and Europe, and in 2014 she played Glastonbury to the biggest audience of her career, with 140,000 people watching. She won 11 Grammy Awards from 54 nominations, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2006. In 2024 Billboard named her the number one Country Artist of All Time. Through her Imagination Library, founded in 1995, she has given more than 300 million free books to children around the world.

Speaking when the project was announced, Dolly Parton said: 'The threads of my life are woven together through my songs. That's why this project, Threads: My Songs In Symphony, is so special to me. It's all about sharing my music and my musical journey with audiences in a new way!'

Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony is co-produced by Dolly Parton with Schirmer Theatrical and Sony Music Publishing. Arrangements are by David Hamilton.

Earlier this year, the show was set for a multi-week limited series with the Nashville Symphony.

Tickets

O2 presale: 10am, Wednesday 18 November 2026

Ticketmaster and venue presale: 10am, Thursday 19 November 2026

General on sale: 10am, Friday 20 November 2026 via Ticketmaster

Tour Dates

Tuesday 23 March – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Wednesday 24 March – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Friday 26 March – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Monday 29 March – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Tuesday 30 March – Bristol Beacon

Wednesday 31 March – London Eventim Apollo

Friday 2 April – Gateshead Glasshouse

Monday 5 April – Sheffield City Hall

Tuesday 6 April – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wednesday 7 April – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

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