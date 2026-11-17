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Schirmer Theatrical, part of Wise Music Group, and Sony Music Publishing confirm their innovative multimedia symphonic experience, Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony, will bring Dolly's legacy to audiences globally beginning in 2027.

Since its sold-out premiere with the Nashville Symphony in 2025, the acclaimed production has reached 31 cities across North America. Led by orchestrator David Hamilton on the podium, it is now set to travel to the U.K. for a 10-date tour and to Australia with performances in Sydney and Melbourne. The production will also reach new major North American cities in 2027, including Chicago, Seattle, Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

These 2027 concerts will further amplify and support The Dollywood Foundation, home of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, by creating a special moment to raise awareness and celebrate this book-gifting program's global reach and local impact.

Fans can sign up at dollysymphony.com to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

The U.K. tour was previously reported by BroadwayWorld in DOLLY PARTON'S THREADS: MY SONGS IN SYMPHONY to Tour UK March–April 2027.

'From our earliest creative conversations with Dolly, we envisioned Threads: My Songs in Symphony as a musical celebration that could connect audiences across the world. At its heart, this concert experience captures the warmth, heart and joy of an evening spent with Dolly, centered around her extraordinary songs and singular spirit. Taking Threads to major cities around the world is a natural evolution of that original vision, and we're beyond proud to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to fans around the globe,' says Betsey Perlmutter, Senior Vice President and Head of Schirmer Theatrical.

Created and co-produced by Dolly Parton, Schirmer Theatrical and Sony Music Publishing, the innovative multimedia symphonic experience features Dolly's songs and stories accompanied by original video content, with Dolly herself appearing on-screen to lead audiences through a visual-musical journey.

The show features a cast of guest vocalists and musicians, selected by Parton herself. The concert includes hit songs 'Jolene,' 'Coat Of Many Colors' and 'I Will Always Love You,' in addition to Dolly's personal favorites.

Future performances of Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony can be found at dollysymphony.com.

November 24—Washington, DC—The Anthem

January 12—Rochester, NY—Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre

January 21-22—Seattle, WA—Benaroya Hall

January 26—Pittsburgh, PA—Heinz Hall

March 23—Edinburgh, UK—Usher Hall

March 24—Glasgow, UK—Royal Concert Hall

March 26—Manchester, UK—Bridgewater Hall

March 29—Liverpool, UK—Philharmonic Hall

March 30—Bristol, UK—Bristol Beacon

March 31—London, UK—Eventim Apollo

April 2—Gateshead, UK—The Glasshouse International Centre for Music

April 5—Sheffield, UK—City Hall

April 6—Birmingham, UK—Symphony Hall

April 7—Nottingham, UK—Royal Concert Hall

April 16—Chicago, IL—Auditorium Theatre

May 5—Baltimore, MD—Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

July 22—Sydney, AU—TikTok Entertainment Centre, ICC Sydney

July 28-30—Melbourne, AU—Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne

About Schirmer Theatrical

Schirmer Theatrical (part of Wise Music Group) is a creative producer at the intersection of music, theater and technology—where legacy meets reinvention—shaping and transforming iconic artist catalogues into immersive, contemporary performance experiences for international stages. With a focus on multidisciplinary creation, Schirmer Theatrical develops new symphonic experiences, theatrical concerts and experiential productions that expand how audiences encounter music. Future updates from Schirmer Theatrical can be found at schirmertheatrical.com.

About Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is one of the most honored and revered multi-hyphenates of all time. Born and raised in East Tennessee, she built a career spanning music, film, television, business, publishing, and philanthropy. Recently, Dolly debuted DOLLY: A True Original Musical in Nashville as a thank you to her home state and community, with the musical set to make its Broadway debut in December 2026.

With 26 #1 songs on the Billboard Country Chart—the most for a female artist—and 49 Top 10 country albums, Dolly's influence on music and popular culture spans generations. Beyond music, she is a celebrated author, actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, with bestselling books including Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, and Star of the Show: My Life on Stage.

In 1995, Dolly launched her Imagination Library in her home county of Sevier County, Tennessee, providing free books to children from birth to age five. The program has since expanded across the United States and four other countries, gifting more than 300 million books to children worldwide.

About Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Launched in 1995, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is the world's leading early childhood book-gifting program and the flagship initiative of The Dollywood Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Since its founding, the program has gifted more than 300 million free books to children across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland.

Each month, the Imagination Library mails over 3 million high-quality, age-appropriate books directly to children's homes. Every enrolled child receives one book per month from birth to age five, at no cost to families.

Inspired by her father's inability to read and write, Dolly created the Imagination Library in her hometown of Sevier County, Tennessee, to inspire a love of reading from the earliest years.

For more information, visit imaginationlibrary.com.

About Sony Music Publishing

Sony Music Publishing is the world's number one music publisher with a catalogue of more than three million copyrights, ranging from songs by iconic names including The Beatles, Paul Simon, Michael Jackson, Carole King, Queen and The Rolling Stones to contemporary superstars such as Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, Lady Gaga, Pink, Sam Smith and Ed SHeeran.





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