DJ Premier & Feid Release New Single "Bello Love" With Lil Supa After Latin Grammy Performance

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DJ Premier and global Latin superstar Feid reunited on stage last night during the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas to perform a medley of songs with Divino, Baby Ranks, and Lil Supa.

Now, following their performance, DJ Premier and Feid have released their new single and video, 'Bello Love' featuring Lil Supa, which is now available at all DSPs.

'Bello Love' continues one of the most celebrated cross-cultural pairings in recent hip-hop and Latin music, as it marks the duo's second collaboration and a return to the Latin Grammy stage, where they first appeared together three years ago.

'The experience with Feid always comes out excellent when we collaborate' DJ Premier states. 'I must credit my keyboardist Carlos Homs and producer Marco Polo who created the sample that I converted into another Boom Bap Banger! Salute to Lil Supa' for adding his raw lyrics to complete the final outcome.'

'Bello Love' follows Premier and Feid's first collaboration, 'Le Pido A DIOS,' which was nominated for Best Rap/Hip Hop Song at the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards. That record marked DJ Premier's first official collaboration with a Latin artist; Premier and Feid would go on to perform the single live together at the 2023 Latin Grammy ceremony in Seville, Spain.

'Bello Love' is a collaboration rooted in Latin Grammy history, and it caps off huge years for both Premier and Feid.

Feid was one of only a handful of artists to receive multiple nominations at this year's Latin Grammy Awards ceremony; and he won a Grammy for Best Reggaeton Performance for 'Verano Rose,' his duet with Karol G, and was nominated for Best Urban Performance for 'I Swear To You, Mor.'

Feid also collaborated with Madonna, 'Shut Your Mouth,' from her critically acclaimed Confessions II album (the song was also remixed for a FIFA 2026 rendition that aired throughout the summer), and released his El Green Print: La Saga double album.

DJ Premier treated UK fans to a once in a lifetime experience, and a real watermark moment with the sold out 'He's The Preemo, I'm The Chemist' European Tour with Alchemist, created Major League Soccer's new Theme Song (a new imaging of A Tribe Called Quest's 'Can I Kick It'), including a worldwide marketing campaign featuring Lionel Messi, was the official DJ for ESPN's 2026 ESPY Awards and released his long anticipated collaborative album with Nas, Light Years (which is rumored to be on the Grammy short list to be a Rap album of the year nominee).

'Bello Love' is released via TTT (To The Top), DJ Premier's Independent label, which is founded and operated by DJ Premier and Ian Schwartzman. The imprint is rooted in blurring genres, releasing music and projects from Miguel, Snoop Dogg, Common, Roc Marciano, Brady Watt, Ransom, Russ and The Alchemist among others.

Fans can purchase, stream, add and favorite 'Bello Love' at their preferred DSP: https://ffm.to/bello-love-feat-lil-supa

Follow DJ Premier

https://x.com/REALDJPREMIER

https://www.instagram.com/djpremier/

https://www.tiktok.com/@djpremier1

Follow Feid

https://x.com/feid

https://www.instagram.com/feid/

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