"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
DISNEY'S HEXED Original Soundtrack Released With Kris Bowers Score and Hailee Steinfeld's Version of "Magic"
Steinfeld voices the lead character Billie Doe in the animated adventure, and the soundtrack includes ten tracks performed by Bowers.
The 'Disney's Hexed' Original Soundtrack, featuring an original score composed by Oscar winner Kris Bowers ('The Wild Robot') and Hailee Steinfeld's new version of 'Magic,' is available today. 'Disney's Hexed' from Walt Disney Animation Studios releases exclusively in theaters November 25, 2026.
The newly recorded version of The Cars' hit song 'Magic' is performed by Steinfeld, who voices the lead character Billie Doe in Walt Disney Animation Studios' upcoming original animated adventure 'Disney's Hexed.' 'Magic' was produced by multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer and composer Demitri Lerios.
In addition, the 'Disney's Hexed' Spotify playlist including Steinfeld's rendition of 'Magic' and several needle drops that appear in the upcoming film is now live. The soundtrack is available to stream on Apple, Spotify and Amazon.
'Early on, we talked about how much this needed to sound very different from any other magical realm we've gone to in film,' Bowers says. 'It also needed to feel modern and have a sense of comedy and levity, action and grandeur, and also intimacy and emotion.'
Bowers drew initial inspiration from the natural elements that define the wild magic of Hexe. 'The fact that a lot of this magic is elemental and grounded in nature was really interesting to me,' he explains. 'My first instinct was to sample sounds that use bits of nature, like crystal bowls, pieces of metal or glass, things that had an alchemical feeling to them. And as the filmmakers began to focus on the idea of flight, I started sampling bird sounds. One of the primary sounds for Billie is actually a sampled bird that's been manipulated and changed in a way where it can be played on a keyboard.'
Tracklist
1. Magic – Performed by Hailee Steinfeld
2. A Foretelling Foretold – Performed by Kris Bowers
3. Out and About – Performed by Kris Bowers
4. Sorry, Bean – Performed by Kris Bowers
5. Rules Rules Rules – Performed by Kris Bowers
6. Outsider – Performed by Kris Bowers
7. Billie the Kid – Performed by Kris Bowers
8. Out of Sink – Performed by Kris Bowers
9. What Happens If? – Performed by Kris Bowers
10. Holy Smoly – Performed by Kris Bowers
11. Enchanted Objects – Performed by Kris Bowers
12. Ode to an Old Tome – Performed by Kris Bowers
13. Not Really From Ohio – Performed by Kris Bowers
14. Grand Entrance – Performed by Kris Bowers
15. Two for Tea – Performed by Kris Bowers
16. Billie Eyelash – Performed by Kris Bowers
17. Beef Roger Crummchuk – Performed by Kris Bowers
18. No Pet Names – Performed by Kris Bowers
19. Know Your Limit – Performed by Kris Bowers
20. Into the Wild – Performed by Kris Bowers
21. Gibberish and Jazz Hands – Performed by Kris Bowers
22. Easy Peasy – Performed by Kris Bowers
23. You're Her – Performed by Kris Bowers
24. Familiar Town – Performed by Kris Bowers
25. Feels Familiar – Performed by Kris Bowers
26. Mission Impossumble – Performed by Kris Bowers
27. Close Encounter – Performed by Kris Bowers
28. Don't Look Down – Performed by Kris Bowers
29. Miasma – Performed by Kris Bowers
30. Remove It from the Root – Performed by Kris Bowers
31. Katharsis – Performed by Kris Bowers
32. Fun Mom Alert – Performed by Kris Bowers
33. Prophecy Plans – Performed by Kris Bowers
34. Birds of a Feather – Performed by Kris Bowers
35. Plan Billie – Performed by Kris Bowers
36. Gouda Luck – Performed by Kris Bowers
37. Billie's Choice – Performed by Kris Bowers
38. Who Deserves the Moon? – Performed by Kris Bowers
39. Maxing Gibbous – Performed by Kris Bowers
40. Liminal Space – Performed by Kris Bowers
41. Glow Up Up and Away – Performed by Kris Bowers
42. I, Billie – Performed by Kris Bowers
43. Moon Spell – Performed by Kris Bowers
44. Hexed Main Theme – Performed by Kris Bowers
SiriusXM Programming
The SiriusXM Disney Hits channel 133 will offer bespoke programming to celebrate the soundtrack's release starting next week:
November 20 – 'Be Our Guest 4 The Day' featuring 'Magic' producer Demitri Lerios
November 23 – 'Extra Magic Hour' Program
November 23 – 'Be Our Guest 4 The Day' featuring composer Kris Bowers
November 29 – 'Disney's Hexed' 'Sunday Chill Hour'
About the Film
In Walt Disney Animation Studios' all-new magical coming-of-age saga, 'Disney's Hexed,' an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her out of suburbia and into a spectacle-filled journey through a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.
Walton Goggins voices Beef Roger Crummchuk, a reclusive, magical three-eyed cat who forges an uneasy alliance with Billie and Alice, while two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster voices Queen Celeste, a sinister figure who will stop at nothing to maintain her power in perpetuity over Hexe. The voice cast also includes Henry Winkler, Dan Stevens, Tracey Ullman and Stephen Fry.
Directed by Jason Hand and Fawn Veerasunthorn; co-directed by Josie Trinidad; produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino; from a screenplay by Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, 'Disney's Hexed' features an original score by Kris Bowers and opens exclusively in theaters November 25, 2026.
For more on the film, see BroadwayWorld's coverage of Steinfeld's version of 'Magic' and Jodie Foster's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Official site: https://movies.disney.com/hexed
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