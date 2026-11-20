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The 'Disney's Hexed' Original Soundtrack, featuring an original score composed by Oscar winner Kris Bowers ('The Wild Robot') and Hailee Steinfeld's new version of 'Magic,' is available today. 'Disney's Hexed' from Walt Disney Animation Studios releases exclusively in theaters November 25, 2026.

The newly recorded version of The Cars' hit song 'Magic' is performed by Steinfeld, who voices the lead character Billie Doe in Walt Disney Animation Studios' upcoming original animated adventure 'Disney's Hexed.' 'Magic' was produced by multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer and composer Demitri Lerios.

In addition, the 'Disney's Hexed' Spotify playlist including Steinfeld's rendition of 'Magic' and several needle drops that appear in the upcoming film is now live. The soundtrack is available to stream on Apple, Spotify and Amazon.

'Early on, we talked about how much this needed to sound very different from any other magical realm we've gone to in film,' Bowers says. 'It also needed to feel modern and have a sense of comedy and levity, action and grandeur, and also intimacy and emotion.'

Bowers drew initial inspiration from the natural elements that define the wild magic of Hexe. 'The fact that a lot of this magic is elemental and grounded in nature was really interesting to me,' he explains. 'My first instinct was to sample sounds that use bits of nature, like crystal bowls, pieces of metal or glass, things that had an alchemical feeling to them. And as the filmmakers began to focus on the idea of flight, I started sampling bird sounds. One of the primary sounds for Billie is actually a sampled bird that's been manipulated and changed in a way where it can be played on a keyboard.'

Tracklist

1. Magic – Performed by Hailee Steinfeld

2. A Foretelling Foretold – Performed by Kris Bowers

3. Out and About – Performed by Kris Bowers

4. Sorry, Bean – Performed by Kris Bowers

5. Rules Rules Rules – Performed by Kris Bowers

6. Outsider – Performed by Kris Bowers

7. Billie the Kid – Performed by Kris Bowers

8. Out of Sink – Performed by Kris Bowers

9. What Happens If? – Performed by Kris Bowers

10. Holy Smoly – Performed by Kris Bowers

11. Enchanted Objects – Performed by Kris Bowers

12. Ode to an Old Tome – Performed by Kris Bowers

13. Not Really From Ohio – Performed by Kris Bowers

14. Grand Entrance – Performed by Kris Bowers

15. Two for Tea – Performed by Kris Bowers

16. Billie Eyelash – Performed by Kris Bowers

17. Beef Roger Crummchuk – Performed by Kris Bowers

18. No Pet Names – Performed by Kris Bowers

19. Know Your Limit – Performed by Kris Bowers

20. Into the Wild – Performed by Kris Bowers

21. Gibberish and Jazz Hands – Performed by Kris Bowers

22. Easy Peasy – Performed by Kris Bowers

23. You're Her – Performed by Kris Bowers

24. Familiar Town – Performed by Kris Bowers

25. Feels Familiar – Performed by Kris Bowers

26. Mission Impossumble – Performed by Kris Bowers

27. Close Encounter – Performed by Kris Bowers

28. Don't Look Down – Performed by Kris Bowers

29. Miasma – Performed by Kris Bowers

30. Remove It from the Root – Performed by Kris Bowers

31. Katharsis – Performed by Kris Bowers

32. Fun Mom Alert – Performed by Kris Bowers

33. Prophecy Plans – Performed by Kris Bowers

34. Birds of a Feather – Performed by Kris Bowers

35. Plan Billie – Performed by Kris Bowers

36. Gouda Luck – Performed by Kris Bowers

37. Billie's Choice – Performed by Kris Bowers

38. Who Deserves the Moon? – Performed by Kris Bowers

39. Maxing Gibbous – Performed by Kris Bowers

40. Liminal Space – Performed by Kris Bowers

41. Glow Up Up and Away – Performed by Kris Bowers

42. I, Billie – Performed by Kris Bowers

43. Moon Spell – Performed by Kris Bowers

44. Hexed Main Theme – Performed by Kris Bowers

SiriusXM Programming

The SiriusXM Disney Hits channel 133 will offer bespoke programming to celebrate the soundtrack's release starting next week:

November 20 – 'Be Our Guest 4 The Day' featuring 'Magic' producer Demitri Lerios

November 23 – 'Extra Magic Hour' Program

November 23 – 'Be Our Guest 4 The Day' featuring composer Kris Bowers

November 29 – 'Disney's Hexed' 'Sunday Chill Hour'

About the Film

In Walt Disney Animation Studios' all-new magical coming-of-age saga, 'Disney's Hexed,' an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her out of suburbia and into a spectacle-filled journey through a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.

Walton Goggins voices Beef Roger Crummchuk, a reclusive, magical three-eyed cat who forges an uneasy alliance with Billie and Alice, while two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster voices Queen Celeste, a sinister figure who will stop at nothing to maintain her power in perpetuity over Hexe. The voice cast also includes Henry Winkler, Dan Stevens, Tracey Ullman and Stephen Fry.

Directed by Jason Hand and Fawn Veerasunthorn; co-directed by Josie Trinidad; produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino; from a screenplay by Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, 'Disney's Hexed' features an original score by Kris Bowers and opens exclusively in theaters November 25, 2026.

For more on the film, see BroadwayWorld's coverage of Steinfeld's version of 'Magic' and Jodie Foster's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Official site: https://movies.disney.com/hexed





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