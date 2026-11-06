DEATH ROW RECORDS' Tonio Armani Releases New Single "Ride" Following OUTSIDE FOR THE SUMMER

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Death Row Records' Southern Soul breakout star Tonio Armani returns with his new single 'Ride,' a soulful celebration of love and unwavering loyalty. Blending his signature rich baritone with smooth R&B melodies, Southern Soul rhythms, and country influences, Armani delivers a heartfelt record about standing by the person you love through life's highs and lows.

Rooted in the warmth and storytelling of Southern Soul, 'Ride' captures the feeling of having someone who will stand beside you no matter where life takes you. With its infectious groove, romantic lyrics, and Armani's unmistakable vocal delivery, the track balances heartfelt emotion with an undeniable feel-good energy. Whether soundtracking a late-night drive or bringing couples together on the dance floor, 'Ride' showcases Armani's ability to turn relatable experiences into music that resonates across generations.

Listen to 'Ride' here

The single follows the release of Outside For The Summer, Armani's nine-track collaborative project with Hip-Hop legend Lil Jon, released via Death Row Records/gamma. Featuring appearances from Snoop Dogg, Ying Yang Twins, and Nila Milan, the project brought together Southern Soul, R&B, gospel, blues, and crunk in a celebration of Southern culture and community.

Since Snoop Dogg personally signed him to Death Row Records in 2024, Armani has quickly established himself as one of Southern Soul's most exciting new voices. His breakout hit 'Country Girl' peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard R&B chart and sparked a viral line-dancing movement that introduced his music to audiences worldwide. His growing catalog includes fan favorites 'Help Me Find My Drawls,' 'Free At Last,' 'Sooner or Later,' and 'All Night Long,' alongside collaborations with October London and Snoop Dogg. A dynamic live performer, Armani has taken the stage at major events including Dukes & Boots Festival at Atlanta Motor Speedway, ONE Musicfest, Jazz in the Gardens, and Tom Joyner's Fantastic Voyage. He also joined Snoop Dogg for the NFL Christmas Day Holiday Halftime Party, further cementing his growing presence on the national stage.

Born and raised in Columbus, Georgia, Armani's artistry is deeply rooted in his Southern upbringing, shaped by church, family, and the musical traditions that surrounded him. A 10-year U.S. Army veteran, he brings authenticity and lived experience to his music, combining gospel-rooted vocals with contemporary R&B and Southern storytelling.

With 'Ride,' Armani continues his rise as a leading voice in the genre, delivering another soulful record that celebrates the connections, experiences, and traditions at the heart of Southern music.

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