DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 and Steve Aoki Share PRIVATE LIVES Remix Ahead of January 29 Album

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Death From Above 1979 recently announced their return with their fifth LP, PRIVATE LIVES, coming January 29th via their original label, Last Gang/MNRK. Today, they are sharing the 'Private Lives (Steve Aoki 3LKTR0 Remix)' by their longtime friend, the two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling producer and entrepreneur Steve Aoki. For more on the album, see BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the album announcement and tour.

The duo first crossed paths with Aoki in Los Angeles in the early 2000s, leading Aoki to release music from Jesse Keeler's earlier project, MSTRKRFT, on his Dim Mak label. After debuting the new remix live at Academy LA, where the superstar DJ brought out lead vocalist Sebastian Grainger for a surprise guest performance, the official remix is now available.

About the remix, the band said, 'We met Steve through the punk rock scene in LA back in 2002/2003. We drove from LA to Pomona in traffic sitting in the foot well of his car. We played his party at Cinespace in Hollywood in 2004. Dim Mak put out MSTRKRFT's 'Fist Of God' in 2009. He's been behind us the whole time. Thanks brother!'

Transplanting the track from the mosh pit straight to the dance floor, Aoki built upon the duo's signature heavy basslines and vivid melodies to reinvent 'Private Lives,' an anthem asserting personal boundaries in an age of constant exposure.

Steve Aoki adds, 'Death From Above 1979 and I go way back to the early days of the LA music scene. We came up through that same punk rock energy, and I've always had so much respect for what Jesse and Sebastien have built. Their sound is raw, powerful, and unmistakably their own. Getting to remix 'Private Lives' was a chance to take that energy and push it into a whole new space on the dance floor. It's a full-circle moment for me, and I'm stoked we get to bring our worlds together again.'

A mini-doc about the long-standing relationship between the band and Aoki is also available. The music video for the original track stars actor Kim Bodnia and was directed by Eva Michon.

The band is hitting the road next year in support of PRIVATE LIVES. The tour, which will traverse North America in the spring, kicks off February 2nd and goes through the end of March. Tickets are available at deathfromabove1979.com.

Tour Dates

Feb 01 - Tucson, AZ - La Rosa

Feb 02 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

Feb 04 - San Diego, CA - Observatory San Diego

Feb 05 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Feb 06 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory Orange County

Feb 09 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

Feb 10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Feb 11 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Feb 24 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's

Feb 25 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Feb 26 - London, ON - London Music Hall

Feb 27 - Ottawa, ON - The Bronson

Mar 01 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Beanfield

Mar 02 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

Mar 03 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Mar 05 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Mar 06 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

Mar 07 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

Mar 08 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

Mar 15 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

Mar 17 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Mar 18 - St Louis, MO - Old Rock House

Mar 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Mar 20 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

Mar 22 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Stage

Mar 23 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

Mar 24 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

Mar 26 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Mar 27 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

Mar 29 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Mar 30 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Mar 31 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Tracklist

1. Private Lives

2. Escape From Steeltown

3. Mystery (ft. CSS)

4. Hi Lo

5. Put Up/Shut Up

6. Dreams

7. Drunk In Tokyo

8. Like My Ex Did

9. TV Don't Talk Back

10. Late Stage Liberal

Photo Credit: Aabid Youssef | Download Hi-Res









Photo Credit: Aabid Youssef | Download Hi-Res

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