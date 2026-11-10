DANIEL DONATO'S COSMIC COUNTRY to Play Fox Theatre and Boulder Theater

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97.3 KBCO presents DANIEL DONATO'S COSMIC COUNTRY for three nights on the ALONG THE TRAIL TOUR, with one night at the Fox Theatre and two nights at the Boulder Theater in April 2027.

Event Details

Fox Theatre: Thursday, April 1, 2027

Boulder Theater: Friday, April 2, 2027, and Saturday, April 3, 2027

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 13, 2026 at 10:00am here.

General Admission Tickets | Single-Day & 3-Day Passes

All Ages (under 16 with an adult)

There are a lot of musical influences and sources that Daniel Donato has drawn on during his career and that inform his latest album, Horizon (Retrace Music), his second all-original album. But within those, Donato has carved out a unique and individualized spot for himself, one that speaks to the deep American music heritage that inspires him — and that he's pushing towards the future with inspired, intentional vigor.

He calls it Cosmic Country, a moniker that's both self-descriptive and a statement of purpose. It's an organic rock band aesthetic with plenty of roadhouse twang; a showcase for Donato's instrumental virtuosity and facility for melodically infectious songcraft. Bridging Nashville and the Great West, Kentucky and mid-60s northern California, tie-dye and plaid, it's a world of his own, and a wide world of musical adventure at that.

While growing up in Nashville his his father, who turned his young son on to music of all genres, suggested the fledgling and industriously minded (even at just 14) artist start busking in Nashville's lower Broadway area and outside concerts, for eight hours at a time on the weekends. One night, the two happened by Robert's Western World where legendary honky-tonk local mainstay the Don Kelly Band were performing. Donato eventually became a member of the band, playing four hours a night at Robert's (464 shows in total).

Horizons is the follow up to 2023's Reflector, which received critical acclaim from a wide range of press, including No Depression, Glide Magazine, Magnet Magazine, and more. Donato the subject of features in Rolling Stone, UPROXX, Garden & Gun and Relix. Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country made their network television debut on CBS Saturday Morning and appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #LateShowMeMusic online series.

The whole package of player, singer, writer and band leader was in place. Three albums in, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, featuring Nathan 'Sugarlegg' Aronowitz (keyboards/guitars/vocals), Will 'Mustang' McGee (bass/vocals) and Will 'Bronco' Clark (drums, percussion/vocals) are selling out venues throughout the country and bringing their brand of Cosmic Country to an ever growing, passionate fanbase.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets are available at the Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at z2ent.com.

Fans can sign up for Z2 Entertainment emails to stay informed of all upcoming show announcements, presales and on sales.

The Lounge at the Boulder Theater is now serving pizza. Located directly next door to the Boulder Theater, The Lounge opens one hour prior to doors on event nights.

Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country is also scheduled for a two-night stand in Denver on November 6 and 7.

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