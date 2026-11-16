Cursive to Tour U.S. in Spring 2026 Celebrating 20 Years of Happy Hollow

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Cursive has announced the 'Return to Happy Hollow' tour, celebrating 20 years of their acclaimed 2006 album. A Record Store Day Black Friday limited expanded edition will be released November 27th via Run For Cover.

Cursive cordially invites fans to return to Happy Hollow this spring for a full U.S. tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed 2006 album. The run will kick off on March 3rd in Denver, CO, and wrap up with a hometown Omaha, NE, show on May 16th, and includes a Los Angeles, CA, show on March 15th and a New York, NY, show on April 22nd. The seminal band will be performing Happy Hollow-centric sets each night, along with some newer songs mixed in–including from their most recent album, 2024's Devourer (Run For Cover). Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 20th, at 10am local time.

The follow up to their 2003 breakthrough album The Ugly Organ, Happy Hollow saw Cursive expand their sound yet again by incorporating a diverse group of horn parts in lieu of cello, all while maintaining their distinct musical identity. Across the concept LP, the band tackled the shattering of the American dream, small town malaise, and religious hypocrisy–themes that feel as poignant and relevant now as they did twenty years ago. Cursive and Run For Cover Records will also release a limited collector's edition of Happy Hollow on November 27, 2026, as part of Record Store Day Black Friday. The three-LP color-vinyl edition features the original album and 20 bonus tracks, including demos, outtakes, and B-sides from the original sessions. The deluxe edition comes in a die-cut cover and tri-fold jacket with retrospective photos and liner notes from the band.

Cursive is the core trio of singer/guitarist Tim Kasher, bassist Matt Maginn, and guitarist/vocalist Ted Stevens, alongside: keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist Patrick Newbery; cellist Megan Siebe; and recording/touring drummer Pat Oakes, and founding drummer Clint Schnase.

Cursive — Return to Happy Hollow · Spring 2027 Tour Dates

Mar 3 — Denver, CO — Bluebird Theater

Mar 4 — Colorado Springs, CO — The Black Sheep

Mar 5 — Fort Collins, CO — Washington's

Mar 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — Urban Lounge

Mar 7 — Boise, ID — Shrine Basement

Mar 8 — Seattle, WA — Tractor Tavern

Mar 9 — Portland, OR — Polaris Hall

Mar 10 — Sacramento, CA — Harlow's

Mar 11 — Felton, CA — Felton Music Hall

Mar 12 — Reno, NV — The Alpine

Mar 13 — Berkeley, CA — Cornerstone

Mar 14 — Ventura, CA — Ventura Music Hall

Mar 15 — Los Angeles, CA — The Regent Theater

Mar 17 — Las Vegas, NV — Swan Dive

Mar 18 — San Diego, CA — Belly Up Tavern

Mar 19 — Pomona, CA — The Glass House

Mar 20 — Pioneertown, CA — Pappy + Harriet's

Mar 21 — Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom

Mar 22 — Albuquerque, NM — Sister

Mar 24 — San Antonio, TX — Paper Tiger

Mar 25 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs

Mar 26 — Austin, TX — Mohawk

Mar 27 — Denton, TX — Rubber Gloves Patio

Apr 14 — St. Paul, MN — Turf Club

Apr 15 — Milwaukee, WI — X-Ray Arcade

Apr 16 — Chicago, IL — Bottom Lounge

Apr 17 — Grand Rapids, MI — The Pyramid Scheme

Apr 18 — Cleveland Heights, OH — Grog Shop

Apr 19 — Pittsburgh, PA — Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

Apr 20 — Buffalo, NY — Rec Room

Apr 21 — Woodstock, NY — Bearsville Theater

Apr 22 — New York, NY — Le Poisson Rouge

Apr 23 — Garwood, NJ — Crossroads

Apr 24 — Brattleboro, VT — The Stone Church

Apr 25 — Boston, MA — Brighton Music Hall

Apr 27 — Philadelphia, PA — Brooklyn Bowl - Philadelphia

Apr 28 — Millersville, PA — Phantom Power

Apr 29 — Baltimore, MD — Ottobar

Apr 30 — Richmond, VA — The Broadberry

May 1 — Durham, NC — Motorco Music Hall

May 2 — Asheville, NC — Eulogy

May 3 — Birmingham, AL — Saturn

May 4 — Atlanta, GA — The Earl

May 5 — Jacksonville, FL — Jack Rabbits

May 6 — St. Petersburg, FL — Bayboro Brewing Co.

May 7 — Orlando, FL — The Social

May 8 — Miami, FL — Las Rosas

May 9 — Gainesville, FL — Geeks

May 11 — Cincinnati, OH — Northside Tavern

May 12 — Indianapolis, IN — HiFi Indy

May 13 — Louisville, KY — Zanzabar

May 14 — St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway

May 15 — Kansas City, MO — recordBar

May 16 — Omaha, NE — The Waiting Room

March dates w/ Smidley

April 14-28 w/ The Casket Lottery

April 29 - May 16 w/ Small Brown Bike

Happy Hollow (20 Year Anniversary Edition) Track List

Disc 1

Side A

1. Opening The Hymnal / Babies

2. Dorothy At Forty

3. Big Bang

4. Bad Sects

5. Flag and Family

Side B

1. Dorothy Dreams Of Tornados

2. Retreat!

3. The Sunks

4. At Conception

5. So-So Gigolo

Disc 2

Side C

1. Bad Science

2. Into The Fold

3. Rise Up! Rise Up!

4. Hymns For The Heathen

Side D

1. The Bitter End

2. The Censor

3. No News Is Bad News

4. Ten Percent to the Ten Percent

5. Greasepaint

6. Wishing Well

Disc 3

Side E

1. Babies (Demo)

2. When Does Life Begin (Dorothy at 40 Demo)

3. It's Not the End of the World (Big Bang Demo)

4. Bad Sects (Demo)

5. Flag and Family (Demo)

6. Dorothy Dreams of Tornadoes (Demo)

7. Retreat (Demo)

Side F

1. The Sunks (Demo)

2. f Up (At Conception Demo)

3. So-So Gigolo (Demo)

4. Bad Science (Demo)

5. Into the Fold (Demo)

6. Rise Up Rise Up (Demo)

7. Nightmares (Hymns for the Heathen Demo)

For more information, visit www.cursivearmy.com and www.cursive.bandcamp.com.

Photo Credit: Bill Sitzmann Cursive











Photo Credit: Bill Sitzmann Cursive

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