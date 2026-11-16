"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Cursive to Tour U.S. in Spring 2026 Celebrating 20 Years of Happy Hollow
The band will play Happy Hollow-focused sets with newer songs from DEVOURER mixed in.
Cursive has announced the 'Return to Happy Hollow' tour, celebrating 20 years of their acclaimed 2006 album. A Record Store Day Black Friday limited expanded edition will be released November 27th via Run For Cover.
Cursive cordially invites fans to return to Happy Hollow this spring for a full U.S. tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed 2006 album. The run will kick off on March 3rd in Denver, CO, and wrap up with a hometown Omaha, NE, show on May 16th, and includes a Los Angeles, CA, show on March 15th and a New York, NY, show on April 22nd. The seminal band will be performing Happy Hollow-centric sets each night, along with some newer songs mixed in–including from their most recent album, 2024's Devourer (Run For Cover). Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 20th, at 10am local time.
The follow up to their 2003 breakthrough album The Ugly Organ, Happy Hollow saw Cursive expand their sound yet again by incorporating a diverse group of horn parts in lieu of cello, all while maintaining their distinct musical identity. Across the concept LP, the band tackled the shattering of the American dream, small town malaise, and religious hypocrisy–themes that feel as poignant and relevant now as they did twenty years ago. Cursive and Run For Cover Records will also release a limited collector's edition of Happy Hollow on November 27, 2026, as part of Record Store Day Black Friday. The three-LP color-vinyl edition features the original album and 20 bonus tracks, including demos, outtakes, and B-sides from the original sessions. The deluxe edition comes in a die-cut cover and tri-fold jacket with retrospective photos and liner notes from the band.
Cursive is the core trio of singer/guitarist Tim Kasher, bassist Matt Maginn, and guitarist/vocalist Ted Stevens, alongside: keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist Patrick Newbery; cellist Megan Siebe; and recording/touring drummer Pat Oakes, and founding drummer Clint Schnase.
Cursive — Return to Happy Hollow · Spring 2027 Tour Dates
Mar 3 — Denver, CO — Bluebird Theater
Mar 4 — Colorado Springs, CO — The Black Sheep
Mar 5 — Fort Collins, CO — Washington's
Mar 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — Urban Lounge
Mar 7 — Boise, ID — Shrine Basement
Mar 8 — Seattle, WA — Tractor Tavern
Mar 9 — Portland, OR — Polaris Hall
Mar 10 — Sacramento, CA — Harlow's
Mar 11 — Felton, CA — Felton Music Hall
Mar 12 — Reno, NV — The Alpine
Mar 13 — Berkeley, CA — Cornerstone
Mar 14 — Ventura, CA — Ventura Music Hall
Mar 15 — Los Angeles, CA — The Regent Theater
Mar 17 — Las Vegas, NV — Swan Dive
Mar 18 — San Diego, CA — Belly Up Tavern
Mar 19 — Pomona, CA — The Glass House
Mar 20 — Pioneertown, CA — Pappy + Harriet's
Mar 21 — Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom
Mar 22 — Albuquerque, NM — Sister
Mar 24 — San Antonio, TX — Paper Tiger
Mar 25 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs
Mar 26 — Austin, TX — Mohawk
Mar 27 — Denton, TX — Rubber Gloves Patio
Apr 14 — St. Paul, MN — Turf Club
Apr 15 — Milwaukee, WI — X-Ray Arcade
Apr 16 — Chicago, IL — Bottom Lounge
Apr 17 — Grand Rapids, MI — The Pyramid Scheme
Apr 18 — Cleveland Heights, OH — Grog Shop
Apr 19 — Pittsburgh, PA — Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
Apr 20 — Buffalo, NY — Rec Room
Apr 21 — Woodstock, NY — Bearsville Theater
Apr 22 — New York, NY — Le Poisson Rouge
Apr 23 — Garwood, NJ — Crossroads
Apr 24 — Brattleboro, VT — The Stone Church
Apr 25 — Boston, MA — Brighton Music Hall
Apr 27 — Philadelphia, PA — Brooklyn Bowl - Philadelphia
Apr 28 — Millersville, PA — Phantom Power
Apr 29 — Baltimore, MD — Ottobar
Apr 30 — Richmond, VA — The Broadberry
May 1 — Durham, NC — Motorco Music Hall
May 2 — Asheville, NC — Eulogy
May 3 — Birmingham, AL — Saturn
May 4 — Atlanta, GA — The Earl
May 5 — Jacksonville, FL — Jack Rabbits
May 6 — St. Petersburg, FL — Bayboro Brewing Co.
May 7 — Orlando, FL — The Social
May 8 — Miami, FL — Las Rosas
May 9 — Gainesville, FL — Geeks
May 11 — Cincinnati, OH — Northside Tavern
May 12 — Indianapolis, IN — HiFi Indy
May 13 — Louisville, KY — Zanzabar
May 14 — St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway
May 15 — Kansas City, MO — recordBar
May 16 — Omaha, NE — The Waiting Room
March dates w/ Smidley
April 14-28 w/ The Casket Lottery
April 29 - May 16 w/ Small Brown Bike
Happy Hollow (20 Year Anniversary Edition) Track List
Disc 1
Side A
1. Opening The Hymnal / Babies
2. Dorothy At Forty
3. Big Bang
4. Bad Sects
5. Flag and Family
Side B
1. Dorothy Dreams Of Tornados
2. Retreat!
3. The Sunks
4. At Conception
5. So-So Gigolo
Disc 2
Side C
1. Bad Science
2. Into The Fold
3. Rise Up! Rise Up!
4. Hymns For The Heathen
Side D
1. The Bitter End
2. The Censor
3. No News Is Bad News
4. Ten Percent to the Ten Percent
5. Greasepaint
6. Wishing Well
Disc 3
Side E
1. Babies (Demo)
2. When Does Life Begin (Dorothy at 40 Demo)
3. It's Not the End of the World (Big Bang Demo)
4. Bad Sects (Demo)
5. Flag and Family (Demo)
6. Dorothy Dreams of Tornadoes (Demo)
7. Retreat (Demo)
Side F
1. The Sunks (Demo)
2. f Up (At Conception Demo)
3. So-So Gigolo (Demo)
4. Bad Science (Demo)
5. Into the Fold (Demo)
6. Rise Up Rise Up (Demo)
7. Nightmares (Hymns for the Heathen Demo)
For more information, visit www.cursivearmy.com and www.cursive.bandcamp.com.
Photo Credit: Bill Sitzmann Cursive
Photo Credit: Bill Sitzmann Cursive
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode