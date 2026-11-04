Cult of Luna Shares Single Featuring Gojira's Joe Duplantier Ahead of New Album

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Sweden's Cult of Luna today shared their dark and blistering new single 'Sadness Will Reign', which features guest vocalist Joe Duplantier, the frontman of Grammy-winning extreme metal titans Gojira. The final single previewing their anticipated new album In The Shadow Of Your Shadow (out this Friday, Nov. 6th, via RED CRK Recordings), 'Sadness Will Reign' is a blunt, misanthropic statement, with Duplantier declaring 'All of you are born from filth!' to hammer home the track's fury.

'What I like about Joe is that he has a very particular voice. I think it's one of the reasons why Gojira stands out as the metal giants that they are. It has its own unique character and would stand out even if you put him next to a hundred or a thousand other vocalists,' says Cult of Luna's Johannes Persson.

'Sadness Will Reign' follows album singles 'The Rift', 'A Way Back' and the visceral

, which earned support from Metal Injection, Brooklyn Vegan, Kerrang!, New Noise Magazine, The PRP, Lambgoat, The Line of Best Fit, and many more. Cult of Luna play Damnation Festival this Saturday and are set to embark on a headlining European tour in early 2027; a full itinerary is below and more live dates will soon be announced. In The Shadow Of Your Shadow is available for pre-save/pre-order here

There's no limit to Cult of Luna's creative vision. Inspired by hardcore, sludge metal, folk, art-rock and beyond, the Swedish luminaries are revered as one of the heaviest and most restless bands in alternative music. In the Shadow of Your Shadow is another bold leap into the black: possibly the darkest release to bear their name, and full of ideas that show they remain peerless 25 years into their career.

Hailing from Umeå, Sweden–home to fellow legendary innovators Meshuggah and Refused–Cult of Luna built an ardent fanbase with their albums Cult Of Luna (2001) and The Beyond (2003), before Salvation (2004) catapulted them to global acclaim. The raw and vast Somewhere Along the Highway (2006) won Sweden's prestigious P3 Gold Award for Best Rock/Metal Album of the Year, and inspired the band to fully embrace their metal side for 2008's crushing Eternal Kingdom. Each subsequent release added new shades to their sound: Vertikal (2013) took influence from industrial cityscapes; the Julie Christmas team-up Mariner (2016) was a space-metal rocket ride that got nominated for a Swedish Grammis Award; A Dawn to Fear (2019) was their longest standalone album to date; and The Long Road North (2022) featured contributions from musician/actor Mariam Wallentin as well as the critically acclaimed musician/composer Colin Stetson (Hereditary OST).

A more-than-worthy addition to their dynamic canon, their latest album–co-produced by Daniel Berglund (Phoenix) and mixed by Magnus Lindberg–is a 71-minute monolith: a stark rejection of trends, convention, and pandering to one's audience that channels recent experiences of loss into a bleak set of songs. In the Shadow of Your Shadow is brimming with Cult of Luna's signature ferocity, but also finds the band broadening their own horizons. In the Shadow of Your Shadow is another evolutionary effort from a band who refuse to stand still. It's devastating and diverse, and it cements their place as trailblazers.

Cult of Luna Live Dates

11/07/26 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival

02/26/27 - Lausanne, CH - Les Docks · TICKETS

02/27/27 - Toulouse, FR - Le Bikini · TICKETS

02/28/27 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz · TICKETS

03/01/27 - Lyon, FR - La Rayonne · TICKETS

03/03/27 - Paris, FR - Le Trianon · TICKETS

03/04/27 - Maastricht, NL - Muziekgieterij · TICKETS

03/05/27 - Lille, FR - L'Aeronef · TICKETS

03/06/27 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town · TICKETS

03/07/27 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique · TICKETS

03/09/27 - Strasbourg, FR - La Laiterie · TICKETS

03/10/27 - Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof · TICKETS

03/11/27 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys · TICKETS

03/12/27 - Warsaw, PL - Progresja · TICKETS

03/13/27 - Prague, CZ - Archa + · TICKETS

Cult of Luna Links

Website | Instagram | Bandcamp

Photo Credit: Chad Michael Ward







Photo Credit: Chad Michael Ward

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