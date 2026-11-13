Coyle Girelli Releases Performance Video for IT ONLY HURTS WHEN I'M AWAKE

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Coyle Girelli has released a new performance video for 'It Only Hurts When I'm Awake (The Jimmy Noir Show).' Directed by Aysia Marotta and filmed in Brooklyn, NY, the video marks the third visual installment accompanying the recent Sun Records release of Out of This Town (Deluxe Edition). Three additional performance videos are planned, with each set to roll out over the coming months, continuing to bring the album's songs to life on the screen.

Originally released in 2025, Out of This Town features Girelli's collaboration with the late Mac Davis, whose legacy is woven into the album's story. The Deluxe Edition expands the original release with previously unheard recordings from the legendary Sun Studio, intimate demos and a rare alternate version of 'Out of This Town' sung by Davis. The expanded collection offers a deeper look into the making of the album and the creative connection between Girelli and Davis, bringing new material to a project rooted in storytelling, musical history and the enduring spirit of Sun Records.

Previously released videos include 'Out of This Town (The Jimmy Noir Show)' and 'I'm On Fire (The Jimmy Noir Show).'

Listen to Out of This Town (Deluxe Edition).

Tracklist

Out of This Town

It Only Hurts When I'm Awake

Lost to the River

Like Only a Woman Can

I'm On Fire

I Wanna Make Love

Mary In The Moonlight

Everyone But Me And You

Pretty

Already Gone

Never Thought I'd See You Again

I Wanna Make Love (Mac's Version)

I'm On Fire (Sun Studios Version)

Mary In the Moonlight (Sun Studios Version)

Out Of This Town (Sun Studios Version)

Pretty (Sun Studios Version)

Lost To The River (Sun Studios Version)

Never Thought I'd See You Again (Sun Studios Version)

Someone to Love and Someone to Hold (demo)

Lost To The River (demo)

About Coyle Girelli

Coyle Girelli is a recording artist, composer, entrepreneur, and co-founder and Co-CEO of Calm and Collected Music Group. Working across music, wellness, technology, and the arts, his career spans recording, songwriting, theater, opera, and creative entrepreneurship, with a focus on building healthier, more sustainable ecosystems for artists and audiences. He first emerged as the frontman of the alternative rock band Your Vegas before later re-forming as The Chevin, and has since released music internationally, signed major record deals in the UK and US, and toured with artists including Duran Duran and Franz Ferdinand. As a songwriter, he has penned hits for global chart-toppers including Macklemore and BTS, and collaborated with legendary writers such as Mac Davis (Elvis Presley, Kenny Rogers) and Linda Perry (Gwen Stefani, P!nk).

About Sun Records

Established in 1952 by Sam Phillips, Sun Records is renowned for discovering music legends including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis. The label moved to Nashville in 1969, where it continued cultivating acclaimed artists Jeannie C. Riley, The Dixie Cups, Linda Martell, and many others.

Today, as part of the Sun Label Group under Primary Wave, Sun Records continues to foster musical innovation while honoring its rich legacy, with a frontline roster that includes Ruthie Foster, Robert Randolph, The SteelDrivers, and The Waterboys. Ruthie Foster's 2025 GRAMMY win for Mileage marked the first in Sun Records history, followed by Robert Randolph's 2026 win for Preacher Kids, the label's second.

For more information, visit sunrecords.com.

Follow Coyle Girelli

https://www.coylegirelli.com/

https://www.instagram.com/coylegirelli/

https://www.tiktok.com/@coylegirelli

https://www.threads.com/@coylegirelli

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez









Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

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