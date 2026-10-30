Cover Zero Releases Final Single 'Salutatorian' Ahead of Debut Album

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Washington, DC alternative rock outfit Cover Zero has released its newest single, 'Salutatorian,' an electrifying rock 'n' roll number that challenges society's traditional measures of success while confronting the harsh realities of finding your place in the world. Driven by gritty, riff-heavy guitars and hard-hitting, pulsating drums, the track's infectious rhythm channels the unapologetic spirit of classic rock, with an amplifying guitar solo that takes the song's energy to new heights.

The song marks the final release ahead of the band's forthcoming debut album, Pre-Code, now available to pre-save and set to arrive on December 4. 'Salutatorian' is now available to stream on streaming platforms worldwide.

'Salutatorian' is a thought-provoking, relatable track that explores the ongoing struggles of navigating life after years spent chasing academic accomplishments. Underneath its energetic melodies and classic rock swagger, the introspective lyrics reflect on the many sacrifices often made, including the life experiences missed along the way. Inspired by a friend's personal journey, 'Salutatorian' offers listeners a candid view of what often gets overlooked while working towards those conventional milestones.

'This song is about people who spent their younger years working toward good grades and academic recognition, only to struggle later on when it comes to navigating life outside of school. They miss out on important experiences that help us grow, develop practical wisdom, and figure out what we're truly passionate about,' explains Tyler Goldstein, the brainchild behind Cover Zero. 'The inspiration came from a friend of mine who I watched go through this firsthand.'

Co-produced by Goldstein and Ben Green (Bartees Strange, Fairweather), who also handled mixing, the single was mastered by Eric Lagg (The Kid LAROI, Diplo, Lil Nas X). The track features Goldstein on vocals, guitar, and bass, and Sonny Wilde on drums and tambourine.

About Cover Zero

Cover Zero is the creative vision of Long Island, New York native Tyler Goldstein, a songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. Goldstein's passion for music began when he picked up his first guitar at the age of nine. After more than a decade of writing and recording music, Goldstein, now based in Washington, DC, has embraced his love of foundational rock n roll, drawing inspiration from the likes of legendary acts such as The Beatles, AC/DC, and The Who, alongside the heavier writing sounds of Queens of the Stone Age, Foo Fighters, and Black Sabbath. Additionally, Goldstein has built a strong appreciation for classic cinema and storytelling from the 1930s and 40s, which coincides with Cover Zero's authentic, old-school influences in making music. As a rising name in the alternative rock scene, Cover Zero has already caught the attention of several music publications, including INDIENOXZINE, Vents Magazine, and Jammerzine, further solidifying the band's presence in the emerging rock landscape. As the band continues to grow, Goldstein remains committed to preserving the raw spirit of rock 'n' roll while evolving his sound.

Serving as a reminder that success isn't always measured by academic achievement, this punchy rock anthem questions the challenges and expectations placed on individuals who choose to follow a predetermined path and instead look beyond those experiences to discover what truly matters to them. 'Salutatorian' is now available to stream worldwide on all major digital music platforms. The band's upcoming album, Pre-Code, is out December 4th and available to pre-save.

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