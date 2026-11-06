Cooper Riley to Release Holiday Single “Someday at Christmas,” a Cover of the Stevie Wonder Classic

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Rising singer-songwriter Cooper Riley will release his debut holiday track, 'Someday at Christmas,' on Friday, Nov. 13. Known for his bluesy take on country music, the artist turns to the Stevie Wonder classic, written by Ron Miller and Bryan Wells, for a seasonal release centered on kindness and the promise of a better world.

'I grew up listening to 'Someday at Christmas' and always felt a connection to it. It carries so much hope, and I love that it asks us to imagine a world where we take better care of each other. When people listen to my version, I hope it brings them joy throughout the season,' Cooper shares. 'A big thank you to Aaron Farmer, Sumari Wurly, Eddie Robinson and Spence Erickson for helping me bring this release to life.'

Produced, mixed and mastered by Farmer, the seasonal cover follows Cooper's single, 'Outta Time,' released earlier this year. Written by the artist and Alex Angelo and produced by Angelo, 'Outta Time' explores the pressures of pursuing a music career while finding purpose in patience and personal growth.

Cooper has also been in the studio with producer Brandon Hood (Ty Myers, Mackenzie Carpenter, Drake Milligan, Emily Ann Roberts), working on new music he plans to roll out in early 2027.

The 22-year-old is set to appear at the inaugural Backstage Access Presents: Music City during CMA Awards week this month, joining a lineup that includes Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Lauren Alaina, Chase Rice, Flatland Cavalry, and more. His previous appearances include Backstage Access Presents: Napa Valley in April, alongside Parker McCollum, Shinedown, Thelma & James, Jacob Hackworth and many others, as well as Backstage Access Presents: Heartland in 2025.

About Cooper Riley

Growing up in Memphis with a musical family, emerging singer-songwriter Cooper Riley was surrounded by soulful storytelling. Drawn to the sounds that scored his upbringing, he puts a bluesy twist on classic country elements to create a lane all his own. At age 18, Cooper fully immersed himself in songwriting and recording. Working on his first release, 'Why Why Why,' pushed the songsmith vocally and revealed a range and flexibility he hadn't yet tapped into. Inspired by the stylings of John Mayer, Chris Stapleton, and B.B. King, among others, he draws from personal experiences, observations, his faith, and more when making music — bringing his lyrics to life with chord progressions and freestyle sessions. His other releases include 'Beyond Me' and 'Outta Time.' The artist is currently working with producer Brandon Hood on new music slated for early 2027.

Photo Credit: Benjamin Edwards



Photo Credit: Benjamin Edwards

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