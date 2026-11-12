Concert Review: TEN Delivers a Showcase of His Artistic Versatility on First U.S. Tour

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Anyone who knows me knows that I always call TEN my "NCT Gateway." Back in 2021, when I had been a k-pop fan for just over a year and was still dipping my toe into all of the artists out there, I discovered TEN's song "Paint Me Naked" and the rest was history. From there, I got into WayV, which led me down the rabbit hole of becoming an NCTzen. All thanks to TEN. Since then, he has always been an artist who I have admired. His dancing and the way he moves his body is so unique and impressive and all of his solo songs are bangers.

So when he announced his first-ever showcase tour, I knew there was no way I would miss it. I had seen TEN perform once before at KCON LA but he didn't perform his solo music, just with WayV and a unit song with Taeyong (which was amazing, don't get me wrong). I've been itching to see his solo work live, and this show did not disappoint.

There is no question that TEN knows how to command a stage. Whether he is delivering a high-energy dance track, showing off his vocal abilities through a more emotional song, or leaning into the theatrical choreography of a performance, the multi-talented artist has a way of making every moment feel distinctly his own. This tour was aptly named a "showcase" which meant that TEN got to show off all of the sides of who he is as an artist to fans in the U.S. for the first time.

TEN wasted no time getting the energy going, opening the show with "STUNNER" before moving into "Nightwalker" and "Birthday." Kicking off with such intense songs really set the tone for the rest of the night. He performed sensual and evocative choreography alongside his four dancers, which gave each song a storyline, adding to what makes TEN such a truly unique and talented performer.

The show was split into three distinct sections. After the opening section, which also included "ON TEN," "Dangerous," and "Shadow," TEN emerged on the stage in a loose-fitting suit and tie, making way for a more relaxed section of the set. He performed stripped-back versions of "New Heroes" and "Water," accompanied by just the backing track and a mic stand, giving him a chance to showcase his vocal skills. It is easy to focus on TEN's dancing, especially considering how much of his career has been defined by his performance abilities, but songs like these demonstrate why he is such a well-rounded artist.

TEN performed the song "Lie With You" as a sing-along and I felt like I had been rehearsing for that moment for years. That song was one of the highlights of TEN's first mini album for me, and it was on repeat in my house when it was first released in 2024. It was so fun to finally hear it live and get to sing along in a room full of fellow fans.

The final song of this section was "IRL," a fun and bouncy track that allowed TEN to show off his more playful personality. He told us that at every stop, during the part of the song where he chants "I-R-L," he incorporates the city that he's in, so we all chanted "N-Y-C" together.

Speaking of his playful personality, TEN also has a great sense of humor. He is fluent in English, so he spoke freely with the audience between songs, sharing anecdotes from his time in New York and making everyone laugh with his dry delivery.

Coming back on stage for the final section of the set, TEN donned a matching denim cropped tank top and jeans, which was such a statement look for these last few songs to be performed in. He started with "Enough For Me," before going into arguably his noisiest solo song "BAMBOLA," which was so fun to see performed live.

The final song of the night was TEN's most recent title track, "OUTWEST." The crowd jumped and sang as the lights pulsed along with the song's hook. With this being the final show on this tour, TEN thanked all of his crew members, staff, and dancers. He brought the dancers on stage and had them introduce themselves one by one, as well as his photographer, which I thought was a very kind touch.

When TEN left the stage and some of the house lights came on, we were surprised that there might not be an encore song. But of course, TEN wasn't going to let the night end without bringing the energy back up. He came back out, partially shirtless with a hoodie draped around him, for a rousing encore performance of "OUTWEST." TEN was all smiles as he danced and jumped, getting the crowd hyped for one final time.

TEN mentioned that he was going to miss this tour a lot, especially all of the memories he made on the tour bus and seeing fans. The way he was smiling at the end of the show, seemingly soaking in every second, I truly believed that he was living in the moment because he would be sad when it was over.

I hope that TEN can come back with a longer set, and hopefully on an even bigger stage, to make more memories with his U.S. fans soon.

Photo Credit: ILLIMNT

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