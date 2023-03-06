Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
K-Pop Spotlight
Click Here for More on K-Pop Spotlight

Concert Review: DREAMCATCHER Brings Rock-Infused K-Pop to New York City

The REASON: MAKES tour marked the second time this seven-member girl group has been to New York.

Mar. 06, 2023  

The Theater at Madison Square Garden (formerly Hulu Theater) was nearly unrecognizable as k-pop girl group Dreamcatcher turned the venue into their own personal rave on Saturday night. The seven-member group, made up of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon, brought their unique blend of rock- and EDM-infused k-pop hits, and proved why they deserve a spot among the top Korean groups of this generation.

Concert Review: DREAMCATCHER Brings Rock-Infused K-Pop to New York City

The setlist kicked off with the upbeat number "Chase Me", and the members expertly executed their powerful choreography, with live vocals that glided over every high note with ease.

This is the first k-pop show I've been to where the members barely took any breaks. Usually, groups will head backstage and change their clothes at least once or twice while a video plays onscreen to entertain the fans. Sometimes groups will have a section where their members will perform solo stages to give the others a break. However, the girls of Dreamcatcher were on stage nearly the entire show, save for a few minutes before the final encore songs. I was impressed.

This definitely felt more like a rock concert than a k-pop concert, and I've been to many of both. For several songs in the setlist, Dreamcatcher opted out of signature k-pop choreography and instead chose to scatter across the stage and interact with the fans, and each other. As someone who is new to the group, this was something I really appreciated. Watching them interact gave the audience insight into each member's personality, and it was a joy to watch. I found myself so focused on the little moments between two or more members and smiling to myself as they chased each other around the stage or reached out for a hug.

Dreamcatcher mentioned many times on stage that the setlist consisted of many songs that they didn't play often, and some they had never played at all in America. They created the setlist to please their fans, known as InSomnia, and they did not disappoint. Even the slower songs they performed, such as "Emotion" and "Polaris", were captivating, and their live vocals made up for any lack of choreography or staging in those moments.

One of my absolute favorite moments of the show was during "Silent Night", a song with an EDM-inspired musical break, where the lights cut out and all that could be seen were the densely scattered lightsticks flashing red. In that moment, the concert turned into a full-blown rave and I couldn't help but dance.

The group closed the show with their latest rock-infused song, "REASON", a song they released as a love letter to their fans. With unending energy that continued through the very last note, I can definitely see why their fans love them back.

Photo Credit: Stephi Wild



Related Stories
K-Pop Spotlight: THE BOYZ Return to Their Signature Dark Concept With ROAR Photo
K-Pop Spotlight: THE BOYZ Return to Their Signature Dark Concept With 'ROAR'
THE BOYZ are back with their 8th mini album 'BE AWAKE' featuring the dark title track 'ROAR'.
K-Pop Spotlight: SHINees KEY Releases New Repackage Album and Single, Killer Photo
K-Pop Spotlight: SHINee's KEY Releases New Repackage Album and Single, 'Killer'
KEY, one of the members of K-Pop supergroup SHINEee, has released 'Killer', the repackaged version of his second full-length album, 'Gasoline'. Listen to the full album, watch the music video, and more!
ENHYPEN, ONEUS, and More Will Headline New K-Pop Festival in Las Vegas This April Photo
ENHYPEN, ONEUS, and More Will Headline New K-Pop Festival in Las Vegas This April
An all new K-Pop festival is headed to Vegas, headlined by 4th generation superstar boy group ENHYPEN!
Interview: ONEUS Share Thoughts on Their Career Goals, Music, New Tour, and More! Photo
Interview: ONEUS Share Thoughts on Their Career Goals, Music, New Tour, and More!
K-pop powerhouse performers ONEUS launch their first world tour on January 12, in New York City. Ahead of the tour's first stop, I had the pleasure to sit down with the group's five members - Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong, and Xion, to discuss everything from the tour, their impressive four-year career, and what they still would like to accomplish!

From This Author - Stephi Wild

Stephi serves as Managing Editor for BroadwayWorld, and has been a member of the team for over five years. Among many hats, she curates the daily "Wake Up With BWW" briefing,... (read more about this author)


Review Roundup: THE TREES at Playwrights Horizons; What Did the Critics Think?Review Roundup: THE TREES at Playwrights Horizons; What Did the Critics Think?
March 6, 2023

Playwrights Horizons and Page 73 Productions present the world premiere of Agnes Borinsky's The Trees, directed by Tina Satter. The production officially opened last night, March 5. Read the reviews for The Trees here!
Jonas Brothers Announce Five-Show Broadway ResidencyJonas Brothers Announce Five-Show Broadway Residency
February 24, 2023

The Jonas Brothers are coming to Broadway! The trio of brothers will perform a five-night residency at the Marquis Theatre, from March 14-18. Each night will feature one of their five albums, including 'Jonas Brothers', 'A Little Bit Longer', 'Lines, Vines, and Trying Times', 'Happiness Begins', and 'The Album'.
K-Pop Spotlight: THE BOYZ Return to Their Signature Dark Concept With 'ROAR'K-Pop Spotlight: THE BOYZ Return to Their Signature Dark Concept With 'ROAR'
February 20, 2023

THE BOYZ are back with their 8th mini album 'BE AWAKE' featuring the dark title track 'ROAR'.
The Many Faces of Nathan Lane: A Look Back on His Career OnstageThe Many Faces of Nathan Lane: A Look Back on His Career Onstage
February 18, 2023

Nathan Lane returns to Broadway this season in the new play Pictures From Home! Last seen on Broadway in 2019 in Gary: the Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Lane has had an extremely diverse career, spanning over 30 years. Take a walk down memory lane with highlights from The Producers, Guys & Dolls, The Addams Family, Angels in America, and more!
K-Pop Spotlight: SHINee's KEY Releases New Repackage Album and Single, 'Killer'K-Pop Spotlight: SHINee's KEY Releases New Repackage Album and Single, 'Killer'
February 13, 2023

KEY, one of the members of K-Pop supergroup SHINEee, has released 'Killer', the repackaged version of his second full-length album, 'Gasoline'. Listen to the full album, watch the music video, and more!
share