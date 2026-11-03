Concert Review: CLOSE YOUR EYES Proves They're a Group Worth Keeping Your Eyes On at the BEYOND YOUR EYES Tour

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The crowd at Melrose Ballroom had their eyes wide open as K-pop septet Close Your Eyes took the stage on their first-ever North American tour, Beyond Your Eyes. The New York City performance marked the final U.S. stop, with the group heading to Toronto to close out the North American leg.

The group's seven members, Jeon Minwook, Ma Jingxiang, Jang Yeojun, Kim Sungmin, Song Seungho, Kenshin, and Seo Kyoungbae, debuted back in April 2025 after competing on the survival show Project 7. Now I've mentioned before that I'm a bit of a survival show addict, so of course I was an avid watcher of Project 7 when it was airing. I fell in love with each of these boys during the show, and their talents are even more apparent now in a fully realized group.

Close Your Eyes showed off their personalities on stage with no shortage of charisma and humor, while also showcasing the chops that allowed them to debut in the first place. The group oozes talent, and their music spans many genres, with some experimental sounds not often heard in K-pop. It was a treat to hear all of those elements combined on stage, and performed by artists with boundless energy.

The show opened with the group's namesake number, "Close Your Eyes." While this was fitting to set the scene for the show ahead, it was a unique choice in that the song is a ballad. It's very rare that you see an artist begin a set, especially one that later becomes as loud and energetic as this one did, with a slower number. The members stood in a line on stage, a spotlight illuminating each of them as they sang their solo verses, effortlessly gliding through the vocals. It was almost more powerful than starting with a choreographed song. It established the fact that Close Your Eyes doesn't need flashing lights and heavy bass to prove their worth as artists.

However, there was certainly no shortage of flashing lights and heavy bass as the show went on. After "Close Your Eyes," the vibe switched completely as the group moved right into "X," "2.0," and "Pose." The venue did seem to have a bit of a sound issue, with the bass sometimes overpowering the members' vocals, but the group didn't let that stop them. They blazed through tight and explosive choreography, commanding the stage with an aura that could be envied even by senior artists.

The concert on this night had a distinctly New York flair, as several members, notably Kenshin, shared that they were excited to perform in the city where Spider-Man takes place. Kenshin and some of the others took to incorporating Spider-Man's iconic web-slinging pose into some of their choreography throughout the show, which earned an endeared laugh from the fans. But then again, when is Kenshin not endearing?

As previously mentioned, Close Your Eyes is a group that has music spanning many different styles. Their most recent release, titled "256th Note," takes on a distinctly experimental jazz sound. It was so fun to see those elements incorporated into the group's stages for "Open Your Eyes" and "Drop That!"

Some of the music from their first two releases, however, has a more laid back (no pun intended) and "vibey" feel to it. This is my personal favorite of the group's sounds, so I was pleased to see that so many of these songs made the setlist, including "All My Poetry," "Upside down," "Snowy Summer," and "Laid Back." Another fan favorite, "Bubble Tea," saw the members interacting with fans throughout the venue, waving and throwing hearts, and giving fan service galore, adding to the intimate and connected nature of the concert.

For the last section of the show, the members traded their lightly colored flowy outfits for sunglasses and leather jackets, performing the songs "CHIC," "SOB," and "Drop That!" with an effortless air of coolness. Even when one of the members' sunglasses came off during the choreography, another member picked them up and tossed them aside in a blink-and-you-miss-it moment of professionalism that I was genuinely impressed by.

The show closed with two slower, more emotional songs, "Stay 4 Good" and "Subtitled," before a surprise encore performance of "SOB" ended the night with a party. I watched the final song from the back of the crowd, and it was a delight to see the fully packed venue seemingly shaking with the energy of the fans jumping to the beat.

From the unexpected ballad opening to the explosive encore, Close Your Eyes gave New York fans a performance that showcased every side of the group. With their talent, versatility and undeniable chemistry onstage, the seven members made it clear that this is a group worth keeping your eyes on.

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