Commoner Releases Debut Album FORMER SELF on Pure Noise Records

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Commoner announced their signing to Pure Noise Records in October 2025 with the release of 'Breach.' The song came after a couple of EPs they had already released. It demonstrated the band's knack for turning anguish into an impassioned and cathartic rush of emotion, and it served as an introduction to the Tucson, AZ band for the uninitiated. Now, some six months later, the four-piece, made up of vocalist Romin Mattison, bassist Matthew Bryant, guitarist Beto Marroquin and drummer Tyler Casillo, has unveiled details of its debut full-length, Former Self, due 13 November 2026 on Pure Noise Records.

'Breach' is not one of the record's 10 tracks. While the album is very much about looking back at the past, it is equally concerned with moving forward. A former self could be a version of you from a decade ago, or from yesterday, and even in the six months since that song came out, the band's style has evolved. 'Breach,' the band say, was a stop-gap, an introduction, a bridge between the past and the present. Former Self, somewhat ironically given its title, is a full-hearted representation of who Commoner are now.

The band had been waiting to transform these songs into accurate representations of themselves. They spent a couple of years honing and shaping them into their current form from when they first started writing them. 'We stressed out so long on this album,' admits Mattison. 'We spent so much prep time trying to figure out demos and trying to find out the direction of the album, even down to the artwork.'

The band wanted this to mean something, to be special, so they worked on the songs intensely for as long as they possibly could. In the end, they brought 17 tracks with them into the studio and had to cut that down to ten. 'We'd had all of these ideas together since recording the EPs,' says Marroquin, 'but we were writing stuff, adding to it, polishing it and putting every ounce of effort we had left into it them. Literally, right up until the last day of January—and we went into the studio in February. But I think we ended up with exactly what we wanted to come out with after two years of working on it.'

'The week before we started recording,' adds Casillo, 'our producer told us he hadn't had a band come in that prepared for an LP in the last couple of years. It was a good feeling, but we still had to bring the hammer down on almost half the work we had done.'

Produced and recorded, like everything the band have ever made, by Zach Tuch, the ten songs that made the cut combine to create a cohesive journey into the hearts and minds of the band's former (and present) selves. The band wanted to be intentional about that from the start, because they wanted the album to tell a story and capture a feeling: a series of reflections on childhood from an older, wiser perspective.

Opener 'Cobalt Blue,' a song written around the same time as 'Breach' and which features British nu-gazers Split Chain, sets the tone by diving back into the past, pulling out sensations, memories and emotions from it, then recasting them in the present day. Moody and bleak, it ruminates over what once was while the fire of emotions about the past continues to burn. Throughout, swathes of guitars wash over the songs as the band combine elements of different genres, from post-hardcore to pop-punk to emo.

The record moves from the insistent, urgent rush of 'Passerby' to the tumultuous rhythms and emotional vulnerability of 'Cemetery Dogs,' the unsettling yet soothing jitters of 'Sirens A Block Away' and the dark and insistent rush of 'Runner Up.' The title track transforms from its gentle, fragile and vulnerable beginnings into a behemoth of screams and riffs and exploding sound.

The record ends with 'Appendix,' a song that swells with vigorous feeling before fading into nothingness. 'The album has a lot of themes of childhood and your own former self,' says Bryant, 'but it also discusses how people around you have changed—and missing somebody else's former self. We have songs that look back on how you yourself used to be back in the day, but we have songs about how everyone else has changed too.'

The album serves as a document about human nature, about the inevitability of growing older and the self-awareness that who you are isn't who you were, even if it feels that way. That approach carries over to the way the band operates. Commoner take a democratic approach to songwriting, passing ideas and lyrics between them. All four members are equally invested in their songs, and they all have input over every aspect of them.

'It took so many hours to get this record refined and meaning something to everybody,' says Marroquin, 'so when these full songs get stamped, there's a piece of everybody in the track. I don't think there's a single song on the record that wasn't revised by all four of us.'

'And that's why we work well as a four-piece,' says Bryant, 'because the four of us are truly as involved as the next one. We all put in that same effort creatively.'

'And as long as we're all writing together,' says Mattison, 'that's how it will always be.'

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