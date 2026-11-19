NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

As the year winds down and the holiday season begins, COLLECTIVE SOUL want to remind everyone that these times are all about giving, love, and thankfulness. The band is bringing those feelings into a new video, 'Feel,' released November 19, 2026, from their latest album, TOUCH AND GO.

'There's no cards left here to deal

Let's just run through the dew drop fields

Dissipating the atmosphere

And just feel

How do you feel?'

Directed and edited by Thomas O'Brien, 'Feel' was shot during the band's tour stops in San Diego, CA and Charleston, SC, with special appearances by Lynette Roland (Ed and Dean Roland's mother), Eleven Roland (Dean Roland's daughter), and Harry the Dog. It can be seen now exclusively on the band's official YouTube page. It will be available on all digital outlets tomorrow (November 20).

'Family has always been at the heart of COLLECTIVE SOUL,' says Ed Roland. 'The family who raised us, the family we've formed as bandmates, and the family we've found in our fans.'

Taking a nostalgic trip back to the '80s, COLLECTIVE SOUL (Ed Roland, vocals/guitar/piano; Dean Roland, rhythm guitar; Will Turpin, bass; Jesse Triplett, lead guitar; Johnny Rabb, drums) is showcasing their 'New Wave side' on TOUCH AND GO, their latest album, released July 31 on their label, Fuzze-Flex Records, distributed physically by AMPED Distribution and digitally by Virgin Music Group.

Originally released earlier this spring as part of Record Store Day (April 18), the 10-song TOUCH AND GO is something new musically for the band, taking inspiration from The Cars and New Wave music. It is available on all digital outlets, CD, and 180-gram teal-marble colored vinyl here.

In touring news, COLLECTIVE SOUL, who have sold over 15 million albums worldwide (six of which have gone Gold or Platinum) and have seven #1 singles, including 'Shine,' 'December,' and 'The World I Know,' are announcing more headlining shows for 2027 as their ongoing trek across North America continues.

The 2027 dates begin with a return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for a three-night run over Big Game Weekend, with a special appearance by Edwin McCain, on Wednesday, February 10, Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets starting at $49, plus applicable fees, are available at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702 414 9000 or 866 641 7469.

Tickets for all shows can be purchased on the band's official website.

Tour Dates

Wed 2/10 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Fri 2/12 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Sat 2/13 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Fri 2/19 – Fishers, IN – Fishers Event Center

2/21 – 2/25 – Miami, FL – Rock Legends Cruise XIV

Thu 3/18 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center

Sat 3/20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort

Sun 3/21 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Tue 3/23 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

Wed 3/24 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

Fri 3/26 – Lincoln, RI – Twin River Casino

Wed 4/14 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Fri 4/16 – Flint, MI – The Capitol Theatre

Sat 4/17 – Des Plaines, IL – Rivers Casino Des Plaines

July 8–11 – Saskatchewan – Country Thunder Music Festivals

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Collective Soul











Photo Credit: Courtesy of Collective Soul

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone