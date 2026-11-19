"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Collective Soul Releases Video for “Feel” from TOUCH AND GO; Headlining Tour Continues Into 2027
Video was shot during tour stops in San Diego and Charleston, with appearances by Lynette Roland, Eleven Roland and Harry the Dog.
As the year winds down and the holiday season begins, COLLECTIVE SOUL want to remind everyone that these times are all about giving, love, and thankfulness. The band is bringing those feelings into a new video, 'Feel,' released November 19, 2026, from their latest album, TOUCH AND GO.
'There's no cards left here to deal
Let's just run through the dew drop fields
Dissipating the atmosphere
And just feel
How do you feel?'
Directed and edited by Thomas O'Brien, 'Feel' was shot during the band's tour stops in San Diego, CA and Charleston, SC, with special appearances by Lynette Roland (Ed and Dean Roland's mother), Eleven Roland (Dean Roland's daughter), and Harry the Dog. It can be seen now exclusively on the band's official YouTube page. It will be available on all digital outlets tomorrow (November 20).
'Family has always been at the heart of COLLECTIVE SOUL,' says Ed Roland. 'The family who raised us, the family we've formed as bandmates, and the family we've found in our fans.'
Taking a nostalgic trip back to the '80s, COLLECTIVE SOUL (Ed Roland, vocals/guitar/piano; Dean Roland, rhythm guitar; Will Turpin, bass; Jesse Triplett, lead guitar; Johnny Rabb, drums) is showcasing their 'New Wave side' on TOUCH AND GO, their latest album, released July 31 on their label, Fuzze-Flex Records, distributed physically by AMPED Distribution and digitally by Virgin Music Group.
Originally released earlier this spring as part of Record Store Day (April 18), the 10-song TOUCH AND GO is something new musically for the band, taking inspiration from The Cars and New Wave music. It is available on all digital outlets, CD, and 180-gram teal-marble colored vinyl here.
In touring news, COLLECTIVE SOUL, who have sold over 15 million albums worldwide (six of which have gone Gold or Platinum) and have seven #1 singles, including 'Shine,' 'December,' and 'The World I Know,' are announcing more headlining shows for 2027 as their ongoing trek across North America continues.
The 2027 dates begin with a return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for a three-night run over Big Game Weekend, with a special appearance by Edwin McCain, on Wednesday, February 10, Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets starting at $49, plus applicable fees, are available at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702 414 9000 or 866 641 7469.
Tickets for all shows can be purchased on the band's official website.
Tour Dates
Wed 2/10 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Fri 2/12 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Sat 2/13 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Fri 2/19 – Fishers, IN – Fishers Event Center
2/21 – 2/25 – Miami, FL – Rock Legends Cruise XIV
Thu 3/18 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center
Sat 3/20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort
Sun 3/21 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
Tue 3/23 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall
Wed 3/24 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall
Fri 3/26 – Lincoln, RI – Twin River Casino
Wed 4/14 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Fri 4/16 – Flint, MI – The Capitol Theatre
Sat 4/17 – Des Plaines, IL – Rivers Casino Des Plaines
July 8–11 – Saskatchewan – Country Thunder Music Festivals
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Collective Soul
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Collective Soul
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