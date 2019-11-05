Colin Hay Announces U.S. Tour Dates in February, March and April
Colin Hay has announced a U.S. solo tour scheduled for February through May, taking off from the West Coast before winding its way through the Midwest and finally the East Coast.
On the heels of 2017's critically acclaimed Fierce Mercy, the Scotland-born, Australia-raised singer-songwriter and lead singer, songwriter and frontman of Men at Work has kept busy over the past two years:
• A Hay-penned song ("What's My Name") not only made its way onto Ringo Starr's forthcoming album, but became the LP's title track. Hay toured internationally with Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band in 2018 and 2019.
• A new Colin Hay album is in the works for late 2020 release on Compass Records.
• He recently toured Europe as Men at Work, pleasing crowds with the band's many hits including "Who Can It Be Now?," "Down Under," "Overkill," and "It's a Mistake."
He also toured Australia and the US, leading the Colin Hay Band.
• He made his Melbourne Theatre Company debut playing Feste in Shakespeare'sTwelfth Night. It was his second stint in theater, the first time being part of the cast of the musical Ned Kelly, just prior to the formation of Men At Work. He has also appeared in the much beloved Scrubs, played Barry in the Irish/Australian comedy film The Craic, Zac in the Australian comedy Cosi, and most recently played a role in the American TV show The Resident.
• He is the subject of the 2015 documentary film Waiting for My Real Life.
Colin Hay is beloved both for being Men At Work's celebrated frontman, and for the solo, more intimate, potent live shows he has performed extensively over the last quarter century. The range of artists who cite him as a muse or who have found themselves on stage with him in the past year spans the genre landscape from heavy metal to Americana to Cuban masters of rhythm and beyond. His inclusion as a playlist favorite for acts as disparate as Metallica and the Lumineers reflects his continuing relevance and broad appeal. It is, however, his growing legion of fans throughout the world, to whom Hay feels the strongest allegiance. "They have kept me going all these years, and may they long continue to."
Tour dates:
Thurs., Feb. 27 SANTA BARBARA, CA Lobero Theatre
Fri., Feb. 28 BEVERLY HILLS, CA Saban Theatre
Sat., Feb. 29 EL CAJON, CA The Magnolia
Wed., March 4 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Palace of Fine Arts Theatre
Fri., March 6 PORTLAND, OR Revolution Hall
Sat., March 7 SEATTLE, WA Saint Mark's Episcopal Cathedral
Sun., March 8 SPOKANE, WA The Bing Crosby Theater
Mon., March 9 MISSOULA, MT The Wilma
Wed., March 11 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Rose Wagner Theater
Fri., March 13 FORT COLLINS, CO Lincoln Center
Sat., March 14 DENVER, CO Paramount Theatre
Sun., March 15 BEAVER CREEK, CO Vilar Performing Arts Center
Thurs., March 26 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Pantages Theatre
Fri., March 27 MILWAUKEE, WI The Pabst Theater
Sat., March 28 CHICAGO, IL Thalia Hall
Sun., March 29 ROYAL OAK, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre
Tues., March 31 CINCINNATI, OH Taft Theatre
Thurs., April 2 WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ Monmouth University
Fri., April 3 ANNAPOLIS, MD Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
Tues.-Wed., April 7-8 NEW YORK, NY City Winery
Thurs., April 9 TARRYTOWN, NY Tarrytown Music Hall
Fri., April 10 CONCORD, NH Capitol Center for the Arts
Sat., April 11 BOSTON, MA The Wilbur
Thurs., April 23 CHARLESTON, SC Charleston Music Hall
Fri.-Sat., April 24-25 WILKESBORO, NC Merlefest at Wilkes Community College
Sun., April 26 ATLANTA, GA Buckhead Theatre
Wed., April 29 ORLANDO, FL The Plaza Live
Thurs., April 30 FORT LAUDERDALE, FL Amaturo Theater/Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Fri., May 1 CLEARWATER, FL Capitol Theatre
Sat., May 2 PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Wed., May 6 BIRMINGHAM, AL The Lyric Theatre
Thurs., May 7 BATON ROUGE, LA Manship Theatre
Fri., May 8 HOUSTON, TX The Heights Theater
Sat., May 9 AUSTIN, TX Texas Union Ballroom
Sun., May 10 DALLAS, TX The Majestic Theater