Colin Hay Announces U.S. Tour Dates in February, March and April

Colin Hay has announced a U.S. solo tour scheduled for February through May, taking off from the West Coast before winding its way through the Midwest and finally the East Coast.

On the heels of 2017's critically acclaimed Fierce Mercy, the Scotland-born, Australia-raised singer-songwriter and lead singer, songwriter and frontman of Men at Work has kept busy over the past two years:

• A Hay-penned song ("What's My Name") not only made its way onto Ringo Starr's forthcoming album, but became the LP's title track. Hay toured internationally with Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band in 2018 and 2019.

• A new Colin Hay album is in the works for late 2020 release on Compass Records.

• He recently toured Europe as Men at Work, pleasing crowds with the band's many hits including "Who Can It Be Now?," "Down Under," "Overkill," and "It's a Mistake."

He also toured Australia and the US, leading the Colin Hay Band.

• He made his Melbourne Theatre Company debut playing Feste in Shakespeare'sTwelfth Night. It was his second stint in theater, the first time being part of the cast of the musical Ned Kelly, just prior to the formation of Men At Work. He has also appeared in the much beloved Scrubs, played Barry in the Irish/Australian comedy film The Craic, Zac in the Australian comedy Cosi, and most recently played a role in the American TV show The Resident.

• He is the subject of the 2015 documentary film Waiting for My Real Life.

Colin Hay is beloved both for being Men At Work's celebrated frontman, and for the solo, more intimate, potent live shows he has performed extensively over the last quarter century. The range of artists who cite him as a muse or who have found themselves on stage with him in the past year spans the genre landscape from heavy metal to Americana to Cuban masters of rhythm and beyond. His inclusion as a playlist favorite for acts as disparate as Metallica and the Lumineers reflects his continuing relevance and broad appeal. It is, however, his growing legion of fans throughout the world, to whom Hay feels the strongest allegiance. "They have kept me going all these years, and may they long continue to."

Tour dates:

Thurs., Feb. 27 SANTA BARBARA, CA Lobero Theatre

Fri., Feb. 28 BEVERLY HILLS, CA Saban Theatre

Sat., Feb. 29 EL CAJON, CA The Magnolia

Wed., March 4 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Palace of Fine Arts Theatre

Fri., March 6 PORTLAND, OR Revolution Hall

Sat., March 7 SEATTLE, WA Saint Mark's Episcopal Cathedral

Sun., March 8 SPOKANE, WA The Bing Crosby Theater

Mon., March 9 MISSOULA, MT The Wilma

Wed., March 11 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Rose Wagner Theater

Fri., March 13 FORT COLLINS, CO Lincoln Center

Sat., March 14 DENVER, CO Paramount Theatre

Sun., March 15 BEAVER CREEK, CO Vilar Performing Arts Center

Thurs., March 26 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Pantages Theatre

Fri., March 27 MILWAUKEE, WI The Pabst Theater

Sat., March 28 CHICAGO, IL Thalia Hall

Sun., March 29 ROYAL OAK, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

Tues., March 31 CINCINNATI, OH Taft Theatre

Thurs., April 2 WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ Monmouth University

Fri., April 3 ANNAPOLIS, MD Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Tues.-Wed., April 7-8 NEW YORK, NY City Winery

Thurs., April 9 TARRYTOWN, NY Tarrytown Music Hall

Fri., April 10 CONCORD, NH Capitol Center for the Arts

Sat., April 11 BOSTON, MA The Wilbur

Thurs., April 23 CHARLESTON, SC Charleston Music Hall

Fri.-Sat., April 24-25 WILKESBORO, NC Merlefest at Wilkes Community College

Sun., April 26 ATLANTA, GA Buckhead Theatre

Wed., April 29 ORLANDO, FL The Plaza Live

Thurs., April 30 FORT LAUDERDALE, FL Amaturo Theater/Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Fri., May 1 CLEARWATER, FL Capitol Theatre

Sat., May 2 PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Wed., May 6 BIRMINGHAM, AL The Lyric Theatre

Thurs., May 7 BATON ROUGE, LA Manship Theatre

Fri., May 8 HOUSTON, TX The Heights Theater

Sat., May 9 AUSTIN, TX Texas Union Ballroom

Sun., May 10 DALLAS, TX The Majestic Theater





