Coi Leray to Release Third Studio Album MULTI, Debuts New Single "Spin Back"

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Coi Leray announces MULTI, her third studio album and a defining statement of her identity as a global artist whose music crosses genres and borders. Arriving February 26, the album brings her range as a rapper, singer and performer into focus. New single 'Spin Back,' available now, introduces this next chapter, following her dance-forward collaboration with Diplo, 'Nothing Into Something.'

Coi's first full-length effort since joining Epic Records last year, MULTI puts her multidimensional artistry at the center. Her movement across rap, melody and dance connects the album to a wider musical world while keeping her voice at its core. The new album is available for pre-order and pre-save here.

The album artwork gives that identity a visual form. Twelve portraits present Coi in different looks, moods and expressions, each framed as one part of a larger whole. Read alongside the title MULTI, the images reflect the confidence, vulnerability and freedom she describes in the music: multiple dimensions of the same artist, given equal space.

'This album isn't about becoming somebody new. It's about owning everything I've always been and everything I'm still becoming,' Coi Leray says about her hotly-coveted new album. 'I'm not one sound. I'm not one style. I'm not one version of myself. I'm Multi.'

Produced by WhoisRodny, JP Beatz, and J Roc Stream, 'Spin Back' is available to stream.

Coi's ability to bring both confidence and vulnerability to different sounds is central to MULTI. Her range extends from grunge to dance, with the latter shaping 'Spin Back.' Built for late-night dance floors, the single pairs melodic warmth with a cathartic emotional pull as she reaches for a romantic reunion: 'You know I'm alright, but deep down you can see it'. It offers an introduction to the album's world, where intimate feeling and expansive sound can coexist.

That range has shaped Coi's 2026 releases. 'Better Than Yours,' her collaboration with Youngboy Never Broke Again, topped the US Urban Radio (Mediabase) chart in July. 'Outside,' with Eladio Carrión, joined the celebration of NYC's championship summer, while 'Nothing Into Something,' with Diplo, brought an uptempo message of empowerment to the dance floor. Moving across rap, Latin and electronic music, these collaborations give context to MULTI's global, genre-crossing identity and the artistic freedom at its center.

''MULTI' is a celebration of everything it means to be multidimensional,' Coi says. 'It's about breaking out of the boxes the world tries to put us in. Being confident and vulnerable. Soft and fearless. Feminine and powerful. A mother and a superstar. A work in progress and a masterpiece at the same time.'

The album announcement follows a year that has carried Coi's presence across music, performance and fashion. An appearance at Coachella and a co-headlining slot at BET Experience Weekend were followed by her Marc Jacobs look on the CFDA Awards red carpet and a viral appearance on The Jason Lee Show addressing longstanding rumors. With MULTI on the way, she brings the focus back to the music and to the full scope of the artist behind it.

Since joining Epic Records last year, Coi has continued collaborating across subgenres and regions. MULTI brings those explorations together as a defining album: a statement of the sounds, experiences and identities she holds at once. 'Spin Back' is the introduction to that larger vision.

Stream it here.

About Coi Leray

Coi Leray is a GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum rapper and singer born in Boston and raised in New Jersey. The 29-year-old began her musical journey in 2018, turning real-life experiences into a distinctive mix of rap, melody and emotional directness. Her albums Trendsetter (2022) and Coi (2023) produced three RIAA Gold records, the double-platinum 'No More Parties,' and the platinum 'Players,' her biggest hit to date. 'Players' reached the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 and earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rap Performance.

In February 2025, Coi opened her Epic Records chapter with the personal EP What Happened to Forever?, followed by 'Better Than Yours' with Youngboy Never Broke Again, 'Outside' with Eladio Carrión, and 'Nothing Into Something' with Diplo. Okayplayer described her 'undeniable star power,' while Essence praised her 'high energy' Coachella 2026 set. A co-headlining appearance at BET Experience Weekend '26 extended that momentum. MULTI now places her versatility at the heart of her next full-length statement.









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