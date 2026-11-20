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Today [Friday 20th November, 2026], one of British music's best kept secrets, Clementine Douglas, joins forces with Doncaster-born, London based DJ and producer Mella Dee for their hotly anticipated new single, 'No Trouble', via Warner Records. Launching as Radio 1's Hottest Record with Danny Howard, Mella Dee has been busy road-testing the record out in the clubs to raucous crowds from London, to Ibiza and across Amsterdam during ADE. Already receiving over 150k plays on the unofficial soundcloud audio to date, fans have been demanding its official release.

This collaboration comes off the back of some incredible moments for both artists, with Mella Dee's recent single 'Changes' getting an official release after storming festivals and clubs all Summer, and Clementine's four-track solo EP Trust putting her solo artistic intent centre stage; proving the years spent writing for others weren't a detour but a foundation, giving her the confidence to trust her own instincts as both a songwriter and a producer. The title track has since surpassed 1 million global streams, alongside receiving love from the likes of BBC Radio 1, Apple Music, The Guardian, DORK and more.

Growing up in Birmingham immersed in the sounds of the city's underground scene, Clementine has long admired Mella Dee's nostalgic approach to dance music. Keen to bring their shared influences together, she reached out to the producer with the idea of collaborating and shortly after Mella Dee responded with a selection of instrumentals. Receiving the cuts while in Ibiza, the home of dance music, inspiration struck immediately, with Clementine instinctively writing and recording the track's melody there and then into her phone - a true testament to her natural songwriting ability and creative flair.

What was originally intended as a guide vocal ultimately became the final recording as Clementine recognised the magic in allowing the spontaneity and raw energy of that initial moment to remain at the heart of the finished track. The result is a heady, nostalgia-infused dance anthem lush with Mella Dee's raw production, driven by an infectious energy, layered with Clementine's soft vocals and delicate harmonies.

When speaking about the track, Clementine said:

'After writing the song in Ibiza, and returning home, I listened back to the voice note and the chorus was there. It's honestly the quickest song I think I've ever written. It took me 15 mins and it just felt right. I do believe in the Aura of the original. I think something magic was captured in those 15 mins and it didn't need messing around anymore.'

When speaking about the track, Mella Dee said:

'It's a pleasure to bring new vocal tracks to the world that I hope to hold a place on the dancefloor, for decades to come. Deep, stripped back and rolling, designed to keep people stepping. Clementine's vocals give that lift for the soul, something that you can really get lost in.'

2026 was highlighted by a busy and sizzling summer for Clementine, which saw her head to Ibiza to perform her hits alongside the likes of Calvin Harris, Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla. Outside the club, she joined Calvin Harris on stage at his homecoming Hampden Park show and delivered incredible solo sets at Parklife, TRNSMTFest, BoardMasters and Reading & Leeds Festival, joining Chase & Status on the last night to wrap up an incredible run of UK shows. In October she embarked on her debut Australian tour with a sold out date in Sydney and a special appearance with Dom Dolla at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Similarly, Mella Dee could be heard everywhere. While 'Changes' rang out across stages worldwide, Ryan played FUSE Malta, Bassiani in Tbilisi, BRET, fabric and Guesthouse in Bucharest, to name just a few of the renowned corners where Mella Dee brought his record bag. Alongside a busy summer schedule, his Nothing Stays The Same imprint hosted another summer residency at the legendary Pikes, Ibiza, as well as an All-Dee-Long show at Phonox, London, a world-first extended b2b with Shanti Celeste at Under The Arches, Leeds, and two consecutive sold-out shows with The Loft in Manchester. All the while busy in the studio, he has seen his unreleased cuts receive support from Michael Bibi, Seth Troxler, Saoirse, ISAbella, Prospa, Chris Stassy and Max & Luke Dean.

About Clementine Douglas

Born in Birmingham to a British Irish mother whose family emigrated during The Troubles and a British Jamaican father whose family arrived in Britain as part of the Windrush generation, Clementine Douglas was raised in a household where music was part of everyday life. Inspired by the sounds of Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Donny Hathaway, Minnie Riperton and Jocelyn Brown, alongside early obsessions with Michael Jackson, the Spice Girls and Motown, she developed the distinctive voice and songwriting style that has made her one of British music's most sought-after talents.

A true triple threat (writer, vocalist, producer) and one of the most prolific artists of her generation, her unmistakable vocals have powered some of dance music's biggest records, including Calvin Harris' UK Top 3 hit 'Blessings', David Guetta 'Something To Hold On To', Chase & Status 'Mixed Emotions' and 'Say The Word', Sonny Fodera 'Asking, Tell Me', MJ Cole 'Knock Knock', Dom Dolla 'Miracle Maker', and The Blessed Madonna 'Happier'. She's also become a go-to for artists across pop, R&B and electronic music. In 2026 alone she has written for Jessie Ware, Jorja Smith and Wizkid, Melanie C, Majid Jordan and Paloma Faith.

'Blessings' became one of the defining dance records of the year, earning Clementine her second UK Top 10, BRIT Award nominations for Song of the Year and Dance Act, an ASCAP Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song and winner of 2026 APRA Music Award for the 'Dance/Electronic Work of the Year'. Her growing live profile has seen her perform at Madison Square Garden with Dom Dolla, join Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics arena tour at The O2 and the Royal Albert Hall, and sell out her own UK headline shows, including London's Wilton's Music Hall and Birmingham's O2 Institute. In the press world, she's seen support from The Guardian, Dork, Billboard, NME (NME 100), DJ Mag and Wonderland having given her the nod.

Now at 34, Clementine knows exactly who she is as an artist. Everything she's learned feeds into music that feels deeply personal while remaining built for the dance floor. Referencing everyone from Roy Davis Jr. to Massive Attack and rooted in lived experience, the new music she is beginning to share is about break up's, rebuilding and self-belief, delivered with an emotional honesty and expansive vocal range that has become her trademark.

About Mella Dee

Doncaster-born and London-based, Mella Dee has spent over 15 years shaping a sound that's undoubtedly his own. A multifaceted, twisted take on techy, deep, rolling grooves.

His label Nothing Stays The Same is the home for all of this. It grew out of a period when he felt he was 'going through the motions', before his passion came back on dance-floors at FOLD, BRET, Love International, Houghton, Gottwood and BLOCK9 at Glastonbury. The label kicked off its musical identity with 'UK Minimal Vol. 1 and 2', released as hand-stamped, limited-edition vinyl in partnership with Vinyl Factory and paired with a Glastonbury debut showcase. Since then, the imprint has hosted the likes of Dresden, BASHKKA, Shanti Celeste, Saoirse, Fumiya Tanaka and Paramida at its events.

'All the artists I love always changed and evolved and were willing to rip things up and start again,' he says. 'Look how much Andrew Weatherall changed and evolved for example. And then parties I love like Bugged Out! or Neighbourhood are all about community over ego and I find that really inspiring.'

Alongside his label, Ryan Aitchison has kept up a consistent flurry of releases over the last year. These include his 'Steady Movin' EP on SlapFunk, 'Wrote For Luck' remixes for legendary outfit Happy Mondays, and a contribution to fabric Records' 'Selects' series. Most recently, he released the highly anticipated 'Changes' on Nothing Stays The Same and 'No Trouble' with Clementine Douglas.

Changing things up is nothing new for Mella Dee. Over the years he's evolved from bass-heavy, garage-inflected sounds to the experimental edges of techno, often drawing influence from Ricardo Villalobos. Along the way he's worked with everyone from New Order's Bernard Sumner to R'N'B vocalist Infinite Coles.

Photo Credit: Hannah Jayn (@shots.firedx)









Photo Credit: Hannah Jayn (@shots.firedx)

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