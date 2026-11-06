Classical Pianist Harriet Stubbs Shares “Gymnopédie Variations” from Upcoming Album THE COST OF ENLIGHTENMENT

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Classical pianist Harriet Stubbs has shared 'Gymnopédie Variations,' the first offering from her upcoming album, The Cost of Enlightenment, which was produced and arranged by Mike Garson, David Bowie's keyboardist and longtime collaborator. The album is due out February 12, 2027.

On 'Gymnopédie Variations,' the pair plays with one of the most famous melodies of all time: avant-garde French composer and pianist Erik Satie's 'Gymnopédie,' flowing between classical, jazz, and romanticism.

'Satie's 'Gymnopédies no. 1' is one of the most famous melodies of all time. Instantly recognizable in its simplicity, it sets the stage for what would become the ambient genre a century later,' says Stubbs. 'A palate cleanser that bathes in the warmth of gentle genre fluidity, it is the sparkle of the album that gives air to the process of enlightenment and the opportunity to reflect mid journey on where we have come from and where we are going.'

About The Cost of Enlightenment

Harriet Stubbs' search for enlightenment became a trilogy. It began with her 2018 debut album Heaven and Hell: The Doors of Perception (Naxos of America), then continued with Living on Mars (2023). Now, it closes with The Cost of Enlightenment, the final piece of Stubbs' concerto.

Produced by David Bowie's longtime collaborator and keyboardist Mike Garson, The Cost of Enlightenment is a spellbinding and contemporary journey through some of Beethoven's late sonatas, including 'Opus 101 in A major' and 'Opus 110 in A-flat major', a contemporary take on one of avant-garde French composer and pianist Erik Satie's most famous pieces, and a baroque-pop crossover piece of a Nick Cave song featuring guest vocalist Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears.

The Cost of Enlightenment is the final piece of Stubbs' concerto of self and social realizations, and the materializations of a life dedicated to the pursuit of something greater than ourselves.

About Harriet Stubbs

Born in Sussex, England, Harriet Stubbs grew up in London and started playing piano at the age of three before taking her talents public a year later. By five, she was awarded a full scholarship to the Guildhall School of Music.

In her early teens, she was featured in an interview on the BBC and voted one of the top three pianists in Britain by Julian Lloyd Webber on ITV's Britain's Brilliant Prodigies, before performing in the 2004 film Harry Potter And The Prisoner of Azkaban.

After completing her undergraduate degree at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London, Stubbs' solo performances extended to St. James's Piccadilly, The Georgian Theatre Royal, for the Rt. Hon. Lord Mayor of London and Sheriffs for the 800th Anniversary Awards Trust and for the Ambassador of the United States of America. Earlier in her career, she also began performing throughout Europe—in Italy with Angela Hewitt, in Spain, and in Greece for the Prime Minister on National Television — and also collaborated with Katie Derham on an episode of BBC Maestro, BBC Radio 1 DJ Goldie, and Blur bassist Alex James.

A voting member of the New York Chapter of the Recording Academy and an artist member of the TJ Martell Foundation, Harriet has also had an extensive career in the U.S., with performances spanning everywhere from Carnegie Hall and Tibet House to Lincoln Center.

Along with receiving her PADI Divemaster certification in May 2019, Harriet has worked for years with research teams across the North Sea and Arctic Ocean through the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, from the Florida Keys to the Catalina Islands, free-diving with orcas, collecting data on herring migration, and helping rebuild coral reefs in the Cayman Islands.

During the pandemic lockdown, between 2020 and 2021, Harriet performed 250 daily concerts in London's Kensington section, earning her the British Empire Medal from Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 in recognition of her service to the country. That same year, Harriet was also named Musical America's Top 30 Professionals in the Arts for their Resilient Warriors Special of 2022.





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