Chris Principe Shares “JUDGE & JURY” Single and Video, Ahead of Early 2027 EP

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Rhode Island-based singer-songwriter Chris Principe, best known as a founding member and bassist of indie-rock band Hooray For Earth, continues his return to original music with 'Judge & Jury,' a socially conscious single examining how prejudice and hatred are learned. Written in response to intensifying ICE raids and the growing political divisions in America, the track explores the ways ideology, misinformation and the environments we grow up in can shape our perceptions of others.

Centering on the idea that nobody is born hating someone else, 'Judge & Jury' challenges the origins of prejudice while leaving room for the possibility of personal change. Principe examines the mindset behind deeply entrenched beliefs, questioning how empathy can be lost while maintaining that people have the capacity to reconsider and change their perspectives.

'I started writing 'Judge & Jury' in the summer of 2025, watching ICE raids intensify and our country sink further and further into moral bankruptcy. I tried to imagine the mindset of someone who would jump at the opportunity to become an ICE agent, or someone so deeply entrenched in hard-right ideology that they've lost their sense of empathy. The song is based on the idea that nobody is born hating someone else. Those attitudes are learned, whether from the people and environments we grow up around or from the extreme ideologies and misinformation we're constantly exposed to online. Principe explains. I wanted to challenge that way of thinking while still leaving room for the possibility that people can change, if they're willing to. I still choose to believe that everyone has the capacity to change, or I'll go insane,'

Following 'Bombs' and 'Us Vs. Them,' 'Judge & Jury' is part of the socially conscious side of Principe's forthcoming five-song EP, slated for 2027. Together, the first three singles examine prejudice, political division and the forces that obscure our shared humanity. The project will also feature two more personal songs reflecting on his experiences during and after his years with Hooray For Earth.

During his time with Hooray For Earth, Principe toured extensively throughout the United States, United Kingdom and Europe. His return to original music has attracted regional press attention, including features in the Providence Journal, Worcester Magazine and Rhode Island Monthly. He has also formed a new band, Chris Principe & The Forgotten, performing throughout New England.

'Judge & Jury' by Chris Principe is out now.

Single artwork by Joe Schaefer.

About Chris Principe

Chris Principe is a Rhode Island-based singer-songwriter, best known as a founding member and bassist of indie-rock band Hooray For Earth. During his time with the group, he toured extensively throughout the United States, United Kingdom and Europe.

After nearly a decade away from releasing original music, Principe returned in June 2026 with 'Judge & Jury' and 'Us Vs. Them,' two politically charged singles exploring division, learned hatred and shared humanity. Both were mixed by Dan Konopka of OK Go, with former Hooray For Earth bandmate Noel Heroux contributing synth bass to 'Us Vs. Them.'

His third single, 'Bombs,' arrives November 20, 2026. An anti-war folk-rock song, it examines the fear and rhetoric used to justify military conflict in the Middle East, while separately satirizing the contradictions of America First politics.

All three singles are part of a forthcoming five-song EP planned for 2027, which will also feature two more personal songs reflecting on Principe's experiences during and after his years with Hooray For Earth.

Photo Credit: Anna Briggs











Photo Credit: Anna Briggs

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