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Multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated singer and actor Chris Isaak will kick off his beloved holiday tour on November 27 in Atlantic City, NJ, and once again is teaming up with BISSELL Pet Foundation to spotlight 'Empty the Shelters', the country's largest funded adoption event. The partnership will encourage fans in tour markets and across the U.S. to adopt during the holiday season, when participating shelters will offer reduced-fee adoptions to help pets find loving homes.

Isaak's holiday shows remain a fan favorite, powered in part by his Sun Records album Everybody Knows It's Christmas. Adoptable dogs will be featured on stage during the show, followed by an opportunity to meet them in the lobby after the performance.

'After all these years together, I can't imagine hitting the road for the holidays and not bringing the puppies along with us!' Isaak said, adding, 'Our partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation has become such a huge part of our Christmas show, and it's been so special to myself, my band and our fans to help find these dogs their forever families each year. Not to mention tons of fun!'

BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national nonprofit working to end pet homelessness, created 'Empty the Shelters' to remove financial barriers for would-be adopters and to give overcrowded shelters relief. Since 2016, the program's quarterly national events have helped more than 445,000 pets find families, with hundreds of shelters participating every cycle. Adoption fees are $70 or less, and pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. To find a participating shelter near you during the 'Empty the Shelters' event, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/programs/empty-the-shelters.

'We are incredibly grateful to Chris Isaak for bringing his passion for shelter pets and adoption to audiences across the country,' said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. 'For the third year, this extraordinary musician is using his music to help us reach more people with a lifesaving message: wonderful pets are waiting in shelters for a chance to be loved. Chris' continued commitment means so much to our foundation and to the animals who need us. Together, we are reaching more people and helping more shelter pets find the loving homes they deserve.'

Watch Chris visit an animal shelter to raise awareness about the 'Empty the Shelters' event:

Everybody Knows It's Christmas blends originals and classics in Isaak's signature, good-humored style. Dave Cobb produced the album, and Isaak created the original drawings. Available on CD, vinyl LP, and as a deluxe version with bonus tracks, fans can stream and purchase Everybody Knows It's Christmas here. The 2026 tour will bring that music back to stages, alongside the adoption message he has embraced on the road.

Chris Isaak Holiday Tour Dates 2026

11/27 - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, NJ

11/28 - Carteret Performing Arts and Events Center, Carteret, NJ

11/30 - Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

12/1 - Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua, NH

12/3 - The Historic Park Theatre & Event Center, Cranston, RI

12/4 - Tarrytown Music Hall, Tarrytown, NY

12/6 - Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, PA

12/8 - Keswick Theatre, Glenside, PA

12/9 - The Birchmere, Alexandria, VA

12/11 - Hard Rock Live Bristol, Bristol, VA

12/12 - Caesars Virginia, Danville, VA

12/15 - Brown County Music Center, Nashville, IN

12/16 - Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, WI

12/18 - Hard Rock Live Rockford, Rockford, IL

12/19 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, Shipshewana, IN

For tickets and additional info, visit https://chrisisaak.com/tour.

About Chris Isaak

Over his forty-year career, Multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated singer and actor Chris Isaak has performed to sold-out crowds worldwide with members of his longtime band Silvertone. His music and film credits include thirteen critically acclaimed studio albums, twelve chart-topping singles and several motion pictures, such as The Silence of the Lambs and That Thing You Do!. His work has also taken him behind the scenes, creating music for multiple film soundtracks, including Eyes Wide Shut, True Romance, Wild at Heart, and Blue Velvet. Isaak has starred in his own critically acclaimed television series The Chris Isaak Show on SHOWTIME, has previously served as a judge on The X Factor Australia, and hosted the music talk show, The Chris Isaak Hour on BIO. 2024 marked the 35th Anniversary of Isaak's beloved Heart-Shaped World album, which includes his breakthrough classic 'Wicked Game.' Isaak was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance by the Americana Honors.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501©(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchipping, and crisis and disaster response. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 5,900 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Inc. where every purchase saves pets. To learn more and donate, visit bissellpetfoundation.org.

About Sun Records

Established in 1952 by Sam Phillips, Sun Records is renowned for discovering music legends including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis. The label moved to Nashville in 1969, where it continued cultivating acclaimed artists Jeannie C. Riley, The Dixie Cups, Linda Martell, and many others. As a member of the newly formed Sun Label Group under Primary Wave, Sun Records continues to foster musical innovation while honoring its rich history of shaping American music culture. For more information, visit sunrecords.com.





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