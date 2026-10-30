Chloe Qisha Releases New Mixtape FANTASIZE

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Chloe Qisha has released her highly anticipated new mixtape, Fantasize, out now via Columbia (UK) / RCA (USA). Earlier this week, Chloe released the final single from the mixtape, 'He Likes Boys,' which debuted on Zane Lowe's Apple Music show on Monday. The single is accompanied by a music video.

Fantasize is Chloe Qisha's first body of work since her acclaimed sophomore EP, Modern Romance, which was released in 2025. Since she burst onto the scene in late 2024, Chloe has become one of the biggest names in pop today, with a long list of awards and accolades. Throughout the mixtape, Chloe weaves funk and disco influences from across the decades while remaining rooted in contemporary pop.

On the mixtape, Chloe worked with a number of songwriters and producers to co-write and produce the record, including her longtime collaborator Rob Milton (Holly Humberstone), Ilya Salmanzadeh (Ariana Grande, Charli XCX), Caroline Ailin (Dua Lipa, PinkPantheress, Caroline Polachek), Oscar Görres (Taylor Swift, Troye Sivan), Steph Jones (Sabrina Carpenter, Jade Thirwall), and Julia Michaels (Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez).

There have been six singles released from the mixtape - 'So Sad So Hot', 'YDH', 'Surprise Surprise', 'Baby Girl', 'Question Of The Day', and earlier this week, 'He Likes Boys', which premiered on Zane Lowe's Apple Music Show along with an interview.

Speaking about Fantasize, Chloe Qisha said: ''Fantasize' is my odyssey through the last year and a half of my life. Each track is like a diary entry - from horny to heartbreak - to picking yourself back up again, putting those assless chaps back on and learning to dance the pain away with your girls.

I think writing this record made me realise just how much of myself I'd kept tucked away over the years. It became this very personal, inward journey of reconnecting with my sexuality and sexual confidence. I wanted to push the boundaries of my writing, explore the edges of who I am and ultimately stop taking myself so seriously. I was incredibly lucky to work with some of my absolute dream collaborators on this record - many of whom literally wrote the soundtrack to my life growing up. There's something really special about writing sexy, unapologetic pop songs with other women and feeling completely free to be as ridiculous, vulnerable or provocative as we wanted. For all its silliness and outrageousness, this is probably the most honest I've ever been in my music.

I think 'Fantasize' is ultimately about giving yourself permission to feel everything, to be curious. I hope people listen to this record and feel a little less embarrassed about the things that make them human and maybe a little more confident in themselves too.'

Speaking about 'He Likes Boys', Chloe Qisha said: 'I've never been more afraid for a song to be out in the world. Maybe because 'He Likes Boys' means so much to me, and it's possibly the realest, most honest song I've put out yet. I've had a really complicated relationship with this song, but to be honest after playing her live this whole summer, and seeing the reactions of people - she's meant to be out in the world. I wrote her after a very real crush on a friend whom I worked with last year. It was the song that set me on my path and journey of writing this whole mixtape. This crush awoke something inside of me that was dormant for a long time, and it was the inspiration for many of the hot and heavy songs on this record, but also the very sad and lonely moments in between. This song is everything I could've wished for, I love a sneaky half ballad half club banger. I really hope people relate to her, and see her as a cathartic hug. Ultimately, she's a song about unrequited love - the oldest tale in the book.'

To celebrate the release of the new mixtape, Chloe will play a special show at London's Heaven on the day of release, Friday 30th October. Tickets to the show can be purchased here.

Recently, it was announced that Chloe will support Holly Humberstone on her 2027 UK tour, which will see Chloe play dates in Cardiff, Manchester, Belfast, Newcastle, and Glasgow. Tickets for the tour are available to purchase here.

Following a run of shows last summer, including supporting Coldplay at Wembley Stadium for three nights, Sabrina Carpenter's British Summer Time, All Points East, Primavera, and Leeds Festival, Chloe Qisha embarked on her UK and EU tour in October 2025, which included a sold out show at London's Village Underground. Earlier this year Chloe embarked on her first ever North American tour which saw her play to sold out rooms across New York, Montréal, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

This summer, Chloe played a string of shows, starting with supporting Self Esteem at London's newest venue, British Airways ARC back in June, closely followed by a date at Isle of Wight and Bristol Pride. In the second half of the summer, Chloe played Wilderness, Sonic Summer in Tokyo and Kyoto, Lowlands in Netherlands, Reading Festival, and played Austin City Limits recently.

To date, Chloe has released two critically and commercially acclaimed EPs, Modern Romance in 2025, and her self-titled debut EP, Chloe Qisha, in 2024. In 2026, she was longlisted in BBC's annual Sound Of list, and was nominated for the Rising Star Award at the Ivor Novello Awards. Chloe has been featured on the cover of Rolling Stone UK, NME, NOTION, Dork, and KNUCKLE, and lauded by a plethora of publications including British Vogue, The Face, ELLE UK, BBC, Observer, CLASH, DORK, DIY, and The Line of Best Fit, among others.

Chloe Qisha Tour Dates

30th October, Heaven, London, UK

16th January, University Great Hall, Cardiff, UK (Supporting Holly Humberstone)

17th January, Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK (Supporting Holly Humberstone)

19th January, Limelight, Belfast, UK (Supporting Holly Humberstone)

23rd January, NK, Newcastle, UK (Supporting Holly Humberstone)

24th January, Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK (Supporting Holly Humberstone)

Photo Credit: , BLACKSOCKS - DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES





PHOTO CREDIT, BLACKSOCKS - DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES HERE





Photo Credit: , BLACKSOCKS - DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 15 Hrs 16 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone