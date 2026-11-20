NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

CHINCHILLA is gearing up to release her long awaited debut album, I Swear I Don't Want To Be Sad, on January 29, 2027. Alongside the announcement, Chinchilla unveils her new single 'Strawberry Golden Skies.'

Exploring themes of existential uncertainty, emotional exhaustion and the pressure of navigating life's ever-changing expectations, I Swear I Don't Want To Be Sad captures the contradictions of being young, finding your place in the world and trying to make sense of it all. Blending moments of tongue-in-cheek humour and defiance with raw vulnerability, the album moves between cinematic soundscapes, soaring strings, live instrumentation and explosive guitar-driven moments, reflecting the beautiful chaos of feeling everything all at once.

Of the album, Chinchilla explains, 'I Swear I Don't Want To Be Sad is probably the most honest reflection of where I am in my life right now. There's a lot of existential confusion, emotional exhaustion and a little bit of denial in these songs, but also something quite funny and lighthearted about it all. I wanted to make a record that felt like me, starting with the live show: big, cinematic, theatrical and completely unwilling to sit in one genre. I can't wait for people to experience it.'

The forthcoming album also includes the previously released tracks 'Dog Eat Dog,' 'Viper' and 'Irrevocably Changed,' each offering a glimpse into the album's deeply personal and emotionally expansive world. From the biting social commentary and defiant energy of 'Dog Eat Dog,' to the explosive betrayal-fuelled heartbreak of 'Viper' and the soulful, dissociative introspection of 'Irrevocably Changed,' the tracks showcase CHINCHILLA's ability to transform complex, often uncomfortable emotions into bold, cathartic and sonically adventurous music.

Fierce independence and artistic integrity has always been at the forefront of CHINCHILLA's artistry. In 2023, her breakout single 'Little Girl Gone' peaked on Billboard's 'Emerging Artist Chart' and earned her a Certified Gold record. Since then, she has written original music for Netflix, sold-out headline shows across the U.S., U.K. and Europe, supported the likes of Justin Timberlake and G Flip on international tours and racked up over 3 million monthly listeners.

Following the success of her 2025 EP Ok As I Am, CHINCHILLA returns newly independent, stepping fully into her power. From the fearless energy of breakout tracks 'Little Girl Gone' and 'Cut You Off,' CHINCHILLA once again proves herself a truly multidimensional artist. Through her honesty, gifted storytelling, incredible vocal capability and bond with her fanbase, she has become a champion for channelling powerful and challenging emotions.

Fresh from wrapping her October U.S. headline tour, which saw her take the stage in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Toronto, CHINCHILLA is currently on the road across Europe, bringing her live show to audiences throughout the continent. Having already performed in Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin this week, the tour continues tonight in Hamburg, before heading to Antwerp, Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna, Prague and Budapest, wrapping up on November 28.

I Swear I Don't Want To Be Sad Tracklist

1. Black Abyss

2. Viper

3. Didn't Do It (Did I?)

4. Dear Diary

5. Honey, You Know

6. Strawberry Golden Skies

7. Taxidermy

8. You & Charlie

9. To Care

10. Irrevocably Changed

11. Dog Eat Dog

12. Villains Interlude

13. Little Girl Gone

Chinchilla Live

November 20, 2026 - Hamburg, DE - Kent Club

November 21, 2026 - Antwerp, BE - Kavka Zappa

November 23, 2026 - Frankfurt, DE - Zoom Kantine

November 24, 2026 - Munich, DE - Strom

November 26, 2026 - Vienna, AT - Flex

November 27, 2026 - Prague, CZ - Fuchs2

November 28, 2026 - Budapest, HU - Analog Music Hall

March 16, 2027 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

March 18, 2027 - London, UK - Heaven

March 19, 2027 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2

March 21, 2027 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

March 22, 2027 - Glasgow, UK - St Luke's





Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone