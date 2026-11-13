Chilean Guitarist Mario Wellmann to Release "Saltos del Laja" Single from Debut Album "Ecos del Sur"

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Chilean guitarist and composer Mario Wellmann has released 'Saltos del Laja,' the second single from his debut album as a leader, Ecos del Sur. The album was recorded at Greyfade Studio in New York with Grammy-winning engineer Joseph Branciforte and supported by Chile's Fondo de la Música. Ecos del Sur is available December 4, 2026.

The four cascades of Saltos del Laja, on the Laja River in Chile's Biobío Region, bring back memories of family outings, a lively fair, excellent food, and kind people for Wellmann. That pleasure runs through 'Saltos del Laja.' Arriving November 13, 2026, the piece finds Wellmann, bassist Guillermo López and drummer Daniel Dufour moving in 4/4 around a cha-cha-based groove. Wellmann associates the motion of that groove with the flow of the falls. Its dance rhythm also carries the bustle and warmth of the visits he remembers, keeping the water and the human activity around it in the same musical picture. After the shifting meters of 'Chillán,' the first single, 'Saltos del Laja' offers a different way into the record through the steady pulse and the pleasure of those remembered outings.

'When I think about these places, I think about who was there with me and what was happening in our lives,' Wellmann says. 'It's not just one trip, and I'm not trying to describe what a landscape looks like. I'm trying to make music out of what these memories and places mean to me as a whole, with everything that's happened since I lived there.'

After 'Saltos del Laja,' the journey passes to Daniel Dufour's drums. His solo interlude, '203-CH,' leads into 'Panguipulli,' a trio composition whose introduction is loosely inspired by Mapuche ceremonial music. Before recording, Wellmann described the lakes and landscape around Panguipulli, its Mapuche history, and the sounds and rhythms he had drawn on. Dufour had never heard that music. Yet he muted some of his toms without being asked, producing a sound that reminded Wellmann of the kultrún, a Mapuche ceremonial drum. Other timbres and freer rhythmic passages recalled music accompanying choique pürün, a Mapuche dance. These were connections Wellmann recognized in Dufour's choices, rather than an attempt to reproduce the dance. For a moment, the direction of discovery reversed: having introduced the drummer to a place through his recollections, Wellmann heard something of home in the music that came back.

Recorded in August 2026 at Greyfade Studio in New York, Ecos del Sur was co-produced by Wellmann and Grammy-winning engineer Joseph Branciforte, who also handled recording, mixing and mastering. The album was supported by Chile's Fondo de la Música and will be self-released on December 4, 2026, on CD and digitally.

2026 Tour Dates

November 20: Alexa Torres Quartet, Zinco Jazz Club, Mexico City, Mexico.

November 27: Mario Wellmann Trio, Zinco Jazz Club, Mexico City, Mexico.

December 5: Mario Wellmann Trio, Jazzatlán Capital, Mexico City, Mexico.

December 11: Torres & Wellmann Quartet, Instituto Chileno-Norteamericano, Valparaíso, Chile.

December 11: Mario Wellmann Trio, Centro de Extensión DUOC UC, Valparaíso, Chile.

December 12: Mario Wellmann Quartet, Instituto Chileno-Norteamericano, Santiago, Chile

December 13: Mario Wellmann Trio, Teatro Vive Centenario, La Serena, Chile.

December 14: Torres & Wellmann Quartet, American Corner UDP, Universidad Diego Portales, Santiago, Chile.

December 16: Torres & Wellmann Quartet, Universidad de Concepción, Concepción, Chile.

December 17: Mario Wellmann masterclass, Sala de Teatro UCSC, Concepción, Chile.

December 17: Mario Wellmann Trio, Sala de Teatro UCSC, Concepción, Chile.

December 18: Mario Wellmann Trio, Sala Schäfer, Chillán, Chile.

December 22: Torres & Wellmann Quartet, Thelonious, Santiago, Chile.

2027 Tour Dates

January 9: Alexa Torres Quartet, Jazzatlán Capital, Mexico City, Mexico.

January 15: Torres & Wellmann Quartet, La Casa de los Secretos, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

January 16: Torres & Wellmann Quartet, Moser Café - Kultur, Querétaro, Mexico.

January 27: Alexa Torres Quartet, UAM, Mexico City, Mexico.

January 30: Alexa Torres Quartet, Centro Cultural México-Cuba Benny Moré, Mexico City, Mexico.

February 4: Estratos, UAM cultural center, Mexico City, Mexico.

February 5: Estratos, Jazzatlán Capital, Mexico City, Mexico.

February 6: Estratos, Fundación Sebastián, Mexico City, Mexico.

February 12: Estratos, Jaco Jazzy Café, Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico.

February 15–19: Artist residency, Universidad Veracruzana, Xalapa, Mexico.

February 17: Mario Wellmann masterclass, Universidad Veracruzana, Xalapa, Mexico.

February 18: Concert with Orbis Tertius, Universidad Veracruzana, Xalapa, Mexico.

June 25: Alexa Torres Quartet, Monks Jazz, Austin, Texas, USA.

More Chile, Mexico, and US tour dates are to be announced.

For more information on Mario Wellmann, visit www.mariowellmann.com.

Photo Credit: Guillermo Garcia



Stream Tracks from Ecos Del Sur Request Assets





Photo Credit: Guillermo Garcia

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