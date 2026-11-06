Chicago Rock Band Friday Pilots Club Release New EP, EP1

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following a week of sold-out underplays across North America, Chicago rock band Friday Pilots Club have released their latest project, EP1. Born from the unbridled creativity of jam sessions and a desire to rely more on instrumentation and less on technology, EP1 is a reintroduction to the band as they uncover new layers of their sound.

Listen to EP1 HERE

EP track 'What's The Point Of Stopping Now?' highlights the band's bigger, bolder style while still paying homage to their roots. Deeply vulnerable without losing its undeniable energy, the song explores the perils of letting self-destructive behavior and nihilism spin out of control. Frontman Caleb Hiltunen adds, 'Although this song starts with 'you're so insecure' it is in no way some adolescent diss track. A lot of the verses are meant to be read in quotations as the song weaves in and out of 1st and 3rd person while spinning a tale about how far grief can push the mind into unkempt isolation. Left ignored or malnourished, this song warns that the hurt we may feel can push us into a place beyond our sanity.'

Known for their undeniable live performances, EP1 skillfully captures the raw energy and distinctly human elements of a Friday Pilots Club show. The project feels as if it is in constant motion, balancing the sheer force of previously released single 'YOU CAN'T TELL ME NOTHING' with the stripped-back emotion of poignant closer 'Song For An Empty Bar.' Of the EP, the band shares, 'To say we fully understand what EP1 is would be a mistake. We woke from our post first album slumber and found ourselves with a lot of different pieces. We didn't understand how some of them fit together but we heard something that sounded new, informed by its predecessors, and honest, and so we put hard work into forming something that began to feel like what FPC is to each of us. EP1 is our moment to say, 'We're still here, and in the growing age of technological frustration, this is the un-replicable randomness of our human experiences lately. Enjoy.''

Despite having several EPs and a debut album under their belt, EP1's title emphasizes the themes of this project: exploration, rediscovery, and the welcoming of a new chapter. Nearly a decade into their career, Friday Pilots Club aren't afraid to keep growing. This is just the beginning - stay tuned for more!

EP1 Tracklist

1. 'YOU CAN'T TELL ME NOTHING'

2. 'What's The Point Of Stopping Now?'

3. YUP!

4. Song For An Empty Bar

Photo Credit: Alana Swaringen









Photo Credit: Alana Swaringen

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone