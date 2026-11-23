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On the heels of over 13.7 billion global streams and sold-out arena shows across multiple continents, multi-platinum alternative/R&B powerhouse trio Chase Atlantic return with their captivating new single and official music video, 'WHEREVER YOU ARE,' out everywhere today. The new song marks the group's official debut under their recently minted partnership with Atlantic Records, and heralds more to come in 2027.

Excitement surrounding their next chapter is already at a high point, propelled by a series of social media teasers that have drawn millions of views. Showcasing the full scale of the group's enigmatic and evolving sound, the song blends spellbinding vocals into an atmospheric soundscape driven by synth textures, driving basslines, and sharp rhythm. As the momentum builds, an irresistible hook takes over, ensuring that, true to its name, it stays with you 'WHEREVER YOU ARE.' The accompanying visual projects this emotion and energy on screen.

Originally from Australia and now based in Los Angeles, Chase Atlantic have quietly achieved critical mass as 'the biggest underground band in the world.' Smashing boundaries, challenging perspectives, and playing by no rules but their own, their unmistakable and undeniable hybrid of lush and lively R&B, alternative, rock, electronic, and pop has enraptured countless fans worldwide. Beyond generating just shy of 14 billion streams and averaging over 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify, they have notched four Platinum singles and six Gold singles. Along the way, they emerged as an arena-headlining force of nature, packing venues everywhere from O2 Arena in London to Barclays Center in New York City.

About Chase Atlantic

Chase Atlantic, the Australian-born and Los Angeles-based trio, have established their immediately identifiable genre-bending sound across four studio albums, Chase Atlantic [2017], Phases [2019], Beauty in Death [2021], and Lost In Heaven [2024], amassing over 10 billion Spotify streams. Standout hit singles include 'Swim,' 'Friends,' and 'Into It.' In 2024-2026, the band released their highly anticipated fourth studio album, Lost In Heaven, making the Chase brand known for its elevated world-building experience from the music to the physical. The album was accompanied by the Lost In Heaven Tour, selling out across Europe, the UK, North & South America, and Australia/New Zealand, which was followed by the theatrical release of their live film, Lost in Heaven: Live from the O2, rounding out the era.

More primed than ever, the band returns with their new single 'WHEREVER YOU ARE.' The anthemic song skillfully infuses cinematic rock, electronic, and hip-hop production elements, with intense imagery & songwriting, emphasizing the band's Signature Sound in a way that feels larger than life. Further solidifying that they are one of the biggest exports of their country and the biggest bands in the world.

Photo Credit: Bishop Elegino









Photo Credit: Bishop Elegino

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