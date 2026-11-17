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One of the most prolific writers and performers of his generation, the Grammy-nominated Charley Crockett is set to hit the road next year on his Spring 2027 North American tour with support from Honky Tonkin' in Queens in the U.S. and Cash Muretta in Canada. Stops include multiple nights at Nashville's storied Ryman Auditorium and New Orleans' Tipitina's, along with a performance at the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, CA. Artist pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time with additional pre-sales to follow on Thursday, November 19 at 10 a.m. local time. General on sale kicks off Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available to purchase here.

25 years into his storied career, Crockett continues to write and produce at the highest level. He has released 17 albums since 2015, with Billboard hailing, 'Crockett has spent years building his reputation as a musician's musician, an artist fueled by creativity and fashioning songs that mirror the lives and stories he sees around him, while also nodding to a deep understanding of the ties and history connecting country, folk, blues and more.'

Crockett is touring in support of his recently released 17th studio album Clovis, nominated for Best Traditional Country Album at the upcoming 2027 Grammy Awards.

Crockett recorded Clovis with producer Shooter Jennings at the historic Norman Petty Studios in Clovis, New Mexico, where Buddy Holly recorded most of his groundbreaking catalog in the 1950s. 'I felt like there was a lot of unfinished business in that studio,' Crockett says.

Charley Crockett has spent his life in constant motion, defying odds and fearlessly chasing his dreams until the San Benito, Texas-native found his place as one of the most prolific and powerful voices in all of music. Cutting his teeth as a street performer in New Orleans, Dallas and New York City, Crockett burst onto the scene with 2015's A Stolen Jewel and has gone on to write, record and perform with some of the biggest names in Country, Blues and Americana including Willie Nelson, Tyler Childers, T-Bone Burnett, Chris Stapleton, Turnpike Troubadours and Shooter Jennings.

Clovis is Crockett's fourth album to be released since March, 2025 and comes on the heels of his three-part Sagebrush Trilogy that included the Grammy-nominated Dollar a Day, the second Grammy nod of a career. His 'Gulf & Western' sound was fashioned after years of street busking, jumping trains from one town to another and nearly losing it all in brushes with the law. Instead, he has numerous sold-out headline tours to his name and graced the stages of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' 'Austin City Limits,' 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and countless more.

Charley Crockett Tour Dates

March 7—Vancouver, BC—Orpheum*

March 9—Tsuut'ina, AB—Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Event Centre*

March 10—Edmonton, AB—Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium*

March 12—Winnipeg, MB—Burton Cummings Theatre*

March 17—Toronto, ON—Allied Music Centre, Massey Hall*

March 18—Montreal, QC—MTELUS*

March 20—Ottawa, ON—History Ottawa*

March 25—San Antonio, TX—Stable Hall†

March 26—San Antonio, TX—Stable Hall†

March 27—Houston, TX—Cowboys Red River†

March 30—Nasvhille, TN—Ryman Auditorium†

March 31—Nasvhille, TN—Ryman Auditorium†

April 3—New Orleans, LA—Tipitina's†

April 4—New Orleans, LA—Tipitina's†

April 8—Tulsa, OK—Cain's Ballroom†

April 9—Tulsa, OK—Cain's Ballroom†

April 10—Durant, OK—Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant†

April 12—Boulder, CO—Boulder Theater†

April 14—Denver, CO—Globe Hall†

April 15—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater†

April 16—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre†

April 17—Denver, CO—The Mission Ballroom†

April 19—South Salt Lake, UT—The CommonWealth Room†

April 20—South Salt Lake, UT—The CommonWealth Room†

April 22—San Francisco, CA—The Warfield†

April 23—Monterey, CA—Golden State Theatre†

April 24—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Music Festival

* with Cash Muretta

† with Honky Tonkin' in Queens

More information is available at charleycrockett.com.

Photo Credit: Jesse Michalski









Photo Credit: Jesse Michalski

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