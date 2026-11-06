Chandler Walters Releases Tongue-in-Cheek Single “IF YOU WANNA SEE THE SHOW” Supporting Tracy Lawrence

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Today, GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award-nominated singer-songwriter Chandler Walters releases 'If You Wanna See The Show.' The tongue-in-cheek tune is a playful snapshot into moving on.

In a few short years, Walters has established himself as a standout musician who has played in stadiums across the country with Post Malone, an accomplished pen with a multi-Platinum, all-genre No. 1 under his belt and rising artist to watch with a traditional country catalog. 'If You Wanna See The Show' reflects each layer within the framework of the song.

The Marietta, Georgia native wrote the new song with close friend and mentor ERNEST, with production by Austin Goodloe (Ella Langley, Corey Kent). Rolling on, Walters is resolute:

Nothing's changed here

Yeah I still go on at ten

You've seen it all before, baby

If you wanna see it all again

The bus still rolls at midnight

Just like we used to do

This time it's rolling down the highway

Without you

If you want to see the show, get a ticket

And stand your ass in line like all the rest

Recent song 'Paper Tiger' garnered attention for occupying an 'exploratory corner of his songwriting and sound' (Country Central), while Walters commitment to traditional country and live-show inspired sonics are highlighted in 'Under The Neon,' 'Break Your Heart' and 'Come On Whiskey.'

Last month, Walters performed the national anthem at the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs in California. He is currently supporting Tracy Lawrence on his No Alibis Tour with two remaining dates in Rome, Georgia (today) and Birmingham, Alabama (tomorrow, 11/7). With stops in Berlin, London, Glasgow and more, Walters is billed for C2C Festival in March. For more information or tickets, please visit chandlerwalters.com.

2026 Tour Dates

November 6 – Forum River Center – Rome, GA *

November 7 – BJCC Concert Hall – Birmingham, AL *

2027 Tour Dates

March 6 – C2C Festival – Rotterdam, Netherlands

March 7 – C2C Festival – Berlin, Germany

March 12 – C2C Festival – London, UK

March 13 – C2C Festival – Manchester, UK

March 13 – C2C Festival – Glasgow, UK

* Supporting Tracy Lawrence

About Chandler Walters

Bringing energy back to the classic-country tradition, Chandler Walters is a multi-talented native of Marietta, Georgia, signed to ERN's Cadillac Music / DeVille Records. A seasoned steel-guitar player and multi-Platinum, all-genre No. 1 songwriter, Walters was schooled on a mix of rock and country influence. The guitar slinger moved to Nashville on a whim in 2021, picking up steel guitar and catching the attention of hitmaker ERNEST in the process, who promptly added Walters to his band. Traveling the world while learning song craft from the modern greats, he signed a publishing deal with ERN's Cadillac Music in 2024, earning monster success as co-writer on Post Malone's 5x Platinum, all-genre No. 1 single 'I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen).' Walters posted six cuts on Post Malone's F-1 Trillion in total, and has also co-penned tracks for Vince Gill ('Back When My World Was Blue'), ERNEST (including 'I Went To College, I Went To Jail' (feat. Jelly Roll)), Bailey Zimmerman ('Is This Really Over?'), Charles Wesley Godwin ('Dead To Rights') and more. Boasting organic, live-show inspired country sonics (with plenty of steel guitar) and a knack for modern language, Walters' songs find a proven hitmaker turning 'real s' into catchy, singalong anthems.

Photo Credit: Run Club









Photo Credit: Run Club

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