Casey Donovan and Gillian Cosgriff to Host Stonnington's Free Christmas Carol Concerts

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City of Stonnington's highly celebrated free Christmas concerts, return this December with Family Christmas at Central Park on Sunday 6 December and Carols at Como Park on Sunday 13 December.

Set against the beautiful outdoor backdrops of Stonnington's picturesque gardens, each event will showcase a cast of popular Australian music artists, musical entertainment, delicious food trucks, and a special visit from Santa himself!



The festivities kick off with Family Christmas at Central Park held on Sunday 6 December from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Hosted by award-winning comedian and singer-songwriter, Gillian Cosgriff, this year's event will feature incredible performances by high priestess of Melbourne soul Kylie Auldist (The Bamboos), N'fa Jones (ARIA-winning Australian Hip Hop pioneer), and Tobias Cole (Opera Australia, Victorian Opera). Children can enjoy free activities from 4.30pm prior to the show, including face painting, craft activities, and more. Family Christmas at Central Park is proudly supported by Glenferrie Road Malvern Business Association.



The following weekend, Carols at Como Park comes alive with merriment on Sunday 13 December from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Powerhouse vocalist and Australian music sensation Casey Donovan steps up as host, joined by a stellar line-up of talent, including Raphael Wong (acclaimed opera and musical theatre performer), Jess Hitchcock (genre defying singer-songwriter and composer) and Bert LaBonté (award-winning stage and screen actor). Highly anticipated each year, the event will conclude in a stunning pyrotechnics display set to orchestral music. Carols at Como Park is proudly supported by Toorak Road South Yarra Business Association.

Returning for his fifth year as Musical Director, Casey Bennetto will bring his magnificent leadership and spirited arrangements that have become a hallmark of Stonnington's Christmas concerts. Both events will be backed by South of the River Choir, leading the audience through sing-along carols.

With such an exciting line up of talent, people from across Melbourne are expected to join the fun and begin the festive season in style. Pack a picnic rug, gather your loved ones and settle in for an evening of festive music in Stonnington's beautiful parks and gardens.

Family Christmas at Central Park

Sunday 6 December 2026 (148 Burke Road, Malvern East)

FREE Event

Children's activities from 4.30pm

Two-hour carols program from 5.30pm – 7.30pm

Hosted by Gillian Cosgriff (award-winning comedian and singer-songwriter)

Featuring: Kylie Auldist, N'fa Jones, Tobias Cole with Musical Director Casey Bennetto

Food and drink offerings available

Auslan interpreted

Carols at Como Park

Sunday 13 December 2026 (305 – 325 Williams Road, South Yarra)

FREE Event

Two-hour carols program from 7.30pm – 9.30pm

Stunning pyrotechnics display to conclude the carols

Hosted by powerhouse sensation, Casey Donovan

Featuring: Raphael Wong, Jess Hitchcock and Bert LaBonté with Musical Director Casey Bennetto

Food and drink offerings available

Auslan interpreted

Visit stonnington.vic.gov.au/Carols for further information.

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