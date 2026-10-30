Carter Faith Shares STILL THE SPARROW SINGS for HEARTLAND

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Carter Faith has shared a new song, 'Still the Sparrow Sings,' via Gatsby Records/MCA, along with a performance video filmed at Nashville's The Bluebird Cafe. Written and performed by Faith for Netflix's upcoming original movie, Heartland, the track is the second release from the film's official soundtrack, out November 13.

Heartland marks Faith's acting debut alongside Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain and premieres exclusively on Netflix on November 13. The film follows Faith's first-ever CMA Award nomination for New Artist of the Year, which will be presented live on ABC on Wednesday, November 18 at 8:00pm ET.

An acclaimed live performer, Faith joined Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves and Shaboozey on tour this fall and is currently out on her own Cherry Valley Forever Tour, which includes stops at San Diego's House of Blues, Saint Louis' Old Rock House and Chicago's Joe's on Weed Street, among others.

The new dates follow the release of Cherry Valley Forever, the deluxe edition of Faith's acclaimed debut album Cherry Valley. Released this summer, the expanded project adds five new tracks to the original record, including 'Nothin' Better To Do' with Wyatt Flores and 'Pearl Handled Pistol' with Laci Kaye Booth and Baby Nova. The deluxe arrived on the heels of Faith's historic ACM Album of the Year nomination for Cherry Valley—the first debut album to earn a nod in the category in a decade, following Chris Stapleton's Traveller in 2016.

Cherry Valley is one of the most-lauded country debuts in recent memory: Rolling Stone named it their #1 country album of the year and #17 on their Best 100 Albums of 2025 alongside accolades from Billboard, Stereogum, NPR Music, The Hollywood Reporter and many more.

Faith made her late-night TV debut earlier this year with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, after appearing with Fallon for their 2025 holiday single 'Ugly Sweater.'

Cherry Valley was shaped over two years of writing with longtime producer Tofer Brown before the pair entered the studio in 2024 to record. During that time, Faith was steadily rising through country music, signing with MCA and Universal Music Publishing Group, making more than a dozen appearances at the Grand Ole Opry, earning hundreds of millions of streams, and being named an Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist and Music Row's 2025 Discovery Artist of the Year.

Following her Stagecoach debut and touring runs with Ella Langley and Carly Pearce, Faith joined Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild at the 18th Academy of Country Music Honors for a duet of 'Lies Lies Lies,' written by ACM Songwriter of the Year Jessie Jo Dillon, while also sharing stages with Post Malone, Jelly Roll, George Strait, Little Big Town, and Noah Cyrus across the country.

Tracklist

1. Cherry Valley

2. Sex, Drugs, and Country Music

3. Arrows (Die For That Man)

4. Bar Star

5. Betty

6. Grudge

7. Six-String

8. If I Had Never Lost My Mind…

9. Misery Loves Company

10. Drink Up, Baby

11. Burn My Memory

12. Sails

13. So I Sing

14. Changed

15. Still A Lover

16. Dead Horse

17. Nothin' Better To Do (with Wyatt Flores)

18. Pearl Handled Pistol (with Laci Kaye Booth and Baby Nova)

19. If A Man's From Texas

20. Ain't Over Me Yet

Carter Faith Live

October 30––Santa Ana, CA––Observatory OC – Constellation Room

October 31––San Diego, CA––House of Blues – Voodoo Room

November 12––Saint Louis, MO––Old Rock House

November 13––Chicago, IL––Joe's on Weed Street

November 14––Lexington, KY––The Burl

December 7––Nashville, TN––Grand Ole Opry

December 11––Chesterfield, MO––The Factory*

March 5––Rotterdam––C2C: Country to Country 2027

March 13––Manchester, U.K.––C2C: Country to Country 2027

April 4––Fort Lauderdale, FL––Tortuga Music Festival 2027

April 18––Georgetown, TX––Two Step Inn 2027

April 24––Indio, CA––Stagecoach 2027

May 14––Albuquerque, NM––Boots in the Park 2027

October 9-10––Sacramento, CA––GoldenSky

*with Mitchell Tenpenny and Jacob Hackworth

Photo Credit: Netflix











Photo Credit: Netflix

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