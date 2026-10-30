Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Caroline Jones Releases New Single and Music Video 'Your Wife is Dead'
The multi-instrumentalist and ZAC BROWN BAND member explores themes of personal evolution and relationship growth in her latest release.
Caroline Jones has released her latest single, 'Your Wife is Dead,' available now on all streaming platforms. Jones also premiered the official music video for the single.
'Your Wife Is Dead' is an intriguing song about personal evolution within a relationship, recognizing the patterns and versions of yourself you want to leave behind and growing into a better version of who you are. As the only full-time female member of Zac Brown Band, Caroline continues to establish herself as one of country music's most compelling emerging voices. A talented multi-instrumentalist and thoughtful songwriter, she blends standout musicianship with an honest, fresh perspective that shines through in both her music and storytelling.
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