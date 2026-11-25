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The Long Goodbye

'Now I sign your name at the front desk door / Walk softly on the cold white floor.' For anyone who has visited a loved one in long-term care, the setting is painfully familiar. 'The Long Goodbye,' the debut single from Turning Lines, a new collaboration between musicians in Vancouver and Hamilton, tells the story of a husband holding on to his wife as dementia slowly takes away their life together. It brings together four artists whose combined résumé reads like a history of Canadian music over the past 40 years.

The song was never meant to be a Turning Lines record at all. Guitarist, songwriter, and producer Andreas Schuld began writing it in late 2025, drawing on years of caring for his own mother. He also drew on watching friends struggle with dementia, including the late John Mann of Spirit of the West. He invited longtime collaborator Sue Leonard to help finish it, and she brought in her musical partner Cindy Dell. The three completed the song in March 2026, planning to cut a demo and pitch it to other artists.

That plan lasted until Gord Maxwell stepped up to the microphone. After several attempts to find the right voice, the writers called on their old friend. His performance was so moving that they scrapped the pitch entirely and decided to release it themselves. Turning Lines was born in the process, created as a home for original songs and collaborations that cross traditional genre boundaries.

Each verse captures a small, devastating moment. She asks if they have kids and laughs that their story 'sounds so sweet / Like it's someone else's family.' She twists her wedding ring and says, 'I had a husband once, I think.' Through it all, he makes a quiet promise in the bridge: 'When your stories fade and you cannot see / I will remember enough for you and me.'

Songwriters have been turning to dementia with growing honesty in recent years. Glen Campbell's 'I'm Not Gonna Miss You,' recorded as he faced Alzheimer's, won a Grammy in 2015. In Canada, John Mann's journey with early onset Alzheimer's, which he announced in 2014 before his death in 2019, became one of the most public and heartbreaking stories in Canadian music. 'The Long Goodbye' tells its story from the perspective of the partner who stays, holding on to the memories of a life together as the person they love gradually loses them.

It is a story millions of families share. According to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, more than 770,000 Canadians were living with dementia at the start of 2025. That number is expected to reach nearly one million by 2030, and family and friends already provide more than 580 million hours of care every year.

The musicians behind the song have been crossing paths for decades. Maxwell and Schuld first worked together in Edmonton in the early 1980s. By the middle of the decade both had moved to Vancouver, where they reunited in the newly reformed, JUNO-nominated country rock band One Horse Blue. Leonard and Schuld have written together since the early 1990s, and Leonard and Dell have been partners in song for 15 years.

Maxwell, born and raised in Saskatchewan, trained in voice and opera at the University of Alberta before becoming one of Canada's most in-demand studio singers. He wrote 'Hopeless Love,' the first hit by One Horse Blue to reach #1 in Canada. He toured and recorded with the late Ian Tyson for 20 years and now plays bass and sings with Canadian rock greats Chilliwack. He is a member of the BCCMA Hall of Fame, and his voice has been heard on national campaigns for Safeway, Superstore, Canadian Airlines and McDonald's.

Schuld is one of the most recorded guitarists in Canada, playing on hundreds of albums by artists including Raffi, Long John Baldry, Bill Bourne, Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne and Farmer's Daughter. His guitar has also turned up on Anthony Bourdain's travel series, The Oprah Winfrey Show, Ice Pilots and Pawn Stars. On 'The Long Goodbye,' he played and programmed every instrument himself, and Craig Waddell of Gotham City Studios mastered the track.

Leonard's voice is woven into some of the biggest songs of the late 1980s and early 1990s. She sang backing vocals on k.d. lang's Grammy-winning 'Constant Craving' and Bon Jovi's 'Lay Your Hands on Me.' She has performed on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show with both Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Late Night with David Letterman, MTV Unplugged and the Grammy Awards. As a member of k.d. lang's band The Reclines, she shared CCMA honours for Best Backup Band in 1988 and 1989.

Dell has played with the Toronto and New York all-female rock band Tin Angel and roots and bluegrass groups including The Baladins, Otter Creek and The Dharlings. Today she sings with Leonard in the Hamilton harmony trio Leonard, Burns & Dell.

Four friends with more than 150 years of music between them set out to write a song for someone else. What they found instead was a story they needed to tell themselves, and a promise every caregiver will recognize: to remember enough for two.

Turning Lines' 'The Long Goodbye' is available on Bandcamp. More information is available at turninglines.ca.

That Last Goodbye

Sometimes, there's no good goodbyes, especially when it's final. Grief is a traumatic emotion we all face and often, the hits can keep coming. After three of his siblings died in less than a year, award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter Henry Lees knows this all too well. He turned to the powerful medicine of music to help heal from his overwhelming losses and collaborated with notable Nova Scotia songwriter Joanna Butler and accomplished Ontario songwriter and producer Allister Bradley to create the poignant new single 'That Last Goodbye', available now.

'How do I say that last goodbye? Admit that you're gone and not coming home.'

'This is something I thought I would never have the courage to write about,' says Lees. 'I thought it would be too painful and close to the bone but thanks to two wonderfully supportive and insightful collaborators, the time finally felt right to go there. I'm so grateful we did.'

Between late 2022 and mid-2023, Lees' sisters Lawna, Laura and Linda passed away from forms of dementia including early onset Alzheimer's and Primary Progressive Aphasia. All were aged 70 and under. Lees had already lost his youngest sister Lila from cancer in 2009 and his parents in 2003 and 2011.

'When my sisters died in such rapid succession, I felt like I had been totally cut adrift,' he recalls. 'I had landed on a desert island by myself with nothing but the sound of the waves and the wind and my own thoughts.'

Two years later, Lees decided to channel that grief into a heartfelt, first-time co-writing session with Joanna Butler during a SongStudio songwriting workshop. It was the cathartic ticket off that lonely island because both Lees and Butler could draw from shared experience.

'We didn't know each other, yet we both understood the pain of losing someone,' Butler explains. 'You could feel the wave of emotions in that virtual room, and our challenge was to capture them in a song.'

Butler has written with noteworthy Canadian artists such as Juno winner Meaghan Smith, Dave Gunning, Terra Spencer and Bruce Guthro, so Lees knew he would be in caring hands. 'I felt comfortable in being open hearted and vulnerable with Joanna from the get-go,' he recalls, 'and that was key to the birth of 'That Last Goodbye'.'

The 2025 International Songwriting Competition also recognized the power of creating something good from grief and honored 'That Last Goodbye' as a Semi-Finalist in the Folk / Singer-Songwriter category, giving Lees' his twelfth honour from international music competitions since 2021.

'That kind of thumbs up from your peers is so validating and thrilling to receive,' notes Lees. 'It underscores that it was a good thing to create from this very personal place.'

Anchored by producer Allister Bradley's beautiful, lilting piano supporting Lees' sincere and moving vocals and Butler's lovely harmonies, 'That Last Goodbye' turns its delicate but keen lens on the crushing first moments of loss when the waves of emotion and questioning are fresh and visceral.

'How do I go through the motions, pretend 'til this pain subsides?

Do I keep on waiting, hoping you'll give me a sign?'

Bradley first heard 'That Last Goodbye' while co-managing the SongStudio workshop Lees and Butler attended. 'They had very quickly built a song that caught my ear in such a beautifully longing way.'

After producing a piano-based demo for the workshop, Bradley enthusiastically agreed to produce the final release version of 'That Last Goodbye'.

'I very much approached the instruments as a hidden opportunity to tell as much story as the lyrics,' he explains. 'I aimed to capture the song's turmoil – the swirling confusion, the longing, the inescapable weight and the loneliness – in the instrumental track itself.'

'Allister's affinity for our song and its emotional theme is so evident in the instrumentation and production,' adds Lees. 'His piano melody on its own gave me the best goosebumps on first listen.'

'That Last Goodbye' follows Lees' two recent singles 'Into Your Orbit' and 'Smoke', which have racked up well over 10,000 streams and algorithmic playlist placements on Spotify's Daylist and Mixes. They've also garnered college and community radio airplay on stations across North America, the UK, Europe and South America. Both songs received honours from the International Songwriting Competition and Unsigned Only Music Awards.

Other achievements aside, Lees' and Butler's biggest aspirations for their collaboration are on the community and mental health level.

'I hope listeners feel an emotional release, knowing that others wrestle with the same feelings after losing someone,' says Butler. 'There's something so freeing about hearing someone express what you haven't been able to say.'

'In honour of my sisters, I really hope 'That Last Goodbye' can connect with as many listeners as possible who may be going through seemingly insurmountable loss,' offers Lees. 'It's not a magic potion but music can definitely help us feel less alone.'

For more information and to support dementia research and finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease, please visit https://ffm.to/thatlastgoodbye or alzheimer.ca.

'That Last Goodbye' is also available on SoundCloud and Bandcamp, with more at henryleesmusic.com.

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