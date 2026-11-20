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Cam'ron, the rapper, entrepreneur, and media personality, has released his new single, 'Optimistic,' which is now available at all DSPs. A video for the new single has also been released.

'Optimistic' will be included on Cam'ron's forthcoming project, Cam'ron Presents: Frederica, which will be released in early 2027. The album's title pays tribute to Cam'Ron's late mother, Frederica. The cover art for 'Optimistic' plays into that personal angle, as it is a picture of Cam as an infant with his father.

Cam'ron Presents: Frederica marks Cam's first new project in years, and will be supported by a companion film.

Cam'ron is the architect of Dipset, a crew whose style, charisma, and creative vision influenced music, fashion, slang, and street culture for a generation. As a solo artist, he has earned platinum and multi-platinum certifications, topped the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Chart four times, and amassed six gold or platinum albums.

Beyond music, Cam'ron is active in media and entertainment across music, fashion, film, television, and digital media. His podcast, It Is What It Is, and Talk With Flee on Revolt TV have become two of the fastest-growing shows in the culture, drawing millions of viewers. More recently, during the New York Knicks' run to an NBA Championship, he appeared on the set of ESPN's First Take as a commentator.

'Optimistic' is available via DNA Music Group/Hitmaker Distro.

The single can be purchased, streamed, added, and favorited at the listener's preferred DSP: https://lnk.site/1/optimistic

Follow Cam'ron

https://x.com/Mr_Camron

https://www.instagram.com/mr_camron/

https://www.tiktok.com/@mrcamron

https://www.youtube.com/@mrcamrontv

Follow DNA Music Group

https://x.com/DNA_Music_Group

https://www.instagram.com/dna_music_group

https://www.dna-music-group.com/

Follow Hitmaker Distro

https://www.instagram.com/the.hitmaker

https://www.hitmakerdistro.com/

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